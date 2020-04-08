Amazon Shares Seem Pretty Rich As Impact On AWS Is Being Overlooked

AWS and Advertisement are the two fastest growing and profitable segments of the business, but this pandemic will greatly impact these two segments.

Amazon shares have withstood the market-wide selloff as investors have focused on the boost in fulfillment the current pandemic will bring.

Today's markets are unlike any we have seen in the past as some think we are on the verge of a depression. The COVID-19 virus is running rampant and has brought economies around the globe to a standstill.

Over the past few weeks, investors have gone into panic selling mode as questions continue to pile up with very little answers. Investors are trying to determine whether to sell or hold tight with their current portfolio based on media reporting the likes of Goldman Sachs expecting the US economy to contract by 34% in the second quarter with unemployment rising to 15%. We will see how the economic news is in the coming weeks to determine if we will see lower lows in the market.

If there is one thing I do know it is the fact that financial markets are not fans of uncertainty, and that is exactly what we are living through right now, which has caused steep declines. We are all unsure of the full impact that it will have on the economy as a whole, but looking back at the solid footing we were on in terms of economic strength, I believe we will look back at these times, from an investor point of view, and see it as a great opportunity to build, grow, or re-position your portfolio.

Those that decided to sell out of many of their positions will have to decide when the right time is to get back in, and timing the market is a very dangerous game that many lose out on. Since 1948, the US has experienced 10 bear markets, not including the current situation. From peak to recovery, it has taken on average 3.9 years for markets to climb back to previous highs, with the median at 2.7 years. On five of those occasions, the market recovered in two years or less.

There is no way of knowing how quickly we will recover this time, but I am siding on this one being quicker than normal. The primary reason is due to the fact the slowdown was not economic based, but merely based on a global virus. Unemployment will reach record highs and it will take time to get everyone back to work, but I believe it will be a quick recovery once businesses are able to return to normal.

One name that has gotten a lot of traction of late on Seeking Alpha during the COVID-19 pandemic has been Amazon, Inc. (AMZN). However, I believe investors are focused on the wrong parts of the business right now.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Provided a Big Boost To The Fulfillment Business

This pandemic has brought "shelter in place" policies around the US for a number of weeks now and with many stuck at home, it seems as if you see an Amazon delivery truck every 30 minutes.

I know the boxes have been showing up at my house on a daily basis. There is no question Amazon's fulfillment business is getting a boost during these times.

In January, the company reported strong fourth-quarter numbers, which zoomed past expectations on both the top and bottom line. The company's fulfillment business continues to capitalize on a shift towards online shopping, and AWS continues to gain market share. The ad business has tremendous upward momentum as well due in part to the traffic the company brings in.

So the company is coming off a solid 2019, and had guided to a strong 2020 until the US economy almost entirely shutdown. The company's fulfillment business will do well during these times, but businesses may look to lower their marketing expenses, thus lowering ad revenue, and closing new AWS clients will slow things down in their cloud business as well.

The fulfillment business is a low operating margin segment and though sales will be growing they will be offset by the growth in wages during this pandemic. The company agreed to a $2 per hour increase through the end of April.

I believe too much is being focused on the increase the fulfillment segment is seeing and less on the impact the pandemic will have on AWS and ad revenues, which is why I believe the share price should have fallen more than it has.

AWS Continues To Lead The Company

Amazon Web Services has been the bread and butter of the company for a number of years now. AWS accounts for 63% of total operating income for the company as a whole. Ad revenue and AWS are the two fastest growing segments of the business, and both are expected to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

AWS is the company's second fastest growing business and second most profitable, trailing only Advertising in both categories, which we will touch on below. Between 2017 and 2021, analysts believe the cloud computing market will double in size to over $300 billion, which adds to the potential for Amazon's AWS.

I do not believe the current stock price is reflecting how AWS and even the ad segment are going to be impacted from COVID-19. Cloud spending will be put on hold by many business as they try to preserve as much cash as possible during these uncertain times we are in.

Investor Takeaway

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the economy on pause and financial markets tumbling nearly 30% the past six weeks, yet AMZN shares have only slipped 11% during this period. The company is undoubtedly getting a strong boost in their fulfillment business and even streaming services with "Shelter in Place" policies in place across the US.

The stock has held up well during the market-wide sell-off we have experienced, but I do not believe it should be given that AWS and the Ad segments of the business, two of the most impactful and profitable segments of the business, will not fare well during this time. Companies will be preserving cash, thus lowering their marketing expenses and lowering any planned cloud spending, which will have an impact on AMZN that is not being properly priced.

Though I believe in the long-term strategy of the company, I believe the current price is too rich given the current pandemic and uncertainty in the economy.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing and stay safe!



