Macy's: It's Time For Jeff Gennette To Sell Herald Square

In order to plan for the worst case scenario, given the heightened uncertainty, it is time for Macy's to monetize its real estate and pay off its near term debt.

As my regular readers may have noticed, I have been on a writing sabbatical for fourteen months, as I was fully engaged in a corporate consulting role. That consulting role has recently ended, so I have climbed back on the writing horse, so to speak. In my absence, I was actively investing and closely following markets.

Before I dive into today's piece, I want to laud fellow Contributor, Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA, for his excellent coverage of Macy's (M) during my absence. Also, in the interest of full transparency and to jog readers' memories, I bought shares of Macy's at $23.50, back in the summer of 2017, and then I sold the stock at $39 in August 2018. In December 2018, I dipped my toe back in the water and bought back a 40% (of my original sizing) sized position at $33. We all know that Christmas 2018 was a flop, at least for Macy's, and Macy's stock has been on a downward path since then. Fast forward to present day and Macy's is my largest bet, sized at roughly 25% of the portfolio. My cost basis, excluding dividends is $13.50. In this piece, I will explain why I sized this bet so aggressively, and broke my rule of never going above 15% sizing for any single stock within my portfolio.

In today's piece, I will explain why Jeff Gennette and Macy's board should put Herald Square in play. As of Friday's close, at $4.81 per share, Macy's market capitalization was just shy of $1.5 billion. With fiscal year ending 2019 net debt of $3.6 billion, down my $7 billion ten years prior (see fiscal year ending 2009) I might add, we are talking about an enterprise value of only $5.1 billion. Keep in mind that Macy's FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.336 billion. I know the world has dramatically changed and FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA will look nothing like FY 2019, as Macy's entire store fleet has been closed since mid-March 2020 and most of its 130,000 employees have been furloughed. However, Macy's will survive and investors need to think about Macy's future state and normalized EBITDA power in 2021 and beyond. Given that Herald Square is such a unique and iconic piece or real estate, now is the time to right time to pivot and monetize this crown jewel. Back in August 2015, the WSJ author, Liam Pleven, estimated Herald's Square value at $3 billion to $4 billion. What it is worth today is anyone's guess, but until Macy's tries to actively shop it, we will never know.

Moreover, recall Starboard Value's famous January 11, 2016 presentation where they pegged Herald Square's value at $3.9 billion.

Source: Starboard Value

Now in terms of buyers, I would argue that Amazon (AMZN) is the most logical choice. Jeff Bezos has access tens of billions of dollars in cheap debt capital and it is already established that he has wants a presence in New York City, per Amazon's HQ2 dog and pony show. Despite Amazon being spurned by powerful NYC fiefdoms, wielding the type of sway akin to a non-violent version of Bill the Butcher, of Gangs of New York folklore, Jeff Bezos is brilliant enough to work out New York City is Silicon Valley 2.0 when it comes to world class technology talent. Although it would be better to have the city foot the bill, via Elon Musk style tax incentives and grants, powerful city council members, unions, and AOC won't have it. If Amazon wants to sit in the catbird seat, at least in NYC, it has to pay up for that seat. That's ok, though, as Amazon is flush with capital (or access to it) and Jeff Bezos understands that a major New York City foothold is table stakes in the 2020 technology arms race. Also, since Jeff Bezos recently acquired David Geffen's famed estate, for $165 million, it would be another trophy in his bedazzled collection to acquire the iconic Herald Square from Macy's.

Incidentally, with Macy's stock price on a double black diamond trajectory, since mid-February 2020, back when the S&P 500 made an all-time intra-day high of 3,394 (on February 19th), just last week in fact, Macy's stock finally stopped going down.

Macy's Double Black Diamond Stock Chart

Source: Fidelity

I would argue the driver of this sudden stock price resilience, relative to its peers, was a Jim Cramer interview with PVH Corp.'s (PVH) CEO, Manny Chirico. During the interview, Manny was unequivocal in his support for Macy's business vitality, resilience, and endorsed Jeff Gennette and the Macy's board. Moreover, Manny hinted that Macy's had lot of assets (i.e. valuable urban real estate) to monetize!

By the way, as other retailers printed new 52 week lows (or in some cases all-time lows) throughout the week, Macy's caught a bid. And note the strong volume, with 99.5 million shares changing hands on April 3rd alone (32% of Macy's entire share count in one trading day - that's remarkable).

