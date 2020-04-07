Kohl's: A 'Hybrid' Between Macy's And Some Stronger Companies

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) annual yield based on its most recent quarterly dividend is about 20%, putting it on par with that of Macy's (NYSE:M), before its recent elimination. But, as will be shown below, Kohl's is decidedly stronger than Macy's. This is not to say that Kohl's will maintain its dividend, if the pressure becomes too great. In fact, our recommendation is for a "cut," but not total elimination, to relieve some of the pressure. The reason is that in most important respects, Kohl's more nearly resembles other retailers, whose stock prices have not suffered as much as its own and that of Macy's. The other examples that we will use are Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Department Store, and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). We take the last as a proxy for other "discount" store chains, including Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), and TJX (NYSE:TJX).

All retailers are suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus. That's because "social distancing" requires them to close their stores for several weeks or even months, conducting sales online, or through deliveries, drive-throughs, and pickups. Naturally, sales will drop faster than expenses, thereby squeezing margins, and creating losses for the duration of the crisis, and possibly for 2020 as a whole. Most companies are taking emergency measures such as drawing down their credit lines, reducing capital spending, and suspending share buybacks and possibly dividends to conserve cash during this time.

But, of the stocks, some (like the discount stores mentioned in the previous paragraph) are being priced as if they will take a one-time hit to earnings this year and then proceed on their merry way when the recovery comes. Others, like Macy's, now have "stub" stocks that suggest that the companies will fold, with the "stubs" acting like call options on a possible resuscitation. Dillard's seems to be treated as an intermediate case; a company that will likely survive the current crisis, but possibly not thrive when it is over. The stock of Kohl's is being priced like that of Macy's when we believe that it is actually stronger than Dillard's, and that one could make a case for its being priced more like Dollar Tree's. The stock of the last has basically fallen in line with the overall bear market, without any additional penalty for problems that are peculiar to retailers.

Kohl's is a large "mid-market" department store chain that has its roots in the grocery store chain founded by the company's namesake, Maxwell Kohl, in 1927. As such, it sells modestly priced food, clothing, and household items, most of which are considered essential to modern life. On the other hand, Macy's suffered from being a quasi "upmarket" store, without being truly upmarket in the Tiffany's or Lord & Taylor's sense of the word. It thrived by serving the middle and upper middle class for most of the twentieth century, but has suffered in the 21st century due to the recent "hollowing out" of the middle class. This compression of the middle class appears to have benefited Dollar Tree, but not necessarily hurt Kohl's and Dillard's, while clearly being a problem for Macy's. It's worth noting that Dillard's is somewhat like Kohl's, a mid-market chain, but one based in the south (Little Rock Arkansas), rather than the north, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial information used below was sourced from Yahoo Finance, or calculated from such data. The ratios discussed are for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020, that is relatively "normal" times before COVID-19 became a factor in the U.S. economy and financial markets. Still, they give a meaningful indication of the relative strengths of the four companies. We will present key ratios in the following format: Ratio: (Kohl's value, Macy's value, Dillard's value, Dollar Tree value). The first comparison is:

As of 4/6/20 Kohl's Macy's Dillard's DLTR YTD Stock Price Fall 71.2% 66.9% 53.6% 18.9% P/E Ratio (trailing) 3.2 3.1 7.0 21.8 P/B Ratio (trailing) 0.4 0.3 0.5 2.9 EV/EBITDA (trailing) 1.9 2.8 3.3 9.9

Yes, Kohl's stock has been hit even harder than Macy's. It is now about as cheap as Macy's based on the trailing P/E ratio, cheaper on EV/EBITDA, and much cheaper than the other two. This is so, even though Kohl's is a decidedly stronger company than Macy's, as shown below. Let's start with sales margins and returns on capital.

For year ended 1/31/20 Kohl's Macy's Dillard's DLTR Operating Margin 6.1% 4.7% 2.5% 6.7% Net Profit Margin 3.5% 2.2% 1.8% 3.5% Return on Assets 5.6% 3.7% 2.9% 6.0% Return on Equity 12.6% 8.8% 6.7% 13.9%

Kohl's is only slightly inferior to Dollar Tree in terms of operating margin, return on assets, and return on equity, and is actually tied in terms of net profit margin. On the other hand, the returns on Macy's and Dillard's stores are anemic even in better times. Overall, Kohl's operating and return ratios are about 50% better than Macy's, and nearly twice as good as Dillard's.

The next issue facing the companies is debt and liquidity. Ben Graham would like to see most companies "owe no more than they own," that is no worse than a 50-50 split of capital between debt and equity (except for inherently leveraged companies like banks and utilities). We are a bit stricter and believe that a 30-70 ratio of debt to equity in the capital structure is more prudent. If earnings come under pressure to the point of failing to cover the dividend, a company with high debt levels cannot (or at least should not) borrow money to make up the difference, while a company with a low debt level might be able to do so. Finally, a highly liquid company, with a lot of cash on its balance sheet, is more likely to maintain a dividend in hard times than one whose assets are tied up in illiquid items such machinery, property, or even inventory. Key balance sheet metrics are:

For year ended 1/31/20 Kohl's Macy's Dillard's DLTR Debt/Total Capital 25.4% 36.2% 25.9% 38.0% Intangible Equity/Assets 3.0% 79.4% 4.7% 81.3% Working Capital/Assets 12.9% 5.0% 26.7% 3.7%

