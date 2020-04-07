The Retail Apocalypse Is Accelerating

2020 will be a year where store closings rise well above average levels, we could see 15,000 stores being closed down this year across the US.

Article Thesis

Much has been said about the so-called retail apocalypse in the past, a term that describes the presumed death of brick-and-mortar retail (XRT), primarily centered on shopping malls.

In reality, not all brick-and-mortar retail is created equal, though, and although it is true that some segments are struggling, other segments are doing quite well. One could thus argue that the term retail apocalypse is not a perfect fit to describe the phenomenon, it could be more accurately described as a retail transformation, or as major changes in the makeup of the retail landscape.

The current coronavirus crisis has led to an acceleration in problems for the already-struggling players, but stronger segments of the brick-and-mortar industry will likely recover quickly following the current crisis and should continue to do well in the long-term.

Trends In The Brick-And-Mortar Retail Industry Before The Current Crisis

The retail apocalypse is a term that has often be used during the last couple of years, for example, the term even has its own Wikipedia page. When we look at the actual number of store closures and store openings, we see that it is not really a well-fitting term to describe the trends we have seen over the last couple of years:

During 2019, retailers closed 9,300 stores, while at the same time, 4,500 new stores were opened. On a net basis, this still means that the number of total retail stores in operation has declined, but store closures were at least partially offset by the expansion of other retailers.

Expanding Retailers

The stores that are being closed and the stores that are being opened are not the same, though, rather there are different sectors of the vast brick-and-mortar retail industry that are moving in opposite directions. Sectors that are expanding their footprint include the following ones:

- Dollar store retailers:

Both Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) have performed very well over the last couple of decades, reporting steadily growing revenues. That revenue growth was partially achieved through same-store sales growth, but they have also been increasing their store count. Dollar General alone plans to open a whopping 1,000 new stores this year.

- Specialty retailers:

Retailers that sell a wide range of products, such as department stores, are having problems competing with online competitors, but other retailers that have a more narrow focus and that specialize in a smaller area can be quite successful.

Beauty retailer Ulta (ULTA) and specialty retailer Tractor Supply (TSCO), for example, have expanded rapidly over the last decade, thanks to addressing customer needs with products where in-person counsel is more important than when selling a shirt or similar product. Tesla (TSLA), with its showroom-centered approach to selling cars that is quite different to the way most other automobile companies sell their product, can be included in this group as well. Auto parts dealers, such as Autozone (AZO), which has grown its store count by 1,500 over the last decade, do also fit in this group.

It seems likely that business models that have a similar approach, where the in-store experience is favorable to online shopping, e.g. due to a more complicated product, will continue to do well in the future.

- Online retailers:

For some, it may be a surprise, but online retailers are not only pulling away sales from brick-and-mortar retailers. They surely do this in some cases, but many of these online retailers have started to establish themselves with their own real-world retail footprints as well. Amazon (AMZN), for example, has not only bought out Whole Foods but has opened its own Amazon Go retail concept on top of that. Other online retailers, such as Casper, are following a similar concept of moving from pure-online to a mix of online and brick-and-mortar retail. In China, e-commerce retailer JD.com (JD) has embarked on a massive expansion spree that will see it opening hundreds of JD Experience Shops, and something similar could happen in the US as well.

Retailers That Will Likely Shrink Their Footprint

On the other hand, there obviously also are segments of the brick-and-mortar retail world that are declining. Those primarily include non-specialized retailers that sell products that can be easily bought online, such as apparel, books, etc.

It is not surprising to see that the share prices of department and apparel retailers such as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), L Brands (LB), Gap (GPS), Norstrom (JWN), or American Eagle (AEO) have massively underperformed the broad market (SPY) over the last decade. All of them have dropped by at least 50% during the last ten years, despite the fact that the last ten years actually were quite good for equity markets and the overall economy. Due to the fact that their products are easily sold online, pressures on their business model are not surprising, and it seems reasonable to assume that these companies and many of its peers will rather shrink their store count than expanding it in the future. This does not necessarily mean that they all will go bankrupt or be bad investments, as at least some could be able to stabilize and be quite profitable at a smaller scale, with more specialization, and a modern retail concept that includes e-commerce.

Retailers That Are Strong Performers, Without Growing Their Store Count A Lot

There are also retailers that are not expanding their asset footprints at a very significant pace, and that are yet operating strong business models, where risks from online competition are not very large, and where ongoing same-store sales growth allows for steadily rising profits.

Retail giants such as Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Walmart (WMT), or Target (TGT) have been strong performers over the last decade, delivering total returns of 140%-640% over the last ten years. They are not growing their store count massively, but rising same-store sales, solid profitability, business models that are not affected a lot by Amazon & Co, and strong shareholder payouts have allowed them to deliver strong returns despite not growing their store footprint a lot. They can be described as winners in the retail industry, and yet their success and strong investment performance are not reflected in the number of store openings and closings that we see regularly.

What These Shifts In The Retail Industry Mean For REITs

A declining store count across the US naturally must mean that some of the retail space that was leased out 1, 2, or 5 years ago must be unused now. This trend is not hitting all real estate companies in the same way, though. We rather see a clear trend in that higher-quality real estate is in high demand, whereas lower-quality real estate is abandoned, as tenants come to the conclusion that operating stores there does not make sense any longer.

