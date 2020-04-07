Antero Resources: A Potential 5-Bagger Or A Zero

In Q4 2019, the company bought back $225 million (face value) of debt at a 17% discount to par. Antero's management most likely aggressively bought back more 2021 &2022 bonds.

As my regular readers might have worked out, I haven't written on Seeking Alpha for over fourteen months. I was on sabbatical, so to speak, as I was fully engaged in a corporate consulting role. As that consulting role has recently ended, I realize now how much I missed writing and sharing ideas. That said, despite being away from writing, never fear, I have been as actively and fully engaged researching and investing as ever before.

In today's piece, I write to discuss Antero Resources (AR). In fairness, I still own some legacy shares AR shares that date back to an early January 2018 purchase date. However, since then, I was very deliberate and intentionally held my dry powder and waited until AR shares started trading under $3 per share before I slowly started adding more. Since then, and when AR traded under $2 per share, I got much more aggressive and acquired a lot more shares, recently paying between $0.72 to $1.50 per share. With the historical context and transparency out of the way, let me explain why Antero, currently changing hands at $0.77 per share, could either be a 5 bagger or a zero.

Moreover, before we dive in, I want to endorse and commend well known SA Contributor, Travis Koldus, for his work on Antero. Incidentally, it seems, that both Travis and I have a similar contrarian and bullish thesis on Antero. And in the spirit of keeping it real, and I think Travis might agree, we were both a whisker early. Speaking of Travis' bullish thesis, as I have closely read Travis' piece, here on SA, I also noticed that he has received a fair amount of pointed criticism as, sadly and unfortunately, some people like to point fingers at others when stock prices move against them. In my estimation, Travis is a real professional and takes the high roads when he fields these unwarranted and unfair critics.

With the back story out of the way, let's dive in.

As Albert Einstein famously said:

Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler.

So in the spirit of keeping it simplistic, let me share the upside and downside case for Antero.

In a nut shell, the bearish case and conventional wisdom is that Antero's cost structure, decline rates, affiliation with Antero Midstream, firm transport commitments, history of unbridled capital expenditure spending, and formidable upcoming debt maturity schedule make this an easy zero. The bears point to the low bond prices for Antero's debt and the high short interest as their best closing arguments and as sign posts to support their bearish theses.

Therefore, I would argue, this bearish sentiment and conventional wisdom has traveled half way around the world before the rest of the rest of story has a chance to put its pants on (to paraphrase the late, great Sir Winston Churchill). Moreover, this negative sentiment is more than priced into Antero's stock price. In addition, as of March 13, 2020, there were 62 million shares of Antero sold short, despite the fact that Antero's stock price is under $1 dollar per share. Let's think about how brazen and bold it is for the Antero shorts to keep this outsized a short bet on when their incremental upside is only $0.77 per (if the stock goes to zero) and their incremental downside could be 3X to 5X.

In terms of the math, collectively, there were 62.07 million shares sold short, so the incremental upside is $0.77 per share x 62.07 million shares or $48 million dollars. However, if Antero's management team can thread the needle, and I will explain how they can in a bit, if Antero recovers to $2.77 or $3.77 per share (or more), then the incremental downside for the shorts is ($124 million at $2.77 per share and $186 million at $3.77 per share). So let's explore the bull case.

What the bears seem to under appreciate is that Antero is blessed with some very profitable natural gas hedges as well as oil hedges.

Per Antero's most recent corporate presentation (March 24, 2020), we know that 94% of AR's estimated 2020 natural gas volumes are hedged at $2.87 MMBtu, 93% of estimated 2021 volumes are hedged at $2.80 MMBtu and that Antero has some amazing 2020 oil hedges to protect its C5 volumes! Commodity prices move all the time, but as of March 24th, AR's natural gas hedges were roughly $1.1 billion in the money and its oil hedges were $245 million in the money.

So before you say, "who cares, everyone knows that", let me explain this is how Antero can thread the needle and why its stock could go up by 3X to 5X.

