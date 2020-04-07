Kohl's: A Likely Retail Survivor

With the stock currently trading at a 60% discount to book value and 3 times trailing adjusted EPS, Kohl's is an intriguing high-risk, high-reward turnaround play.

Kohl's has a substantial long-term opportunity to gain market share, as many of its competitors could be forced to downsize or disappear entirely over the next few years.

Fortunately, Kohl's has a stronger balance sheet than most of its peers. While it may breach its debt covenants later this year, it has ample liquidity for now.

Kohl's has been forced to close all of its stores due to coronavirus, which will undoubtedly have a severe negative impact on its earnings in 2020.

Like its peers in the department store industry, Kohl's (KSS) has been hit hard by the shutdown of virtually all non-essential activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of its stores have been forced to close, and e-commerce can't come close to making up for that lost sales volume.

As a result, Kohl's will undoubtedly experience severe short-term earnings pressure. A full-year operating loss seems likely for fiscal 2020, although it depends on when stores are able to reopen and how fast traffic returns. Kohl's is also at risk of temporarily violating its debt covenants later this year.

Nevertheless, thanks to its solid balance sheet, Kohl's is well positioned to manage through the current crisis. Furthermore, highly-leveraged competitors (such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Belk) are far more likely to fall into distress, giving Kohl's an opportunity to achieve long-term market share gains as the economy recovers from coronavirus over the next few years. With Kohl's shares having fallen 70% year-to-date, even after a 23% surge on Monday, the No. 2 department store chain by revenue looks like an intriguing (albeit speculative) turnaround opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Responding creatively to coronavirus

Kohl's closed all of its stores nationwide on March 19, around the same time that many other non-essential retailers shuttered their stores. Initially, the shutdown was scheduled to last until at least April 1, and Kohl's committed to continue paying its employees during that time.

Of course, April 1 has come and gone, and we are nowhere close to the end of "social distancing" in the United States. In a best-case scenario, Kohl's and its peers might be able to reopen their stores beginning in May, and even that is not guaranteed. On March 30, Kohl's announced that its stores would remain closed until further notice and that it would furlough most of its employees.

In conjunction with this announcement, Kohl's said that it would cut spending to the bone in fiscal 2020. Entering the year, it planned to spend $750 million on CapEx; now it will slash that to just $250 million. On the operating expense front, aside from the staff furloughs, Kohl's plans to cut spending in areas like marketing and technology.

Despite these cost cuts, near-term cash flow is certain to be pressured. In response, Kohl's intends to significantly reduce inventory in line with expected sales trends. The retailer's quickly-launched "Drive Up and Pop Your Trunk" service will help in that regard. Whereas some peers like Macy's (M) have cut the minimum purchase for free shipping to $25, Kohl's is still requiring a $75 purchase for free shipping. Instead, most store locations are offering free limited-contact curbside pickup within two hours of (online) purchase. This fulfillment method is likely to be significantly cheaper for Kohl's compared to shipping items to customers' homes. Moreover, it simplifies the process of converting the inventory in Kohl's stores into cash. (Image source: Kohl's)

Additionally, Kohl's has suspended all share repurchases, is "evaluating its dividend program", and has fully drawn its $1 billion credit line to increase financial flexibility.

Evaluating the balance sheet

For the most part, Kohl's balance sheet is stronger than that of Macy's, which I discussed a few days ago. Whereas all three major ratings agencies have cut Macy's credit rating to junk territory, Kohl's still has investment-grade ratings from all three, despite recent downgrades by Fitch and S&P. (Of course, depending on the depth and duration of the current crisis, those investment-grade ratings may not last.)

As of Feb. 1, Kohl's had $723 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, offset by $6.1 billion of debt and lease liabilities (mainly leases). On a pro-forma basis, adjusted for a recent dividend payment and $1 billion credit line borrowing (but holding all else constant), it would have $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents.

That's still less than Kohl's $2.8 billion of current liabilities as of Feb. 1. But the gap between cash and current liabilities is much smaller for Kohl's than for Macy's. Furthermore, Kohl's current liabilities include $334 million of non-cash liabilities for gift cards and merchandise return cards, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars of other liabilities that won't be due until later in fiscal 2020.

(Source: Kohl's 2019 SEC Form 10-K, p. 44)

With Kohl's slashing spending and having already launched efforts to reduce inventory prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the risk of near-term liquidity problems is low. Kohl's had just over $3.5 billion of inventory on Feb. 1, and by ramping up e-commerce efforts while cutting future orders, Kohl's should be able to convert this inventory to cash at a fast-enough rate to meet its relatively modest near-term liabilities.

The bigger balance-sheet risk for Kohl's is a covenant violation. Kohl's is required to maintain a debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of less than 3.75. On that basis, its leverage ratio stood at 2.45 as of Feb. 1. (Interestingly, Macy's debt covenants are far less restrictive; while it has more debt than Kohl's, as of Feb. 1 its leverage ratio was just 1.78 (see p. 44) for the purposes of its debt covenants, compared to a maximum of 3.75.)

Factoring in the $1 billion Kohl's has drawn on its credit line, if EBITDAR were to fall below $1.9 billion (compared to $2.5 billion in fiscal 2019), Kohl's would breach this debt covenant. As a recent analysis by Elephant Analytics hinted, EBITDAR is likely to fall a great deal further in fiscal 2020 before bouncing back next year.

While this is a salient risk to keep an eye on, I expect Kohl's to receive a short-term waiver or modification of the covenants. However, it will likely need to appease creditors by suspending its dividend and using all 2020 cash flow to repay its $1 billion credit line drawdown and then repay other debt.

Short-term pain but long-term opportunity

At this point, it is impossible to predict when non-essential retailers like Kohl's may be allowed to reopen their stores. If anything, estimating how fast customer traffic will return could be even harder.

What is clear is that Kohl's is far better positioned to weather the current storm than many of its rivals. The apparel retail landscape is filled with companies that either have very weak margins, very high debt, or both. Kohl's investment-grade balance sheet and 2019 adjusted pre-tax margin of about 5% are quite solid by comparison. Many of these weaker competitors won't survive the current retail downturn, or at best will be forced to downsize significantly.

(Image source: Kohl's)

In the short term, liquidations at competing retailers could put further pressure on Kohl's results. But looking forward by a couple of years, Kohl's is likely to gain market share, helped by its solid brand, broad (and growing) stable of key national brands, and its traffic-driving returns partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). It also has an opportunity to double down on efforts to sublease excess space in its stores to complementary tenants like Aldi and Planet Fitness (PLNT), reducing net rent expense and boosting store traffic.

Kohl's stock currently trades at a sharp discount to its year-end book value of approximately $35 per share. While Kohl's will likely post a loss this year and one could quibble with the fair values of some of the balance sheet accounts, this roughly 60% discount seems overdone. Kohl's stock also trades for just 3 times the company's fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.86.

Even if it takes several years for EPS to return to the $4-$5 range, Kohl's stock looks like a steal below $15. Obviously, many investors believe the company will never come close to returning to its prior level of profitability. However, this view overlooks the potential market share gains for survivors like Kohl's if the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing retail downturn triggers a substantial retail industry shakeout. While Kohl's stock is hardly a sure thing, the potential upside is tremendous for investors willing to shoulder significant near-term risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS, JCP, M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.