High-grade mall operators, such as Macerich (MAC), Taubman Centers (TCO.PK), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), own assets in dense, highly-populated urban areas, where a large number of consumers frequent their assets. Such high-class malls generate sales per square foot that can cross $1,500, which makes it very attractive for tenants to operate stores in these malls.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are many low-grade malls that are located in areas that are not populated densely, where consumers don't have high average disposable incomes, and where shoppers are therefore not spending vast amounts of money at the stores that are located in these malls. Operators such as CBL Properties (CBL) fail to breach an average sales per square foot number of $400, which makes their malls much less attractive for retailers. Other REITs that own low-quality malls include Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). Store closings by troubled retailers will most likely be centered on the second group of mall operators, whereas retailers will want to keep their stores in the highly-frequented malls of the former group of REITs.

Other retail real estate segments are not impacted as much as the mall operators, such as shopping centers. Those are oftentimes grocery-store-anchored, which means that traffic remains high, as many shoppers go there to buy essential goods such as food products (which is mostly not true for malls). Especially higher-grade shopping center operators, such as Regency Centers (REG), should thus continue to perform well.

Retail REITs that lease their assets to drug stores, pharmacies, fitness studios, etc. will likely not be impacted too much by the retail apocalypse either. Their tenants, which include large and stable companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) or CVS (CVS), will most likely continue to lease space. REITs such as Realty Income (O) that have tenants such as these should thus be able to weather changes in the retail landscape well, without running into major troubles.

This was the situation a couple of weeks ago, where we see that brick-and-mortar retail is not a doomed industry at all. There are companies that have been winning and that are positioned to win in the future as well, whereas other players will continue to diminish.

How The Coronavirus Crisis Impacts The Retail Industry

The response to the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in the US and elsewhere has made many governments announce lockdowns or at least restrictions for many retailers. There are relief programs that will allow at least some of the affected retailers to reduce expenses to preserve liquidity, but this crisis will nevertheless have a large negative impact, both regarding the health of the population, as well as the health of the economy and the rate of consumer spending.

Naturally, those companies that will be impacted the most are those that have already had problems before this crisis: Highly leveraged companies that have struggled to remain relevant for shoppers, or for tenants when we are talking about REITs.

On the other hand, companies with winning retail concepts and strong balance sheets should be able to weather this crisis relatively well, and a couple of months of lost rent revenues will not break the backs of stronger retail REITs.

Some analysts are forecasting that retail store closures will total 15,000 this year, which would be about 5,700 more than the number of store closings in 2019. Some of those additional store closings that will happen during 2020 will likely be store closings that would, ultimately, have happened anyway, as struggling retailers decide to ramp up store closings and do most of them right now, instead of spreading out store closings over a couple of years. Nevertheless, 2020 will be a harsh year for retailers for sure.

We expect that most store closings will come from the segments that have closed down most stores during the last couple of years as well, i.e. department stores, apparel, book stores, etc. When we take a look at the REITs that will be affected, it seems reasonable to assume that the trend we have seen in the past, i.e. retailers reduce their exposure to lower-grade malls while keeping their stores in the more attractive high-grade malls, will hold true. Lower-grade mall operators such as CBL could thus be in a world of pain over the coming months and quarters, as retailers could try to end leases or reduce rates at a time when these mall REITs are already struggling.

People still need to visit grocers, pharmacies, and other essential retailers, the tenants of many shopping center REITs and triple-net REITs should thus not get into major problems. This naturally is a positive for REITs such as Regency Centers and Realty Income, as they can expect to receive all, or at least most, of their contracted rents this year.

All in all, we believe that the coronavirus crisis will accelerate pre-existing trends in the retail industry - winners will keep winning, while losers will continue to lose. The retail companies that have strong, durable business models, healthy balance sheets, that sell products that are not easily sold online will weather this storm much better than those companies that have already had major problems before this crisis. Likewise, those retail REITs that have performed better than their peers should continue to perform in a solid manner, whereas weaker players, especially in the mall segment, will likely see their problems become even bigger.

What We Deem Attractive For Long-Term Investors

More or less all stocks have sold off over the last couple of weeks, including almost all retail stocks. Among those, the sell-offs were not all deserved to the same extent. Some stocks have sold off rapidly, despite the fact that the long-term impact on their businesses will likely not be too large. The home improvement retailers look quite attractive at the current price for example, and so do the higher-quality retail REITs, such as Federal Realty Trust (FRT), Regency Centers, or Simon Property Group.

Dollar General, Walmart, and Target should continue to perform well operationally, but their stocks are not really inexpensive right here, thus waiting for better entry prices may be a better idea for these.

Weaker retailers, and especially weaker mall REITs, are not a great pick for long-term oriented investors we believe, although very volatile share prices could allow for short-term trading gains for those that seek to employ such strategies.

Investors should remember that no investment comes without risks. In case the US does not manage to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, and even more severe restrictions to people's lives have to be announced, the upcoming recession could be steeper and longer-lasting than most analysts are forecasting right now. In that case, even healthier retail companies may get into severe troubles. Luckily, it looks like global efforts to curb the spread of the virus are starting to pay off, which is why we think that the risk of ongoing unrestricted growth of infections is not very large. Nevertheless, no outcome can be completely ruled out in times like these, so investors should keep in mind that even focusing on the healthy, strong retailers is only a lower-risk approach, not a no-risk approach.

Takeaway

The death of retail has been proclaimed oftentimes, but when we take a closer look, it is not at all true that all retailers are struggling. Some segments are having major issues, but others are performing very well and have generated massive alpha for their investors over the last couple of years.

The coronavirus crisis accelerates problems for those that were already weak going into this crisis, whereas stronger businesses should be able to weather this storm well. The coronavirus crisis has therefore accelerated the retail apocalypse, in that it accelerates changes in the retail landscape.

Some retailers and retail REITs have very solid business models and compelling long-term outlooks, and yet their shares have dropped a lot over the last couple of weeks. Looking for these gems that were thrown away by the market could pay off very well over the coming years.