In the money natural gas hedges

In the money oil hedges

In addition to the fact Antero ha north of $1.3 billion of "in the money" hedges, they also have a golden opportunity to repurchase its 2021 and 2022 bonds, as they are trading at a steep discount to par.

Aggressive 2021 and 2022 Bond Buybacks

As of Friday, April 3rd, Antero's 5.375% 11/1/2021 bonds were trading between $70 / $72 cents on the dollar and its 5.125% 12/1/2022 bonds were trading $49/ $50 cents on the dollar. Moreover, if you take the time to review the TRACE data, throughout Q1 2020, there has been significant trading volume in both the Antero's 2021 and 2022 bonds.

Source: Fidelity

Per Antero's FY 2019 10-K, (see page 4), during Q4 2019, the company repurchased $225 million (face value of bonds) at an average cost of $0.83 cents on the dollar.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased $225 million principal amount of debt at a 17% weighted average discount, including a portion of our 5.375% senior notes due November 1, 2021 (the "2021 notes") and our 5.125% senior notes due December 1, 2022 (the "2022 notes"). As of December 31, 2019, we have $952.5 million in aggregate principal amount outstanding of our 2021 notes and $923.0 million in aggregate principal amount outstanding of our 2022 notes. See Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements for more information on long-term debt.

So as of December 31, 2019, Antero had $952.5 million (face value) of December 2021 debt and $923 million (face value) of 2022 debt outstanding.

Per Antero's 10-K (page 67), we know that Antero had $2.64 billion of lender commitments.

Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility. The Credit Facility is with a consortium of bank lenders. Borrowings under the Credit Facility are subject to borrowing base limitations based on the collateral value of our assets and are subject to regular annual redeterminations. At December 31, 2019, the borrowing base was $4.5 billion and lender commitments were $2.64 billion. The next redetermination of the borrowing base is scheduled to occur by the end of April 2020. At December 31, 2019, we had $552 million of borrowings with a weighted average interest rate of 3.28% and $623 million of letters of credit outstanding under the Credit Facility. At December 31, 2018, we had $405 million of borrowings and $685 million of letters of credit outstanding under the Credit Facility, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95%. The maturity date of the Credit Facility is the earlier of (I) October 26, 2022 and (II) the date that is 91 days prior to the earliest stated redemption date of any series of Antero's senior notes, then outstanding.

Per Antero's 10-K (page F-23), we also know that Antero had $1.47 billion of liquidity (A $2.64 billion committed secured credit facility less $552 million outstanding less $623 million for letters of credit) equals liquidity of $1.47 billion. That said, this could change, as of April 2020, as I'm sure Antero's management team is in active discussions with its banking consortium.

As of December 31, 2019, Antero Resources had an outstanding balance under the Credit Facility of $552 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.28%, and outstanding letters of credit of $623 million. As of December 31, 2018, Antero Resources had an outstanding balance under the Credit Facility of $405 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95%, and outstanding letters of credit of $685 million. Commitment fees on the unused portion of the Credit Facility are due quarterly at rates ranging from (I) 0.300% to 0.375% (during any period that is not an Investment Grade Period) of the unused portion based on utilization and (II) 0.150% to 0.300% (during an Investment Grade Period) of the unused portion based on Antero Resources' credit rating.

So let's do some back of the envelope calculations:

Enclosed below please find my pro-forma bond buyback assumptions. I am guessing that Antero's management was savvy enough to take advantage of the Q1 2020 liquidity and major dislocation in its unsecured debt.

I'm guessing, and this is admittedly a SWAG on my part, that Antero's team deftly picked up a combined $500 million value of 2021 and 2022 bonds. Based on my assumptions, this alone would yield net principal debt being eliminated by $120 million and incremental annual interest expense savings of roughly $15 million (see my assumptions below)!

Overriding Royalty Interest Sale

Next and this is where the magic could happen, at least for the bulls.

Per Antero's most recent investor slide deck as well as within its FY 2019 10-K, the company has hinted that it might consider an overriding royalty interest sale, similar to what Range Resources did in 2018 and 2019.

