New Jersey Resources: Dividend Growth Must Slow

The shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) are down about 30% so far this year, and that price move put the company on my radar. I want to try to decide whether or not it makes sense to buy at current prices or not, and I’m going to attempt to answer that question by looking at the financial picture, and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll come right to the point, because I know that readers have a great deal of Netflix to catch up on during this very odd time. I think the company is sound, but I think there’ll come a point where the dividend growth investors have enjoyed over the past several years will start to slow. I don’t think the dividend is in danger of being cut, but if investors bank on growth here, I think they’re doing themselves a disservice. For that reason, I think buying the shares at current levels makes no sense. That said, the options market provides the opportunity to generate premia for taking on the obligation to buy this stock where it’s priced to yield over 5.5%. So, in sum, I’d say "no" to owning the stock at this price and ‘yes’ to selling the options I describe below.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, the dividend is the key reason to consider buying these shares, and for that reason, most of this financial analysis is going to involve the question of whether the dividend is sustainable or not.

The financial history at New Jersey Resources has been spotty. Over the past five years, revenue and net income have declined at a CAGR of about 1% and 1.25% respectively. Cash from operations has fallen at an even faster rate, down at a CAGR of about 13.5% since 2015. Earnings per share has also fallen, down at a CAGR of about 2%. The resulting payout ratio has climbed steadily over the past five years, and currently sits around 64%, up from 44% five years ago. The situation looks better when comparing dividends to cash from operations. When looking only at cash from operations, the payout ratio has climbed from about 21% five years ago to 57% now.

Some financial variables have grown, often dramatically, over the past five years here. Weighted average shares outstanding has grown at a CAGR of about 1.4%, and dividends have grown at a CAGR of about 5.5% since 2015. More troubling is the fact that debt and interest expenses have also grown dramatically, up at CAGRs of 12% and 11.2% respectively. Thankfully, per the table below, there aren’t many debt payments due over the next several years, suggesting that debt won’t “crowd out” dividend increases.

For those with a masochistic bent, you can check out a more fulsome discussion of the long term debt situation at New Jersey Resources on pages 105-108 of the latest 10-k.

Comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period a year ago suggests that revenue and cash from operations continue to suffer. In the teeth of that, dividends per share have grown just under 7%. This is why I worry about the sustainability of dividend growth here. Earnings growth is the source of sustainable dividend growth, and the absence of the former has very significant consequences to shareholders in my view.

In summary, I’d say that the dividend here is reasonably sustainable. The problem is that at some point, the slowing business cannot support ever expanding dividend payments. This is especially so in my view in light of the increase in long term debt and interest expenses. So, I think the dividend is safe here for now. That, coupled with the idea that utilities are uniquely recession-resistant, suggests to me that it’s worth making the effort to continue considering an investment in New Jersey Resources. There are definitely risks here, and the only question now is whether the market is compensating investors for taking on those risks with a sufficiently cheap stock.

The Stock

We’ve now come to the point in the article where my regular readers are treated to my uniquely repetitive style. Some consider ponderous repetition to be a negative quality. I clearly don’t, and I’m about to revel in it for a paragraph or two. In my view, the only way for investors to make money with stocks is to exploit the disconnect between price per share and value per share. If the market is too optimistic about a company, the shares will be excessively priced, but will eventually drop in price. The reverse is true when it comes to market perceptions that are unduly negative. With that in mind, I now need to write about whether I think the market is excessively optimistic or pessimistic or neither in regard to the pricing of New Jersey Resources.

In order to make this determination, I’ll use a few tools, ranging from the simple to the more complex. The most simple tool involves looking at the ratio between price and some measure of economic value, like earnings. The more someone needs to pay for $1 of future earnings, the more risky the investment in my view. For that reason, I want to find companies that are trading at low PE ratios relative to both the overall market and their own history. At the moment, New Jersey seems to be inexpensive relative to the market, and relative to its own past.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and some measure of value, I also want to understand what assumptions are embedded in the current price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (along with the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company’s long term prospects. According to this methodology, at the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate in this case of ~8%. I consider that to be way too optimistic a forecast for any company, and therefore I have to avoid the shares.

In sum, in spite of the fact that the shares are inexpensive relative to the overall market and their own history regarding P/E multiples, it seems the market remains quite optimistic. For that reason, I must avoid the shares at these levels. So, I think there’s value here, but I don’t think it makes sense to buy at current levels. Thankfully, the options market presents a very viable alternative to sitting and waiting for shares to drop in price.

Options as Alternative

Although I think there’s value here, obviously, I don’t want to pay the current price on offer. This presents me with a choice. I can wait for the shares to drop further in price. I know. Boring! Alternatively, I can sell put options and these either lock in a buy price that I consider reasonable or they generate option premia, or both. This is why I characterize the short put as a “win-win” trade. If the shares remain buoyant in price, the puts will expire worthless and the investor will simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that represents a price they consider to be an excellent long-term entry point.

At the moment, my favorite short put trade is the November 2020 put with a strike of $22.50. These are currently bid-asked at $.45-.8, and last traded hands at $.45. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll buy this company at a price about 33% below the current level. Holding all else constant, this works out to a P/E of about 10.5 and a dividend yield of about 5.7%. I think this combination of cheap stock and high yield would be a great price at which to buy these shares. If the shares remain above $22.50, then the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a bad thing in my estimation.

Everything comes with risk, and options are obviously no different, and for that reason, I should point out the unique risks associated with this strategy. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors are “on the same side of the table” and want to see higher stock prices. Also, some (though certainly not all) short put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia and move on. For these people, actually owning the stock is a problem. I should say that I'm not such a person. I'm happy owning stocks, but at a price that I deem acceptable.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in the following way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. Selling puts is analogous to receiving money for taking on the obligation to buy the stuff you were going to buy anyway, at a lower price than is currently on offer. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying, in my estimation.

Conclusion

New Jersey Resources is a fine company, although I worry that the dividend growth investors have enjoyed over time will start to slow. For that reason, I would only buy the stock when the yield was particularly high. If I acquired shares and they were priced to yield 5.5%, and the dividend never grew, I could live with that. At the moment, though, the shares are priced to yield much less than that, and the shares are arguably still expensive. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to simply waiting for shares to drop in price. In my estimation, the short put trade I recommended above is a win-win of sorts. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor pockets the premium. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that represents a great long term return.

