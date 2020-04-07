Exxon Mobil Will Not Cut Its Dividend

However, just like in previous downturns, XOM will not cut its dividend. Instead, XOM is likely to raise its dividend later this month.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has caused great pain to its shareholders in the last 12 months. During this period, the stock has lost more than half of its market cap, primarily due to the fierce sell-off of the energy sector this year. As a result, the stock has plunged to a 16-year low and thus it is now offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 8.9%. As such an extraordinary dividend yield usually signals the risk of an imminent dividend cut, many investors expect a dividend cut. However, in this article, I will analyze why the oil giant will not cut its dividend; instead, it will raise its dividend this month.

Business overview – coronavirus

All the oil majors failed to grow their production for nearly a decade but they have all returned to strong production growth in the last three years. Exxon Mobil is an exception, as the company has failed to grow its output for more than a decade. Its output fell from 4.2 million barrels per day in 2012 to 4.0 million barrels per day in 2014 and has remained essentially flat since then. This is the same output that Exxon was producing back in 2008. It is thus evident why Exxon has underperformed its peers by a wide margin in recent years.

In 2019, Exxon faced an additional headwind, namely the decade-low margins that prevailed in its chemical business. This segment used to provide a strong buffer to the earnings of the oil major during downturns but this has not been the case in the last 12 months. Due to the depressed margins of this segment and the lackluster margins of its refining segment, Exxon posted a 42% decline in its adjusted earnings per share in 2019. Its performance was much worse than that of Chevron (CVX) and Total (TOT), whose adjusted earnings per share decreased 26% and 14%, respectively.

Even worse, all the oil majors are now facing a fierce headwind, namely the outbreak of coronavirus. Due to this headwind, more than one billion of people are essentially locked at home worldwide and thus the global demand for gasoline and jet fuel has collapsed. It is estimated that global oil demand, which has grown every single year in the last decade, plunged approximately 25% in the last week of March over last year.

As if this headwind were not enough, Saudi Arabia declared an oil price war against Russia when the latter refused to cut its production. Saudi Arabia has thus boosted its output from about 9.0 million barrels per day to 13.0 million barrels per day in order to punish Russia for its stance. The combined effect of coronavirus and the oil price war has sent the price of oil to a nearly 18-year low level. As long as the oil price remains below $30, all the oil majors will post losses and hence most investors fear that these companies will have to cut their dividends.

However, it is unreasonable to expect coronavirus to condemn the whole world to a permanent recession. People will do their best to return to their usual lifestyle and will almost certainly win the battle against the virus. Many pharmaceutical giants are in the process of identifying an effective treatment for coronavirus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) have exhibited promising results, with the former expected to bring a drug to the market as early as May. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is trying to develop a vaccine until early next year. Overall, there is a tremendous ongoing global effort to beat coronavirus and an effective treatment is likely to be available later this year. It is thus reasonable to expect the global economy to recover from the ongoing recession the latest next year.

As soon as the global economy begins to recover, OPEC and Russia will certainly agree on production quotas and thus they will provide a strong support to the oil price, just as they have always done. We witnessed the exact same pattern in the previous downturn of the energy sector, when the price of oil collapsed from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in early 2016 due to the booming U.S. shale oil production. Instead of reducing its output, Saudi Arabia maximized its output in order to drive many shale oil producers to bankruptcy. As soon as Saudi Arabia achieved that goal, it then established deep production cuts, along with the other OPEC members, and thus led the oil price to double in less than 12 months. A similar pattern is expected in the ongoing downturn.

Notably, it is the first time that U.S. shale oil producers have attempted to contact OPEC and agree on production cuts. While the outcome of these negotiations is uncertain, it is evident that the current depressed oil prices are unsustainable for all the producers worldwide and hence an agreement on production cuts will come sooner or later. Of course, as long as the demand for oil products remains suppressed, such an agreement is hard to reach. However, as soon as the demand begins to recover, OPEC and Russia (and possibly the U.S.) will certainly reach an agreement in order to support the oil price and thus return to profits.

Dividend

Due to the pronounced cyclicality of the energy sector, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the oil price, there are only two dividend aristocrats in this sector, namely Exxon and Chevron. Exxon has grown its dividend for 37 consecutive years. In addition, due to the brutal sell-off of the energy sector, the stock is now offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 8.9%.

Based on the adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 of Exxon in 2019, its payout ratio currently stands at 142% and hence it raises a red flag for the sustainability of the dividend, particularly given that the earnings may completely evaporate this year due to the aforementioned headwinds.

However, it is critical to note that this is a one-time headwind, as the global economy is likely to recover from coronavirus the latest next year. In addition, Exxon has one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector and hence it can easily endure the ongoing downturn. To be sure, its interest expense consumes only 7% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $133.6 billion is nine times its annual earnings and hence it is manageable.

It is also important to realize that the dividend is a top priority of the management of Exxon. In the previous downturn of the energy sector (2014-2016), the earnings per share of the oil giant plunged 75% and thus they were insufficient to fund the dividend but the company kept growing its dividend thanks to its strong balance sheet and its confidence in its long-term outlook. This is likely to be the case once again. Management will maintain its long-term outlook, which is unaffected by the ongoing downturn, and will continue raising the dividend thanks to the rock-solid balance sheet of the company.

Exxon raises its dividend in late April every year. While many investors expect a dividend cut, the oil major is likely to raise its dividend later this month thanks to the aforementioned factors. As a result, the stock will soon be offering a dividend yield of at least 9.0%.

Growth prospects

After a whole decade without production growth, Exxon has finally promising growth prospects ahead, as soon as the ongoing coronavirus-driven downturn comes to an end. Exxon has one of the most exciting growth projects of the entire sector in place, namely its offshore Guyana project. The oil major has nearly tripled its estimates reserves in the area, from 3.2 billion barrels in 2017 to more than 8.0 billion barrels now. Exxon began extracting oil in the area at the end of last year and expects the output in the area to exceed 750,000 barrels of oil per day by 2025.

Exxon also has promising growth prospects in the Permian Basin, where it expects to grow its production to more than 1.0 million barrels per day by 2025. As the potential of these two major growth projects is nearly 45% of the current output of Exxon, it is evident that the oil giant has exciting growth potential ahead, after the ongoing downturn disappears from the horizon.

Final thoughts

Due to the slump of the stock price of Exxon and the recent collapse in the global demand for oil products, many investors expect the oil giant to cut its dividend this year. However, the dividend of Exxon is its top priority and the oil major has a rock-solid balance sheet, which enables the company to endure the ongoing downturn without cutting its dividend. Instead, its management is likely to raise the dividend later this month. Overall, those who have the courage to buy this dividend aristocrat amid the ongoing bloodbath are likely to be highly rewarded in the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.