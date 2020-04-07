Bellerophon Therapeutics: A Promising Solution To America's Ventilator Shortage During The COVID-19 Pandemic

If INOpulse continues to be proven as a successful treatment for COVID-19, BLPH will play a significant role in the reduction of demand for ventilators in the United States.

The first COVID-19 patient who was treated has been discharged from the hospital just a few days after treatment began.

The United States has a critical shortage of ventilators as it battles the coronavirus outbreak. One small cap biotech company by the name of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) may have a novel solution to help alleviate the demand for ventilators. The FDA recently granted the company Emergency Expanded Access for INOpulse® for the treatment of COVID-19. BLPH moved quickly to treat one patient who was quite ill, and early results are looking promising. I believe that BLPH makes a very strong investment candidate for those investors who are looking to speculate on stocks that could do well as the virus continues to spread.

INOpulse has already treated one patient with plans to treat many more

INOpulse is a small and portable proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system where in-vitro studies have shown that nitric oxide inhibits the replication of severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus, or SARS-CoV, and improves survival for the infected cells. Nitric oxide helps blood flow through the body by widening and relaxing blood vessels in the lungs. This improves oxygen saturation. While there are other nitric oxide delivery systems available, INOpulse claims to differentiation stem from its pulsating delivery and compact size, allowing for patients to be treated outside of a hospital setting.

Dr. Roger Alvarez, a highly rated doctor and Assistant Professor at the University of Miami, believes that this system which was designed for individuals with respiratory ailments can help patients with COVID-19. Patients who might otherwise need the assistance of a ventilator would be able to manage their own oxygen intake at home. That would free up equipment for people in more serious condition. This could amount to a significant amount of lives saved, which is likely why the FDA was willing to grant Emergency Expanded Access in the first place.

BLPH stated in a webcast held earlier this week that the first patient treated with INOpulse was doing well and is out of the hospital. Dr. Alvarez confirmed this in an interview on March 31:

I can tell you they're doing better, much better, and actually, last I heard as of yesterday, this morning - I have not seen the patient yet - they were off of oxygen and preparing to go home.

While Dr. Alvarez has a working relationship with Bellerophon, I believe that his primary motivation is for the effective care of as many individuals with COVID-19 as possible. A review of his Twitter feed shows that he is working closely on the frontlines to fight the disease. He is not some kind of penny stock promoter.

Adding to BLPH's mainstream legitimacy is this MarketWatch article about soaring ventilation demand. It mentions BLPH among some elite company with alternative experimental treatments for very ill COVID-19 patients that wouldn't require a ventilator:

For BLPH to be mentioned alongside multi-billion dollar pharma giants like Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), and Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) as having an experimental, but serious solution to the ventilator shortage should be considered very good news for investors.

BLPH has sufficient cash and is cheap compared to other COVID-19 microcap stocks

BLPH is a biotech startup that is pre-revenue and has a history of operating losses as it develops its pipeline for INOpulse. Prior to the announcement for COVID-19, its most recent developments were the announcement of positive top-line data for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis and an agreement with the FDA for a Phase 3 study design.

BLPH last reported quarterly result was Q3 2019, which shows a burn rate of approximately $3 million per quarter and $13 million in cash against $9 million in total liabilities.

Source: Q3 2019 SEC filing

The company recently raised $15.3 million through the issuance of 1,275,000 shares at $12. While the annual report is not yet available, BLPH disclosed that it had $9.9 million in cash as of December 31, 2019. Given its $3 million per quarter burn rate, it likely has in excess of $20 million in cash to-date after the raise and $12 million in net cash after deducting for liabilities. This should give it sufficient cash resources based on existing burn rate for the rest of the year. That excludes any possible grants that are likely to come in order to fight COVID-19. The burn rate will increase as Phase 3 trials cost money, but the focus right now for much of the medical community is on COVID-19, and BLPH must be following that protocol, given its unique position and opportunity to help the cause.

After the raise, BLPH has 6,132,393 shares outstanding with 3,157,947 warrants, options and shares available for future issuance under the company's equity incentive program. That leads to a fully diluted total of 9,290,340 shares. Using Friday's closing price of $10.29, BLPH has a market cap of $63 million. Prior to the run up on March 20, BLPH was trading at around a $17 million market cap based on its previous developments for INOpulse. The company has increased $46 million in value based on the emergency access approval and condition of the first patient so far.

Despite its recent uptick, BLPH is trading significantly lower than other popular COVID-19 microcap stocks. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) closed Friday at a $225 million valuation, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (OTC:AYTU) at $127 million and iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) at $96 million. Other than AYTU which has trailing 12-month revenue of $8.7 million, these companies have little to no revenue. They have all shot up in value over the last several weeks and are largely trading on the hype over their COVID-19 vaccines or test kits. It would seem reasonable to think that BLPH can achieve a similar valuation increase on hype, given its preliminary success and opportunity for revenue through grants and eventual commercialization.

BLPH make an ideal speculative investment during the COVID-19 outbreak amid expectations of multiple positive catalysts

Hype may be the biggest factor for BLPH's stock price in the near term. The company should have no shortage of positive catalysts to stir up that hype, while the virus outbreak creates the macro conditions. If word continues to spread that the first patient who was treated with INOpulse is doing well, there is no telling what that can do for BLPH both on the business end of things and to its stock price. Still, that is only one patient, and anecdotal evidence does not equal science. But that one patient is only the beginning.

Along with the webcast, BLPH released an investor presentation that outlined its next steps. The FDA has allowed for treatment with INOpulse under the care and supervision of a physician on a named patient basis, but there doesn't appear to be any limits to how many patients can be named. The company has plans to expand its treatment across the country with multiple locations and patients. It is also in the process of applying for a larger IND to allow patients to be enrolled into randomized study. Ideally, the study is designed for a quick turnaround as time is of the essence here. I can't imagine that the FDA will require a long study period based on the nature of the virus and the fast outcome of the sickness. Either a patient recovers after a few weeks or does not.

BLPH has hundreds of INOpulse units in inventory that were built in preparation for another clinical trial and has contracted manufacturers to produce more. So, the company will not be constrained by volume. While BLPH has sufficient cash for the time being, it is currently in discussions with organizations like BARDA and NIH for collaboration or funding opportunities. Until INOpulse becomes commercialized (which ideally isn't too long based on the expected and immediate high demand if it works), BLPH's greatest short-term revenue opportunity would be through government agency grants. I expect these amounts to be significant in nature and a substantial near-term positive catalyst along with any news of patients improving.

Even when the virus outbreak is contained and a vaccine is developed, if INOpulse is proven to be effective, its brand power will likely receive a permanent boost once BLPH moves forward with clinical trials and commercialization attempts for other respiratory ailments.

I hold a speculative position in BLPH and plan to hold onto it for at least several weeks. I expect a surge of interest in coronavirus-related stocks over that time. BLPH's near-term catalysts, coupled with high demand for the sector, should result in extremely positive returns on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.