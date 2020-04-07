China Vanke: No Spin-Off Plans And Payout Ratio Cut Were Disappointing

China Vanke's reduction in dividend payout ratio for FY2019 does not seem justified, as the company has a relatively strong balance sheet and good short-term liquidity.

China Vanke's disclosure at the recent FY2019 results briefing that it has no immediate plans to monetize the value of its non-residential property development businesses and assets is disappointing.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer, China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHVKF) (OTCPK:CHVKY) (OTCPK:CVKEY) [2202:HK].

China Vanke's disclosure at the recent FY2019 results briefing that it has no immediate plans to monetize the value of its non-residential property development businesses and assets is disappointing. Also, China Vanke's reduction in dividend payout ratio from 34% in FY2018 to 30% in FY2019 does not seem justified, as the company has a relatively strong balance sheet with a healthy net gearing ratio of 33.9%.

Furthermore, China Vanke's contracted sales growth for FY2019 and 3M2020 were weak at +3.9% YoY and -7.7% YoY respectively. There is a possibility that China Vanke's contracted sales growth for full-year FY2020 could be negative, if the company does not make up for the loss of contracted sales in February and March 2020 (as a result of the coronavirus outbreak) in the remainder of the year.

As such, a "Neutral" rating for China Vanke is warranted despite the stock's undemanding valuations and status as a proxy for the Mainland China property market.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Vanke published on September 19, 2019. China Vanke's share price has declined by -9% from HK$28.45 as of September 18, 2019 to HK$25.80 as of April 6, 2020 since my initiation. China Vanke trades at 5.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 7.4 times and 7.8 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.3%.

Readers are advised to trade in China Vanke shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2202:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million and market capitalization is above $40 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

No Immediate Plans To Monetize Other Businesses And Assets

China Vanke reported its FY2019 financial results on March 17, 2020, and the company hosted the FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020. There were two key disappointments associated with China Vanke's FY2019 results. The first was related to the absence of plans to spin-off its property management services business, while the second was with regards to the company's cut in dividend payout ratio.

China Vanke noted at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020 that it had no immediate plans to monetize the value of its non-residential property development businesses and assets.

China Vanke derived 96.5% of the company's FY2019 revenue from its core property development business, but there is hidden value within the company's property management services business and other businesses. China Vanke's other businesses and assets include the ownership and management of logistic & warehousing facilities, retail malls and rental housing, and ski resort services.

The market values property developers and property management services companies very differently. For example, another Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK] spun off its property management services business as a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Times Neighborhood [9928:HK], on December 19, 2019.

Property management services firm, Times Neighborhood trades at 24.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, while its parent, Times China Holdings, is valued by the market at a mere 3.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. Times China has created value for its shareholders by distributing a special interim dividend last year, where Times China's shareholders received a single share of Times Neighborhood [9928:HK] for every 2.6 shares of Times China they owned.

China Vanke's property management services firm referred to as Vanke Service, saw its revenue grow +29.7% YoY to RMB12.7 billion in FY2019. In contrast, Times China's property management services arm, Times Neighborhood, only generated RMB1.08 billion in revenue last year. Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRGF) [6098:HK], the property management services subsidiary of Mainland China's second largest property developer Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRYF) (OTCPK:CTRYY) [2007:HK], delivered RMB9.64 billion in revenue for FY2019.

This means that if China Vanke was willing to spin-off its property management services firm Vanke Service as a separate listed entity, Vanke Service will easily become the largest listed property services management company in China and command a premium P/E valuation multiple above 20 times.

As a result, China Vanke's disclosure at the recent FY2019 results briefing that it has no immediate plans to monetize the value of its non-residential property development businesses and assets is a huge disappointment.

Cut In Dividend Payout Ratio

The second disappointment for China Vanke was the cut in the company's dividend payout ratio.

China Vanke maintained its dividends per share for FY2020 at RM1.045, which was at the same level as FY2018. It was disappointing that the company did not increase dividends in line with earnings growth, as its net profit attributable to equity shareholders grew +15.1% YoY to RMB38.87 billion last year. In other words, China Vanke's dividend payout ratio was cut from 34% in FY2018 to 30% in FY2019.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020, China Vanke explained that the cut in dividend payout ratio for FY2019 was done with the aim of "keeping a certain cash reserve to deal with possible difficulties in the future" as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Given that China Vanke has a relatively strong balance sheet and good short-term liquidity, the reduction in the dividend payout ratio for FY2019 does not seem justified. China Vanke's net gearing as at the end of FY2019 was a healthy 33.9%, while the company's cash-to-short-term-debt ratio was approximately 1.75 times last year.

Market consensus expects China Vanke's dividend payout ratio to improve from 30% in FY2019 to 32% in FY2020, which is still below FY2018's payout ratio of 34%.

Contracted Sales Growth Was Weak Last Year And Year-To-Date

China Vanke's FY2019 contracted sales was RMB630.84 billion, which represented a +3.9% YoY growth. In contrast, the other two large Mainland China property developers, China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) [3333:HK] and Country Garden Holdings achieved much higher contracted sales growth rates of +10.3% and +5.3% respectively for FY2019. China Evergrande, Country Garden Holdings and China Vanke are the top three Mainland China property developers in terms of contracted sales last year, and the three companies are seen as proxies for the Mainland China property market.

Year-to-date in the first three months of FY2020, China Vanke's contracted sales declined by -7.7% from RMB149.44 billion in 3M2019 to RMB137.88 billion in 3M2020. This was primarily attributable to the coronavirus outbreak in Mainland China, which affected property sales activities in February and early-March 2020.

China Vanke estimated at its FY2019 results briefing on March 18, 2020 that the company lost approximately RMB50 billion in contracted sales in 1Q2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Looking ahead, China Vanke guided at the recent results briefing that there is only a "small probability" of a full-year decrease in contracted sales for FY2020. The company's contracted sales growth for FY2020 is dependent on how fast things normalize in Mainland China, and whether home-buying sentiment can recover to pre-virus levels.

Valuation

China Vanke trades at 6.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$25.80 as of April 6, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.4 times and 7.8 times respectively. In the past six years, China Vanke has traded as low as 6.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

China Vanke is valued by the market at 1.39 times, versus the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 1.98 times and 1.93 times respectively. In contrast, China Vanke's historical trough P/B multiple was 1.25 times.

China Vanke offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 4.4% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.3%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Vanke include weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth in FY2020, a failure to monetize its non-residential property development businesses and assets to create value for shareholders, and a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio in the future.