Of the four companies, Kohl's had the best (lowest) debt to capital ratio based on "straight" debt as of January 31, 2020, the fiscal year-end for most retailers. Macy's and Dollar Tree had worse, though "tolerable" leverage ratios. In favor of Dillard's is the fact that this company effectively had a stronger balance sheet than Kohl's, despite a nominally inferior debt ratio. That's because Dillard's owns all of its stores, while Kohl's, Macy's, and Dollar Tree lease a lot of their outlets. Even so, we are not particularly worried about the burden of either debt or lease payments at Kohl's. It is worth noting that while Kohl's recent drawdown of its line of credit improves its liquidity, this move raised its debt to total capital ratio to 34.4%, only slightly below Macy's and Dollar Tree's fiscal year-end levels.

An item that is often overlooked in estimating leverage is the ratio of Goodwill and (other) Intangible Assets to Equity, which is a measure of how much "water" there is in the stock, due to these "soft" assets. Kohl's has the lowest amount of this undesirable trait, even less than Dillard's. The market appears to have heavily (and rightly) penalized Macy's for this, but apparently, Dollar General has suffered little, if at all as a result.

Measured by working capital as a portion of its balance sheet, Kohl's is also the second most liquid company in the group, following the ultra conservatively managed Dillard's, but decidedly ahead of not only Macy's but also Dollar Tree.

For year ended 1/31/20 Kohl's* Macy's Dillard's DLTR Dividend Payout Ratio 31% 0% 10% 0% Dividend Yield on 4/6/20 price 9.7% 0% 1.8% 0%

*Assumes a 50% dividend cut for Kohl's.

A second consideration is the so-called payout ratio: What percentage of earnings is being used to fund the dividend, versus the amount that is being reinvested in the company? Ben Graham wanted to see about a 50-50 split between dividend payments and earnings reinvestment. Slow-growers like utilities might be able to push the ratio of dividends to earnings higher, into the 60%-80% range. On the other hand, fast-growers, with high returns on equity (ROEs) would want to pay out a smaller, in some cases a zero, percentage of their earnings, and reinvest their entire profits. Dollar Tree is clearly in this camp, and Dillard's acts like it is, even though it is not.

Kohl's recent dividend payout ratio of 61% is lower (better) than Macy's former 82%. If Kohl cut its dividend in half, the relevant ratio would be 31%, in line with that of a "typical" low to mid-market retailer such as TJX. With dividend payout ratios of 10% and 0%, respectively, Dillard's and Dollar Tree pay out too little for most years.

On a related note, Kohl's has bought back more than half of its peak outstanding stock for $11.6 billion over the years. This compares to the fact that Macy's has bought back "only" one quarter, meaning that Kohl's may have reached a "tipping point." If the market doesn't treat it right, it probably can "go private" at some point. More to the point, the repurchase of 58% of the company was at an average price of around $53 a share. This is roughly the company's version of our "investment value" metric, meaning that the purchases were reasonable.

As an exercise, we reconstructed Kohl's financials as if the share repurchases had not taken place. We assumed that the company would have repaid all its debt and purchased all of its leased equipment with the money, saving 5% a year, while the balance would be "cash" invested at 1%. Net worth and net profits would be higher, but spread out over 375 million, not 156 million shares. That would have increased book value per share to about $45 instead of the current $35, but earnings per share would be $2.57 instead of $4.39. The dividend payout ratio would be a more modest $1.12 a share, a 44% payout ratio, within Graham's preferred limits.

While this does not accurately portray where the company is, it shows where it could have been. The actual result, following the purchases, was a leaner (but less well protected) company, whose stock now has more upside in reasonably good times. If the company survives, its market cap won't stay around $2 billion forever; a buyout for even $3.5 billion would represent a more than 50% gain over the current price.

In 2019, Kohl's returned nearly $900 million to shareholders, divided almost evenly, between dividends and stock buybacks. Its capital spending was also $855 million, which will be cut by about $500 million in 2020. The company has chosen to first suspend the stock buyback program, maintaining the dividend, for the time being. But if Kohl's also suspended the dividend in addition to the other measures, the total savings could come to about $1.3 billion. This, together with its drawdown of its $1 billion line of credit, would give the company more than enough "wiggle room" to survive, and probably thrive.

In the title, we described Kohl's as a "hybrid" between Macy's and the stronger companies. Our "modest proposal" is that Kohl's cuts its dividend by one-half, or a bit more, which would allow the yield to be highly competitive with those of its peers, while still allowing the company to conserve cash. The company would have an "excuse" that, in these tough times, it was necessary to bring the payout in line with industry averages. A "cut," as opposed to total elimination, would probably be a positive "surprise," and might well result in a bounce in the stock price. In our opinion, Kohl's does not need to go the way of Macy's and totally eliminate the dividend, because it is not nearly as weak a company.

Like those in our "dogs of the dow" piece, this is a relative value trade as much as anything. We believe that the greater likelihood is that Kohl's stock will rise relative to Dillard's, and possibly Dollar Tree's. A second possibility is that it stays "stable," while the stocks of the others fall toward Kohl's level. The least likelihood is that Kohl's stock will continue to fall, and at a faster rate than others'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.