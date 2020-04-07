Amazon And Earnings

Today, we are looking at Amazon (AMZN), who reports its earnings in late April:

(Source: NASDAQ)

Amazon was hit equally with bad news in response to the government lockdowns spurred by SARS-CoV-2. Still, I see much of this bad news being mere inconveniences instead of long-term damage to the company. Take, for example, the news that Amazon's deliveries to Amazon Prime customers are being delayed by up to one month.

This delay does not hurt the company in terms of competitiveness, as nearly every business is hurting in its supply chain and delivery tenacity. It shouldn't hurt brand loyalty (specifically for those paying $120 per month for the Prime membership), as most consumers understand that demand is much higher than supply at this point (they only need to visit a local store to find the aisles containing basic toiletries bare). Amazon's customers are likely to give Amazon the benefit of the doubt and are unlikely to switch e-commerce platforms, especially considering that this is a market issue, not an Amazon issue.

In the meantime, Amazon will likely continue collecting the Amazon Prime fees, which means that its balance sheet will not take a hit from such news. The company might provide compensation to Prime members in the future, but I doubt those who could afford the membership before the pandemic are likely to see the $20 per month as a huge hit to their wallets at this point. At least in this respect, Amazon has a moat.

Amazon has an amazing track record of optimizing implementation of its ideas. You have the e-commerce market and Amazon Web Services cloud service. Now Amazon is attempting to optimize storing and shipping. If any company is going to leverage this lockdown to further optimize its logistics system and prove to consumers that it excels over competitors, it is not going to be UPS, FedEx, or the USPS. I believe this will be strongly emphasized in the company's upcoming earnings call.

In addition, unlike other businesses that use external advertising, Amazon has an extremely efficient internal advertising system. Should a customer look at or attempt to purchase out-of-stock products, Amazon smartly throws advertisements of similar products right in front of them. With consumers saving money during quarantine, Amazon can increase its ROI by advertising only to those currently or recently having purchased through Amazon, avoiding the crapshoot that is "put an advertisement on Google (or Facebook), where we lack spending habits data." This, too, is likely to be mentioned in Amazon's earnings as a reason for Amazon being more bolstered against the economic turndown than are other companies.

Amazon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic. While other companies are laying off employees, Amazon is hiring 100k more workers and giving raises to its employees. This seems contradictory but is not, especially when you consider the supply chain being hit due to panic-buying, hoarding, bulk-buying (i.e., consumers buying one month of items all at once instead of engaging in their usual weekly shopping), and the move to home (the consumption of food and products that were once performed in restaurants, offices, and schools is now being performed in the household).

In this light, Amazon is attempting to meet demand. This would imply that sales are better than usual. I expect to see an upward surprise in sales figures in the coming earnings report.

From a quantitative perspective, going long on Amazon over earnings tends to produce excess returns at a reliable level. Amazon beats expectations 75% of the time. In addition, the risk-reward is roughly even for the bears and bulls in terms of the average movements on earnings (ignoring probabilities, that is).

But this risk/reward level extends to holding AMZN over longer periods of times (read: not just earnings). While many stocks offer kurtosis rewards in the short direction (slow upward movements with sharp pullbacks), Amazon's best monthly returns exceed its worst monthly returns; compare this with those of the general market, where the max monthly drawdown is double than that of the max monthly rally (comparison lookback period: five years).

Amazon's only demerit in this earnings trade, from a quantitative perspective, is its valuation, which is still high despite the pullback. Almost all of its competitors are more fairly valued, especially if you include Chinese e-commerce stocks. However, as described above, Amazon's current business goings-on should improve the company's efficiency and are clearly a result of planning for the long game.

With a nearly perfect balance sheet, Amazon can weather the COVID-19 storm almost certainly. The fact that it is engaging in business improvement practices during this time points to low concern (read: financial concern) from management. Investors should take these practices as a big hint that Amazon is highly confidence in navigating the current economic landscape and that - at least for Amazon - things are not as bad as they seem.

Let's go long on Amazon for earnings. Here is my play:

Sell 3x Apr17 $1850 puts Buy 1x Jul17 $1900 put Buy 1x Jun19 $1920 call

Close after earnings, depending on the type of gap.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.