Source: Yahoo Finance

In terms of resistance, if Jeff and Macy's board continue to ring fence Herald Square, and label it as sacrosanct and off limits, ultimately, they might not have any say in the matter, as hedge fund activism is alive and well in present day 2020. With Macy's market capitalization of only $1.5 billion, a 10% stake would only costs a hedge fund masters of the universe $150 million. $150 million isn't exactly a leap or a stretch as there are a half a dozen powerful hedge fund activists with deep enough pockets to put on a $150 million sized bet in Macy's, should these masters of the universe happen to agree with my thesis.

Setting Herald Square aside, during Macy's February 5, 2020 Analyst Day, where its Polaris strategy was unveiled, a sizable piece of the presentation was about unlocking Macy's real estate. Of course, Macy's second most valuable piece of real estate is Union Square, in San Francisco. Moreover, outside of the top two valuable Monopoly board piece of owned real estate (Herald Square and Union Square), let's quickly look at another piece of real estate cited on Macy's investor day. On February 5th, Macy's management cited its 19 owned acres at the Burlington Mall, in Massachusetts. Since, I'm from Boston, I can attest that is a great location, right off of 128. And by the way, Oracle, SAP, and other vibrant tech companies have significant presences and building adorning their iconic logos within ten miles of this Burlington, MA real estate. My point is that outside of Herald Square, Macy's has lots of valuable real estate that isn't being reflected in its current stock price.

In terms of the business, now that the world has changed and that it will never revert back, post Coronavirus, suddenly Macy's need to dramatically re-imagine its business model. As an avid readers of all things retail, as a large portion of my portfolio is positioned in deep value retail stocks, I frequently read Retail Drive. On April 1, 2020, Daphne Howard, penned a compelling piece about the future (or lack thereof) of department stores. Daphne's obvious negative opinion/ skeptical stance for department stores notwithstanding, this was a thought provoking piece, with lots of expert interviews from the high priests of retail consulting. Synthesizing her article, she and these experts are all arguing that Macy's needs to dramatically shrink its physical foot print. The subtext was that Macy's need to abandon its significant FY 2020 B&M upgrade recently CAPEX spend slated at upwards of $500 million and shrink its store count. Moreover, the company needs to pivot away from simply playing the economies of scale game were they regularly risk billions of dollars in seasonal inventory (making fashion bets) in hopes of wring out a profit via these economies of scale. Let face it, as the depth of these profit pools slowly evaporates, Macy's need to unlock its significant working capital dollars, currently inefficiently landlocked on its balance sheet, to the tune of $5.2 billion for the period ending February 1, 2020.

Incidentally, and cognitive dissonance notwithstanding, as Macy's is my largest bet at 25% in my portfolio (cost weighed to December 31, 2019 portfolio ending value), I have been extremely negative on malls and mall REITs since Q2 2019. The reason I got so aggressive in my Macy's bet was and is because the real estate is my store of value, Macy's online business is super valuable and a growth engine, and the sum of the parts exceeds the enterprise value (think bluemercury, Bloomingdale, Backstage etc.).

Short Interest

One other housekeeping note on Macy's short interest. Per the WSJ, as of March 13, 2020, there were 98.1 million shares of Macy's sold short. That represents a 20% increase from the February 28th period. And again, for perspective, there are 311 million shares of Macy's outstanding. Therefore, Macy's short interest is 31.5%. That is a lot of jet fuel that could enable lots of rebound potential if a positive catalyst were to emerge.

Conclusion

In the interest of brevity, I am going to wrap up this note. The near term earnings power of Macy's is unknowable, as we don't know the duration of the store closures, how quickly the American work force will get back to work, how the largest $2.2 trillion recovery package will bridge the consumer recovery, the future state of consumer confidence towards discretionary spending, post COVID-19. That said, Q4 and the pivotal Christmas 2020 campaign is far, far away and that is when Macy's makes most of its EBITDA. However, Macy's management we can't afford to hope for best case scenarios given this tremendous uncertainty. Yes, Coronavirus is a once in a century event, that even caught hedge fund great Ray Dalio on his back foot, but it behooves Jeff Gennette and the entire Macy's board to get ahead of it and plan for the worst case scenario.

Therefore, if Mr. Gennette wants to retain his coveted seat, as CEO, along with his $10 million to $12 million annual pay packages, I think this Stanford graduate is smart enough to work out that monetizing Herald Square and/or other trophy real estate assets and then using those proceeds to immediately retiring all near term debt (the $500 million 3.45% January 2021 bonds, $450 million 3.875% 2022 bonds, $640 million 2.875% 2023 bonds, and the $500 million 3.625% 2024 bonds) is among his top priorities. The world has dramatically changed, I'm betting Mr. Gennette and Macy's board is smart enough to change with it!

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.