Building A Winning Portfolio Part 3 - Hersha Hospitality's Preferred Offer Low Risk High Reward

HT Preferred stock are cumulative and have always traded at or above par value.

This is the third article in my series for finding opportunities to build a winning portfolio during this bear market

To begin, I am going to quote Mohnish Pabrai from the book "The Dhandho Investor". In this book, Mohnish describes success stories from risk-averse investors who saw very little downside, but large upside in their investment choices.

In this article, I outline opportunities in the preferred shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), where for a very small risk, there is big upside for long term investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PC)

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PD)

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PE)

Introduction

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a premium quality hotel REIT. This hotel REIT focuses on operating upscale to luxury hotels in premium markets. The company has high-quality assets comprising 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami (East Coast) and Seattle and California (West Coast).

The Situation

Coronavirus outbreak has severely impacted the global travel and hospitality industry.

Hersha Hospitality Trust revoked declared dividends on its common as well as preferred stock for the rest of the year. In my opinion, this is a good move in the current situation to preserve cash.

HT.PC dropped 77.7% since the dividend suspension

HT.PD dropped 80.8%

HT.PE dropped 81.5%

Hersha Hospitality previously cut their dividend during the 2008 financial crisis and In my opinion, such a move during this time is justified to protect outflow of cash. With suspension of dividends, the company is able to preserve liquidity of ~$72 million. I believe this liquidity will help the company stay afloat during this time of uncertainty.

Debt

HT has successfully refinanced all near-term debt maturities by taking advantage of an extremely liquid debt environment. As a result, the company has no debt maturities in 2020 and is in a decent position to weather the business disruption.

As of December 31, 2019, the company has 3,000,000 Series C Preferred Shares, 7,701,700 Series D Preferred Shares and 4,001,514 Series E Preferred Shares were issued and outstanding. Together, they constitute a par value of $367.5 million.

The Safety

Insider Ownership

Hersha Hospitality has conventionally had higher insider ownership compared to peer companies.

Further, due to business disruption due to the spread of COVID-19 in the US, leadership (CEO and COO) have decided to take a 50% salary cut. The board of trustees have elected to take all payments in stock for the rest of the year. These are encouraging steps taken by management to preserve financial resources to survive the crisis.

Since the beginning of the drop in the common stock price, there has been significant insider buying. This is indicative of management's confidence in the company's future.

Cumulative Dividends

HT preferred dividends are cumulative, which means these dividends must be paid, even if they are paid at a later date than originally stated. Further, these cumulative dividends must be paid in-full before any dividends are paid to holders of common stock. This is where management taking payments in stock and insider buying is encouraging.

Unlike many other REIT's. HT preferred stocks were trading at a premium to the par value before the COVID-19 outbreak, and I expect them to return to the previous levels once this crisis is behind us and the company resumes normal operations.

Liquidation Analysis

With the way the common and preferred stocks are trading, liquidation would certainly be something in everyone's mind. With preferred shares trading 75-80% below par value, I decided to use HT's 2019 numbers to draw a rough liquidation calculation.

Based on these calculations, it appears that for any cap rate below 11.63%, Hersha Hospitality preferred securities are covered to their par value (along with the cumulative dividend amount for Apr 15).

Conclusion

Hersha Hospitality Trust preferred stock is an extremely low risk, high reward method to invest in the return of America's travel industry. The preferred dividends are suspended at present, but the missed dividend payments will be accrued due to the cumulative nature of the preferred securities. In my opinion, the preferred stocks will trade at or above par value when the pandemic situation is under control and the economy begins to recover.

High insider ownership is a positive sign and increased Insider buying of common stock post COVID-19 outbreak is encouraging to see for long term investors. Moreover, suspension of all dividends, CEO and COO halving their salary and board of trustees taking their pay in stock are excellent methods to increase liquidity in these uncertain times. In my opinion, HT preferred stocks are potential multi-baggers for investors who can wait patiently for 12-18 months. Heads I win, Tales I don't lose much.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT.PC, HT.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.