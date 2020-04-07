UnitedHealth: An Easy Portfolio Cure

UNH has proven itself to be an excellent company by all accounts in the last decade.

Thesis Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a healthcare mogul that has proven solid growth and operating excellence over the last decade, which is reflected in the outstanding returns the company has given investors. Given the increased healthcare concerns raised by the COVID outbreak and the way UNH is bringing tech into healthcare through OptumInsight, I expect the company to continue to deliver good results.

Outstanding Track-record

UNH has undeniably performed very well both in the healthcare sector and compared to the broader market, and has provided superior returns in the last few years. The company has a 10-year CAGR of 10.76%. The company operates in four segments; UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx all of which have been growing at steady rates.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

UnitedHealthcare, offers insurance for consumers, while OptumHealth is aimed at employers. OptumRx provides pharmacy services and Optum Insights offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations are also the smallest, making up only about ⅙ of revenues, and Optum Rx, the second-largest revenue contributor grew at 7%.

As we can see from the income statement, from 2018 to 2019, revenues grew at 7%. United Healthcare, which is responsible for over ⅔ of revenues grew below that, at 6%, while the Optum segments grew at a higher rate. The highest growing segments, Health and Insight, are also the smallest, making up only about ⅙ of revenues, and Optum Rx, the second-largest revenue contributor grew at 7%.

Earnings all grew at double digits, with Health standing out tat 22% increase, but as far as margins go, the company remained at the same level, with only a 0.4% overall increase.

What I like about this breakdown is that all the segments seem to be performing quite well both in terms of growth and profitability. This makes the company a well-diversified and balanced insurance and healthcare provider.

Furthermore, the company has managed to achieve great growth rates while maintaining profitability and financial health.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While profitability declined in the first half of the year, the form has turned things around since 2016 and is on track to surpass a 9% EBITDA margin. This has been made possible thanks to responsible SGA expenditures and growth coming from the more profitable segments.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

As far as the Balance Sheet goes, the company maintains a strong cash balance of over $10 billion. While financial leverage, as measured by morningstar seems somewhat “high” at around 3, the debt-equity is only 0.64 and the interest coverage ratio of 11.55

Overall, the numbers show a company that is thriving and profitable. But what can we expect from UNH moving forward?

Promising future

UNH is a managed healthcare provider, meaning it acts as an e entity that puts together a network of healthcare providers, facilities and customers. The idea is that in this way managed healthcare providers can offer the best services at the most affordable cost. These systems aim to strike the delicate balance between health and money. Of course, health is very important to all of us, and it is a hot-button political topic in the U.S.

Companies like UNH were helped by the ACA (Affordable Care Act), which “forced” certain individuals, such as young people, who use healthcare infrequently, into these insurances.

There is some uncertainty about the future of the healthcare industry in the U.S., with more and more people wanting a “single-payer system”. In any case, I don’t see how UNH will be negatively affected by any legislation moving forward. The main focus is to get healthcare to more people. I consider the possibility of medicare for all a near-impossibility at this point. Anything short of that will certainly benefit insurance companies.

Furthermore, we can only expect health spending to increase given the recent virus outbreak. This should be a growth catalyst in the long-term for the healthcare system

Now, as far as the company is concerned, the strongest argument for growth and profitability is the OptumInsight segment. OptumInsight is a software that leverages big data to optimize costs and prices. By taking in all the information about patients and clients and cross-referencing it with the available suppliers the company should be able to offer better services. Many of the costs associated with managed healthcare are the fact that each individual has a unique situation, and the insurance doesn't only match the client with the providers. It must also track the developments in each patient's health and treatments. OptumInsights is a promising venture which could save countless hours of work.

The system doesn’t only help insured patients, but it also helps optimize hospitals' performance. Within Optum Insight we have Optum360, which helps health systems and hospitals improve revenue performance and patient experience by deploying natural language processing for computer-assisted coding and documentation and providing data interchange and information exchange solutions as well as patient access services.

And we also have Payment Integrity, which is among OptumInsight strongest growing businesses and provides compliance and cost containment solutions both before and following the payment of the claim.

This is an incredibly exciting time, and I love the idea that UNH is bringing technology into healthcare at this level. I have talked about Big Data before in other articles, but I will just reiterate that I believe it will be one of the catalysts which will very significantly raise our aggregate productivity shortly. We are barely scratching the surface of this very powerful technology.

Takeaway

UNH is a healthcare powerhouse, with a market cap of over $217 billion. In the healthcare provider industry, size cannot be underestimated. UNH sits in a privileged position in the healthcare sector. As far as valuation goes, the company currently trades at a P/E of 16. The company commands a slight premium over some of the other players in the industry, but this is understandable given the superior performance and metrics. I will be adding UNH in the near-term future to gain exposure to the healthcare industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.