If Antero's management is able to pull something like this off, and could in fact actually raise $800 million to $900 million, then it would have ample capital to significantly deleverage and take out a big chunk of its remaining 2021 and 2022 debt wall!

Next, because Antero's management team is so savvy, at least on the hedging front, once they get past the April 2020 bank re determination period, they might use this savvy to take off say upwards of 40% to 50% of their 2021 natural gas hedges.

Timing is everything, but if they take off and monetize 2021 hedges before 2021 natural gas prices rebound to $2.75 MMBtu or maybe even $2.90 MMbtu then they can take those proceeds and buy more discounted bonds as well as reduce 2021 CAPEX. Yes, they would eat some firm transport losses, but this would put them in a better position to de-leverage the balance sheet, assuming the debt market still enables the company to buyback lots of unsecured debt on the cheap.

In terms of natural gas prices, enclosed below is the Henry Hub 2021 natural gas Strip, as of April 3rd, 2020. As you can work out, 2021 natural gas has re-priced to an equal weighted average of $2.50 MMBtu for calendar year 2021. For sophisticated readers and investors, and/or folks with access to a Bloomberg terminal, the 2021 natural gas curve was trading around $2.10 to $2.15 MMBtu as recently as of February 2020. Moreover, if the 2022 natural gas curve moves up, that should also re-rate Antero's equity, as Antero could start to think about layering in some 2022 hedges.

Source: CME Group

Without getting too deep in the weeds, as there is already a lot of information for readers to synthesize in this piece, I am super bullish on natural gas, and have been for some time. In a future piece and when I find the bandwidth, I will explain my natural gas bullishness further. That said, at a high level, unlike oil, natural gas isn't a transportation fuel. Instead, it is the bridge fuel to renewables over the next five to ten years.

Per Range Resources' awesome slide deck, there is still 23 Bcf/d of coal generation that can be displayed by natural gas (and renewables). This represents a huge secular growth tailwind. Again, I will get into the supply and demand and the moving pieces of natural gas and how that supports my natural gas bullishness. That said, this will be in a future piece.

Source: Range Resources Investor Slides (3.24.20)

Lastly, from the time Antero filed its Q3 2019 10-Q (October 2019) until when Antero filed its 10-K, Antero bought back 17.6 million shares or 5.8% of its float.

Antero's Q3 2019 share count of 304,270,444

Antero's 10-K 2019 share count of 286,677,115

I would venture to guess, especially given how low Antero's stock has traded throughout 2020, the AR management has been quietly picking up more shares, at what they perceive to be really attractive prices.

Also, Antero's founders, Paul Rady and Glen Warren, personally own a lot of Antero's equity. Per a recent conversation with Travis Koldus, he informed me that these two gentlemen are long approximately 16% of Antero's stock and 20% of Antero Midstream (AM), at least based on a share count of 286.7 million shares. Therefore, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that Mr. Rady and Mr. Warren have every incentive in the world to thread this needle!

Lastly, in case you are wondering, as of March 13, 2020, 62 million shares of Antero were sold short (21.6% of its entire share count).

Conclusion

Antero's stock is currently priced as it will file for bankruptcy in one year's time (or sooner). As I noted, the market is super bearish towards Antero based on its cost structure, decline rates, affiliation with Antero Midstream, firm transport commitments, history of unbridled capital expenditure spending, and formidable upcoming debt maturity schedule. However, because Antero owns large natural gas reserves, is the second largest C3+ producer in the U.S., and fifth largest natural gas producer, has $1.3 billion of in the money hedges, and can buy back its 2021 and 2022 debt at steep discounts, the market is overlooking the upside case. Given the sheer amount of associated gas supply that is set to hibernate (or never come online) due to super low oil prices, the inherent decline rates in shale, the lack of economic access to fresh debt or equity capital to fund production growth for most energy companies, and we have a very bullish setup for natural gas.

If Antero's management team deftly purchased a lot of 2021/2022 bonds and pulls off an overriding royalty interest then look for fireworks and Antero's stock to sport a $3 handle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.