Open For Take Out: State Of The Fast Food Nation Reprise (Video)

In our July 2019 article "Drive-Thru Analysis: State of the Fast Food Nation" we warned about pending tops in many restaurant stocks. As we often do when we delve into a subsector of the market we start with the largest cap names. Two of those names showed incredible long term potential if they could complete corrective consolidations into support. In the following video we do an inclusive overview of the restaurant stocks including some smaller names and see how they fared during the February and March declines and if that correction was sufficient to setup new bullish moves or (in some cases) too much. I will discuss a few of the highlights below but as always our video is able to more clearly provide a picture of the more probable paths.

Despite a drop from all time highs that cut its' share price a whopping -43% McDonald's (MCD) is still the market cap leader in this sector by far. Back in July we discussed an "Ending Diagonal" pattern for the Big Mac putting the final sesame seeds on the bun to top off a 152% climb from the 2015 low. MCD began a move down sliding 15% into November, but by February it was almost back at the high.

From the July top we had been looking for a move back down to the 150 region though we anticipated it taking longer. This would count as a wave four. The extension of the drop in March stretched that fourth near invalidation potentially tipping MCD into an even larger degree correction. But even if that is the case off the March extreme lows it can get an even higher bounce back toward the 200 region, and if getting the fifth wave then that would likely be only the A of (5) heading toward 270-300.

Starbucks (SBUX) is the next restaurant we discussed, and while MCD came deeper than ideal for the fourth wave we wanted SBUX held a bit shallow. Whether starting Primary wave 5 off the March low or just setting up to bounce higher in the (B.) wave of a wider flat for Primary wave 4 the 60-55 region looks like strong support for SBUX and just a measured move from there can head toward 85-90. That region is also the target for wave (1) of the larger fifth targeting 250-300 longer term.

Bet you were not expecting that Demolition Man reference in the July article, but that is always what I think of when hearing "Taco Bell". Yum! Brands (YUM) back in July had a full count for 5 waves up as a possible Super Cycle (I.) off its July 2000 low. It needed a clean abc for the Super Cycle (II.) ideally getting back to 37 but the "normal" Fibonacci retrace levels extended down to 18. YUM drifted a bit higher after our July article but then started to fade it hit a March low of just under 55, a staggering -54% from its all time high. But this drop is likely only the a-wave of the larger Super Cycle (II.).

Even though YUM is more likely only getting a "corrective" bounce than starting a new bullish move off the March low, it has similar potential for a much higher bounce. The b-wave can easily target the 90s off support in the 60s. So while we might have to wait for YUM to Demolish all competition in the Franchise Wars, we can enjoy another 30%+ upside before turning back down.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is another chart with great long term potential like YUM. It is one degree smaller since its' Cycle I starts at the 2008 low. But as discussed in July the higher Primary B wave here makes the Cycle II an expanded flat which implies a strong underlying bullish trend. Unfortunately CMG is one of the names that despite a -55% drop into the March low from the all time high does not look complete for the C of II.

It is possible CMG is a (1)-(2) of an Ending Diagonal down for the C, but any move 938.60 we would have to consider the potential that the III is already starting with or without a more complete C-wave. Near term support for higher is the 500 region, a measured move from there can easily target 800s.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) is an interesting chart as a newer issue it is conforming nicely to the CABpIPO pattern we have discussed in previous articles. In this pattern QSR can get a fairly sizable move higher off support in the 30s. This can be the C-wave up in a larger (B) wave targeting 62-69.

Similarly while Aramark (ARMK) might have hit a new all time low and thus have nothing to base a longer term count on, there is a good measured move setup off support in the teens easily targeting the mid-high 30s if not into the 40 region.

Wendy's (WEN) might have dropped deeper than ideal for a fourth wave but it has a very impressive recovery. I can potentially squeeze in 5 waves up to the February top off 2008 and if that is the case the March low was nearly a 61.8% retrace. Because it was so sharp we do have to consider that it might be only the A of a wider flat but possible this strong impulsive recovery off the March extreme is the start of a Cycle III. Ideal retrace support closer to 11-9, but it might not even get that much, over 15.50 could head back to 20s fast.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) might be one of the cleanest restaurant charts as far as holding the Primary wave 4. The 5th wave targets well past the 110 level, ideal near term support around 32.

Wingstop (WING) also counts well not only as holding a (4)th wave, but a solid start to the (5)th in what should be the whole wave 1 of (5). Ideal support for wave 2 is around 60 and the rest of the (5) should target 130-150+.

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) is a surprising standout from the smaller caps. with five waves up complete into 2001 high the drop into March can count as the C-wave of a larger expanded flat wave II that hit a 50% retrace of the entire move off 1997 lows and then turn up strongly. We are watching closely for a smaller degree setup on a retrace or potentially one final low toward the 4s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.