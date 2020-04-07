Starbucks: Resilient Balance Sheet, Rapid Dividend Growth, Potential Risks Remain

While the debt has been rising, the company has a proven record of significant ROE, and overall rates remain low.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) suffered a nearly 50% drop from their earlier highs a few months ago. Worries over the coronavirus outbreak and its potential impact on closed stores have panicked investors, who responded by rapidly dumping their stock. After such a decline, I believe that Starbucks' shares are a great buy based on the following reasons:

Financials are robust displaying a solid balance sheet

Shareholder-focused returns have been phenomenal

The valuation is attractive, even after a potentially significant COVID-19 impact

Despite the positives, several risks should be taken into account.

Financials

Starbucks has demonstrated solid financials with a strong balance sheet, allowing the company to withstand the potential harm caused by COVID-19. Listening to the company's AGM, the company's CEO Kevin Johnson made sure to let investors know how resilient Starbucks is, numerous times. That includes both its iconic brand, but also its underlying financials.

The company celebrated its highest ever year in terms of revenues, which over the past four quarters have amounted to nearly $27B. During the same period, the company netted $3.72B, as well. Moreover, despite its focus on returning capital to shareholders, which I will touch on later, its cash position is sitting at a comfortable $3.11B. While many companies are worried about falling short on liquidity during this pandemic, Starbucks should not face any cash-related issues, at least in the short term. On the liabilities side of the balance sheet, the company's long-term debt has been consistently growing. However, Starbucks has been able to leverage its strong profitability and healthy credit rating (Baa1), to take on cheap debt and leverage it towards high ROE (Return on Equity), as well as share buybacks (will discuss later).

The table below includes the company's long-term debt sorted by calendar maturity. As you can see, effective interest rates* are significantly low, averaging around 2.5% over the next 5 years. Later on, rates do indeed go considerably higher, beyond 4%. However, these notes are to mature after 2045, by which time the company's compound returns on these principals should have compounded enough to make them worth it. The company is able to extract much higher returns on its notes than its effective interest, as the graph proves below.

Source: 10Q

First, let's pay attention to the upper part. I have marked several points over the past five years, showing magnificent ROE over LTM (Last Twelve Months). Shareholders' equity is equal to a company's assets minus its debt, and ROE expresses the return on net assets. Since ROE has been consistently higher than the rates on notes, Starbucks has been leveraging its cheap debt to achieve superior returns. Therefore, even the later notes that carry a higher interest should theoretically return more, taking into account the company's historic return on its deployed assets, including cash.

However, as you can see, ROE takes a huge dive around last year. See, ROE=Net Income/Avg. Shareholder Equity. Shareholder equity can also go negative. If negative, the company's liabilities exceed its assets, which results in this weird -2,202.0%. Normally, negative shareholders' equity may signify insolvency, if prolonged. In the case of Starbucks, however, this is temporary and should not scare investors.

The second graph below illustrates the total liabilities/total assets ratio, which confirms that it is indeed over 100%, that is, liabilities exceeding assets. Over the years Starbucks has maintained this ratio healthy. The ratio has accelerated though, probably as a result of the company's enormous buybacks, and not any insolvency-related risk. Overall, considering the company's proven return on equity, cheap debt, and considerable liquidity, the CEO's statement on resilience should indeed hold up.

It is important to keep in mind that the current COVID-19 situation and its impact on the future of the company's financials remains to be seen, eventually in their next earnings report.

*Includes the effects of the amortization of any premium or discount and forward-starting interest rate swaps utilized to hedge the interest rate risk prior to the debt issuance.

Shareholder returns and Valuation

Starbucks has been a fantastic shareholder value-creation machine over the past few years. As mentioned earlier, the company has completed a ridiculous amount of buybacks, while also rapidly growing its dividend.

In terms of stock repurchases, the company has been consistently repurchasing shares at an increasing rate, only to slow down last year, amid signs of uncertainty (see risks later). To grasp the level of the capital deployed on buying back stock, Starbucks has reduced its share count by more than 20% in the last five years alone. Regarding dividends, the company has also been delivering satisfying distributions with substantial growth. As shown below, dividend growth has been amazing over the past decade. As you can see from 2012 until 2018, dividend growth had been maintained above 20%, averaging around 25% per annum. The company recently slowed its dividend growth to around 13%, which is still plenty, if I may say, and prudent in order to maintain the needed liquidity.

Moreover, what's more interesting, which also showcases the company's profitability, is that while dividend growth has been at such a rapid pace, DPS has been faithfully maintained way below EPS (as a result of buybacks as well). In fact, the company is currently yielding around 2.5%, with a comfy 50% payout ratio.

Finally, the recent decline in their price has had shares trading at an attractive valuation. The stock's current P/E ratio is ~20 while considering reduced sales over COVID-19, analysts estimate (though quite early for a 12-month-ahead frame) forward P/E of ~25. In my view, the multiple is fair. Considering the stock's strong balance sheet and its resilient brand, the current valuation should provide a decent long-term entry point. Shares have consistently traded beyond this multiple in the past, highlighting investors' trust and excitement towards a bright future.

Risks

No investment is without risks and Starbucks is no different.

Commodity price risk represents the company's primary market risk. They purchase green coffee and dairy products, among other items. The risk arises from the price volatility of green coffee, as well as the price and availability of these commodities in general. Unfavorable market conditions could impact the results of operations. In their latest 10Q, the company expected commodity prices, particularly that of coffee, to affect operations. However, coffee futures have remained relatively flat over the past month.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 and store closure could also significantly impact operations. While the company holds significant liquidity, the impact of such an unprecedented event is unpredictable. Management understands that and, therefore avoided providing guidance in their latest earnings report, stating:

The company will update its guidance for fiscal 2020 when we can reasonably estimate the impact of the coronavirus.

Other risks could include mismanagement of capital, resulting in lower returns, potentially troubling Starbucks to meet its debt maturities. Finally, buybacks could be proven reckless. Should the company need more liquidity, earlier buybacks will be deemed thoughtless, further declining the share price, and therefore minimizing shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Starbucks has this magic ability to romance everything from its coffee farmers to their baristas, which has resulted in it developing an iconic brand. The COVID-19 outbreak could pose a significant short-term risk, however, the underlying company remains robust. The balance sheet is strong, and management has proven to be able to return massive amounts of capital back to its shareholders while maintaining a low payout ratio. Considering the company's relatively low valuation in regards to the past, I believe that the current price could be a great spot to initiate a position or scoop up some additional shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.