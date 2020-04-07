Schlumberger: Value Beginning To Emerge After Shares Halved Yet Again

To be a truly compelling investment and thus warrant an upgrade to a bullish rating, there needs to be greater long-term upside potential with bearish assumptions.

There appears to be decent value since their share price has also halved, but only in the most optimistic scenario where they reduce their dividend by 25%.

Two months ago, I published a valuation warning that there was still little value in their shares, with this article providing an update as their operating conditions have changed significantly.

During the last two months, the share price of Schlumberger has halved once again, bringing their five-year losses to over 80%.

Introduction

Despite seeing their share price already halved during the previous five years, the shareholders of Schlumberger (SLB) have yet again seen this repeated in just the last two months. It was around this length of time ago that I published my previous article warning that despite halving, compelling value was still absent from their shares. Since then the operating conditions have been tumultuous with their situation worsening far more significantly and quicker than virtually anyone could have imagined. Due to this suddenly different situation, this article provides an updated valuation that incorporates these new developments.

Valuation Assumptions

Whereas it was previously assumed that they would be capable of avoiding equity-raising whilst also sustaining their dividend, this latter assumption has been removed as it now seems virtually certain that a dividend reduction will be forthcoming, an opinion shared elsewhere. Even without this latest oil price crash, their ability to sustain their dividend was stretched, as during 2019 their dividend coverage, based on free cash flow that accounts for their APS investments and seismic data, was only 97.33%. This followed two subsequent years of only 60.15% and 89.24% dividend coverage, as discussed in greater detail in another one of my previous articles. Even though their dividend appears unsustainable, thankfully, they entered this downturn with a decent financial position and thus should avoid raising equity or undertaking other value destructive measures.

Valuation Scenarios

Given the uncertainties surrounding their company and industry, three different scenarios are provided to illustrate the long-term value offered by their shares in various future situations. The primary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend being reduced by 25% to $0.375 per share or $1.50 per share on an annual basis, before remaining unchanged perpetually into the future. Given the aforementioned strains on their dividend sustainability and the very mature stage of their industry, this is broadly the most optimistic scenario that I can realistically foresee eventuating.

Meanwhile the secondary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend being reduced by 50% to $0.25 per share or $1.00 per share on an annual basis. After which it remains unchanged for three years whilst they wait for their industry to recover before reigniting growth to 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future. This scenario provides a broad middle of the road scenario whereby the additional short-term pain of a larger dividend reduction is rewarded with better long-term growth.

Finally, the tertiary scenario foresees their dividend being halved to the previously mentioned levels and subsequent growth never returning, as their industry is mature and likely facing a secular decline in the coming decade as the world moves away from fossil fuels. This is clearly the most bearish scenario that I believe should be considered, as a truly compelling investment is one that can be justified with bearish assumptions.

Valuation Technique

The valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 8.88% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 0.599% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 1.20 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $16.89, which is 18.19% higher than their current share price of $14.29 as of the time of writing. Meanwhile the secondary and tertiary valuations returned results of $14.98 and $11.26, which are 4.83% higher and 21.20% lower respectively than their current share price as of the time of writing.

Whilst this is an improvement on the previous valuations that foresaw minimal long-term upside potential even in the most optimistic scenario, it is still not quite compelling value since to produce attractive results, the most optimistic scenario still has to eventuate. It should be remembered that they are operating in an industry that is guaranteed to face a secular decline in the coming decades and as demand for fossil fuels wanes, so will demand for their associated services. Whilst they may successfully diversify and thus transition their earnings away from relying on fossil fuels, this will nonetheless require investments that will hamper future dividend growth and thus share valuations.

Conclusion

Since I believe that no one can accurately foretell the future, it also pays to consider a variety of different valuations to estimate potential long-term returns and thus find the most compelling investments that require very minimal optimism. Whilst there appears to be decent long-term value in their current share price if the most optimistic scenario eventuates, I believe that their shares will offer compelling value when an investment can be justified with a bearish scenario and thus I maintain my neutral rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Schlumberger’s 2019 10-K SEC filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.