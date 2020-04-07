BJ's: Delivery Options Support Cash Flows During Pandemic

BJ's will likely be able to take advantage of the CARE act and get a forgivable loan as long as it retains its employees.

BJ's will still be able to maintain key staff and revenues through its already robust takeout order systems.

Thesis: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) is trading at a price below book value. This price is also the lowest it has been since the Great Recession. I believe BJ’s share price will recover but undoubtedly will be greatly affected because of coronavirus.

BJ’s poorly timed use of company funds in times of market euphoria put them in a terrible position today. While I believe the share price is so incredibly low that it does not make sense and thus is a buy at these levels, past behavior of management has undoubtedly affected the company and its value negatively.

BJ’s repurchased a ton of its shares during periods of high valuation essentially devaluing the company along the way. This poorly timed use of company funds puts BJ’s in the difficult situation it is in today. Luckily, compared to many other restaurant businesses, BJ’s has sufficient cash reserves to maintain business and is in good shape for a recovery since it maintains sufficient employment and not all revenue has dried up.

BJ's Dividend and Balance Sheet Strength

BJ's announced that it cut the dividend as a result of operations being impacted during this unprecedented social distancing response. Operations seemingly have come to a standstill and the need to retain capital to remain solvent has become BJ's top priority.

BJ's has maxed out its $250 million line of credit putting 95 million in cash on the balance sheet. This is an extra $73 million added to its liquidity since its most recent 10-K.

To put this into perspective, it was stated that with all restaurants being closed, the company estimates ongoing weekly operating costs of $5 million. If BJ's were not able to profit from its beer sales and takeout orders, it would essentially have just under 5 months to stay solvent.

However, I believe that will not be the case; since BJ's will be able to streamline its operations and potentially profit from its takeout orders, it could effectively last much longer than those 5 months of complete closure. They will also have the option of deferring its rent with property owners to maintain liquidity.

How BJ’s retains revenues

BJ's maintains its current revenues in two ways. It sells its food through takeout orders and even sells some beers in select retailers. Beer sales in select retailers will be an important source of revenue in the current market environment; however, their distribution in stores does not seem all that robust.

In its most recent dividend cessation announcement, it clearly states an important strength:

"BJ's has always been a leader in average unit volumes with a broad and flexible menu that travels well."

BJ's offers a wide variety of food types that are all good upon delivery. I can't think of any other establishment that offers such a good variety with such a robust menu for offsite orders. Its rewards program and POS systems are already in place and require very little change in operations to service the large number of takeout orders.

The introduction of its chilled take home entrees and low 6 dollar price point deals prior to the virus closures were well-timed and could prove a unique and beneficial source of revenue.

This will also make it easy to retain many of its employees during the downturn. The downside is the massive drop in tips, leaving many servers with less income than before.

BJ's and government bailouts

In my honest opinion, BJ's is incredibly undervalued. It is priced for bankruptcy even though its debt levels are not excessive. It has also halted its dividend; this makes it possible to partake in the government bailout.

Much of the government assistance currently offered requires companies to not have dividend payments, buybacks of their own shares, or give management bonuses. This will be great for BJ's for the time being as it recovers during the pandemic.

Much of the government loans from the CARE Act will be forgivable as long as they abide by its covenants. This will undoubtedly increase the stockholders equity over the years leading to a higher share price as the only way to capture the value of the company.

When the pandemic concerns are finally over and a year or two into the future, BJ's will be able institute its dividend policy and hopefully be much more fiscally responsible.

Conclusion

BJ's is a buy at any price below $10 per share. The company will make it through the pandemic and be stronger for it. I just hope management has learned its lesson and will not cow-tow to investors demanding a return at such high valuations. A growing dividend is OK but buybacks are a waste of shareholders' money at such high valuations.

