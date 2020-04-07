General Electric: Shareholders Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief

GE Biopharma Sale: An Agonizing Wait

Back on September 9, 2019, I wrote, "GE's Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 '19". Danaher (DHR) already had the funds arranged to settle its $21 billion acquisition of GE's Biopharma business. I wondered at the time if there would not be an early settlement of the Biopharma transaction scheduled for close in the 4th quarter of 2019. It has taken close to another agonizing 6 months for the announcement of April 6, 2020, confirming close of the transaction on March 31, 2020. There were reasons to be concerned at the delay even though it was attributed to minor matters related to Danaher being required to dispose of certain assets to gain regulatory approval. There were certainly concerns in various quarters the deal might not close, as per this SA News report of May 16, 2019:

General Electric's (GE -1.6%) deal to sell its Biopharma unit to Danaher (DHR +1.1%) could be in jeopardy, says Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch, after some competitors posted weaker than expected quarterly results.

GE Biopharma Sale: Worth The Wait For These Improvements

Improvement in GE Industrial net debt/EBITDA ratio:

The sale of GE's Biopharma business will significantly improve GE Industrial net debt/EBITDA ratio. Figure 1 below is from page 16 of GE's 2019 4th Quarter 2019 8-K filing:

Figure 1

The sale of the Biopharma business increases GE's cash by $20.5 billion (see p.2 proforma financials per 8-K Apr. 6, 2020). GE does not provide the effect on 2019 EBITDA of the disposal but does provide an earnings before tax figure of $1.4 billion, to which I am adding an assumed amount for depreciation and amortization of $0.3 billion to arrive at an assumed $1.7 billion EBITDA in 2019 for the Biopharma business. The effect on improving debt metrics is shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2

The debt metrics are not where they need to be yet, but they are a vast improvement. And that improvement will be vitally important to GE through the course of this COVID-19 pandemic.

General Electric: Preliminary View Of Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

My bullishness on General Electric has always been based on quality assets and faith in management to exploit these assets in the long term. On the financial side, GE has been boosted by receipt of the $20.5 billion in cash from the Danaher deal. GE Healthcare will have reduced demand for certain equipment for elective surgery, but this will be offset by increased demand for equipment required for COVID-19. This will include increased use of diagnostic imaging equipment. Based on analytical work I have carried out on Koninklijke Philips (PHG), diagnostic imaging is one of the higher margin businesses in healthcare. A large part of power falls into the classification of "essential services". Those power segments that are not essential will likely be forced into lockdown enabling the company to stand down employees. The renewable side of power was not expected to generate a great deal of revenue or profit in 2020. Renewables are working towards expanded revenue and earnings in 2021 onwards, so the impact in 2020 can be expected to be minimal. Aviation will be the most affected but is also an area that will likely be in the front-line for government support. Layoffs are already occurring in aviation segment as per this SA news report of April 2, 2020, "More layoffs at GE aviation unit - CNBC". The board appointment, announced on March 4, is a very appropriate appointment for these times:

Finally, I am pleased to share that today, GE announced its Board of Directors will nominate former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter to the GE Board. He brings the perspective of our customers, particularly in aerospace and government, directly onto our Board, and his experience assessing and navigating changing geopolitics, markets, and industries will make GE more prepared and agile for the future.

General Electric: Summary and Conclusions

Source: GE.com Reports

2020 was always a continuing consolidation year for GE with renewed growth expected in 2021. For General Electric, a COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when areas of its business were never going to be working at full capacity, may bring some unexpected cost reductions, which might not have been otherwise achievable. Do not get me wrong, all General Electric business segments will be adversely affected to varying degrees in 2020. But 2021 is shaping up as the growth year for General Electric, and hopefully, the COVID-19 pandemic will be behind us by then. The receipt of the $20.5 billion cash from the Biopharma sale will be of enormous benefit in getting through the period ahead. Despite my general bullishness on General Electric, consistent with my article, "Adjusting For A Coronavirus Pandemic - Lower Lows Are Ahead", I believe share prices will see further falls before COVID-19 is behind us. Watch and wait for a lower entry price would be a rational approach.

Become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Tickers reviewed using 1View∞Scenarios™. Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner uses market sentiment and company fundamentals to objectively target rates of return. Discounts on subscriptions currently available for a limited period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.