Long-Term: Lean Hog Prices Set To Rebound

Hog prices started the year on a good note trading above $70 per pound, the prices did not continue with the bullish trend, and as the month progressed the prices took a bearish turn. Mid-February lean hog futures prices plunged further trading at $55 per pound. As the month progressed pork prices started increasing slowly and as March came to a close, the prices had plunged again; the prices have decreased by 32% since the beginning of the year. Pork prices have been extremely volatile for the better part of this year, though the prices have been fluctuating; I believe lean hog prices will increase this year.

In this article, I will explain why I expect a rebound in pork prices. First, global production is projected to reduce. Second, China's pork demand is projected to surpass production. The Dow Jones Commodity Lean Hogs Index (DJCILH) will help investors track lean hog prices higher and lower.

Hog Prices were Volatile in 2019

Hog prices remained volatile in 2019; summer lean hog futures prices in mid-April to May traded above $90 per pound, the futures contracts expired below $80 per pound towards the end of summer. Lean hog prices dropped towards fall and as the year came to close, lean hog futures prices did not trade above $72 per pound. Low exports in the third half of 2019 were the main reason for the drop in lean hog prices, as US exports were down by 1.8% as compared to the first half of the year.

Source: NationalHogFarmer

Global Production Projected to Reduce

Global pork production in 2019 was approximately 106 million mt; in2020 global production is projected to decrease by 10% to 96.38 million mt according to the latest report released by the USDA, the lowest projected forecast since 2007. The global reduction in pork output is mainly attributed to the African swine fever that decimated the world's largest swine herd in 2019. In 2020, another virus is the topic of discussion, but this time it is not affecting swineherd directly, but the swineherd business.

China's pork production for 2020 is projected at 36 million mt, a drop of 10.5 million mt in output as compared to 2019 approximate which stood at 46.5 million mt. In 2018 China's pork production stood at approximately 54.4 million mt, compared to this year's projected output, China will have reduced pork production by 33% since 2018.

Source: USDA

The reduction in pork production is mainly due to the African swine fever that was first detected in August 2018, the disease later spread to other provinces in China by mid-2019. Towards the close of 2019, China's swineherd had reduced drastically mainly from the loss of the infected animals and precautionary slaughter that was taken by farmers, approximately 41.1% of China's swineherd was wiped out. According to Rabobank China's swineherd, before the disease stood at approximately 440 million animals and by 2019 the number had decreased by half.

The African swine fever is not the only virus that has affected the output of swine hog; the coronavirus has exacerbated swine production. The virus has led to massive disruptions in China's agricultural sector, as the virus spread across China; many Chinese villages were put under lockdown. Though the lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted, the effects can be felt and as of February, only 24.6% of agricultural businesses resumed production. Most livestock farmers are currently facing shortages of raw materials and delivery problems, meaning that most animals may starve to death due to a lack of resources to make livestock feed.

China's pig herd is currently recovering, but it might take a while before swine herd numbers reach the level they were before the ASF. Although China's agricultural sector is slowly recovering from the effects of the COVID-19, I believe it will take awhile before it's fully operational.

Pork production in Vietnam and the Philippines are also projected to decrease in 2020. According to data released by the USDA, pork production in Vietnam and the Philippines will reduce by 6% and 16% respectively as compared to the previous year, also due to the African swine fever. This will lead to a shortage of pig production, thus leading to an increase in lean hog prices.

China's Pork Demand is Projected to Surpass Production

According to data released by the USDA, China's pork demand is projected to surpass production in 2020. China's pork demand in 2020 is projected at approximately 39.954 million mt while production is projected at 36.054 a shortfall of 3.9 million mt, a figure not recorded since 2018.

Source: NationalHogFarmer

China's pork imports are projected to increase by 1.1 million metric tons, to 3.6 million mt in 2020, as compared to 2019 data, to cater to the shortfall in production. Earlier this year, the United States signed a Phase 1 trade agreement with China; where China agreed to import approximately $40 billion worth of US agricultural produce, pork included.

If China agrees to purchase $40 billion worth of US agricultural produce, this will help boost pork prices. The coronavirus poses a large challenge in meeting China's pork demand as demand cannot be met due to logistical problems. I believe a solution will be found and this will help surge pork prices to a higher level than they currently are.

Conclusion

Lean hog futures prices are currently low due to a decrease in exports. I believe lean hog prices will rebound due to a decrease in production from China and other Asian countries, and an increase in demand from China. Although there is an increase in production from Brazil, the European Union, and the US, I believe production from these countries will not be sufficient to meet global demand. The coronavirus is also posing a big challenge to lean hog prices, I believe once economies recover from the effects of the virus, lean hog prices will rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.