Coffee Prices Expected To Rise

Coffee prices started the year on a low note as a pound traded at $1.2, compared to the previous month, December 2019, where the highest recorded price was $1.3 per pound. Coffee futures dipped further in February, as risk-off price action began. As March began, coffee prices took a bullish turn. On March 9, 2020, as stocks fell and most commodities plunged, coffee remained among the few commodities where prices were unaffected by the COVID-19 effects. While the prices of commodities dropped, the price of coffee futures closed higher.

Source: MacroTrends

Coffee prices edged higher on 25 March, and two days later the prices plunged to $1.16 per pound, the prices are fluctuating and are currently trading at $1.40 per pound. In this article, I will explain why I expect coffee prices to increase in 2020 and remain insusceptible to the coronavirus outbreak fallout. First, limited production and supply will boost coffee prices. Second, coffee consumption is projected to increase. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) will help investors track coffee prices, higher and lower.

Limited Production and Supply will Boost Coffee Prices

Global coffee production in the 2019/2020 season is approximately 168.71 million bags, a 0.9% decrease as compared to the previous 2018/2019 season where production was approximately 169 million bags. Production of Arabica coffee in the 2019/2020 season is approximately 95.68 million bags, a 2% decrease while Robusta production is approximately 71.72 million bags a 1.5% increase. The drop in global production is mostly attributed to the drop in production from Brazil's Arabica output during its off-year in the biennial crop cycle.

Brazil's coffee output in the 2019/2020 season according to the USDA is approximately 59.30 million 60 kg bags, an 8% decrease, as compared to the previous season where production was approximately 64.80 million. A decrease in output of Arabica coffee from Brazil led to a drop in production. Minas Gerais, Brazil's top coffee producer, produced approximately 28.50 million 60 kg bags, as compared to the previous season where production was approximately 33.30 million. Sao Paolo another coffee-producing state in Brazil decreased its output in the 2019/2020 season to approximately 5.30 million 60 kg bags as compared to the previous season's 6.3 million. Other coffee-producing states in Brazil also lowered their output to approximately 5.40 million 60 kg bags as compared to the previous season.

According to the International Coffee Organization (ICO), global coffee exports in the first four months of the coffee year 2019/2020 decreased to 39.53 million bags, a 5.8% decrease, compared to the previous 2018/2019 season where exports were approximately 41.95 million bags. Shipments of Arabica coffee in the same period fell to 25 million bags, an 8.1% decrease as compared to the previous season, whereas Robusta shipments decreased to 14.5 million bags a 1.4% decrease as compared to the 2018/19 season. Brazil exported 13.161 million bags which is a 12.7% decrease compared to the previous season. Vietnam exported 8.35 million bags, a 14.6% fall compared to last season, while India, Mexico, and Peru also recorded a decrease in exports.

The coronavirus pandemic has also contributed significantly to the limited supply of coffee, as it has led to disruptions in supply chains, nationwide lockdowns, and other COVID-19 related complications. The pandemic has resulted in major supply headaches, significantly affecting ground transportation, air, and sea freight thus putting a strain on coffee supplies which are already limited in the market. This disruption in the supply of coffee will nudge coffee prices higher. Limited global production and supply will boost coffee prices higher in the 2019/2020 season, as global coffee producers and suppliers are reducing their output and exports.

Coffee Consumption is projected to Increase.

Global coffee consumption in the 2019/2020 season is estimated at 169.34 million bags, a 2% increase compared to last season's figure which was approximately 165.35 million bags. Coffee consumption is expected to increase in most countries, as coffee is the most preferred beverage in most developed countries, with growing demand from the millennial population. Developing countries such as Kenya, Panama, and Senegal are considered to be the highest potential markets in the coming years.

Europe holds the largest market share in coffee consumption. In the 2019/2020 season, coffee consumption in Europe is expected to increase to approximately 54.54 million bags, a 1.2% increase from its previous 2018/2019 season. Coffee consumption in North America is projected to increase to 30.97 million bags, a 1.7% increase, in Asia and Oceania coffee consumption is projected to increase to 37.84 million bags a 3% increase, Central America and Mexico's coffee consumption is projected to increase to 5.47 million bags an increase of 1.4% and Africa's coffee consumption is projected to increase to 11.94 million bags a 1.8% increase. Coffee consumption in South America is projected to remain unchanged.

According to research conducted by the National Coffee Association (NCA), approximately 63% of adult Americans drink coffee every day, and aside from water coffee was the most consumed beverage. China and India's increase in consumption are attributed to the large increase in the middle-class professional population. Countries such as Russia and Ukraine are also experiencing an increase in coffee consumption.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, most countries are under lockdown. Most coffee consumers will be forced to purchase most of their daily supplies in bulk, with coffee being among them, this will lead to further demand and might lead to an increase in coffee prices.

Conclusion

Coffee production and supply are projected to be limited in the 2019/2020 season as demand is projected to increase. This will nudge the prices higher, with an increase in projected demand from some of the world's largest coffee consumers; I expect coffee prices to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.