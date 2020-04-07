Starbucks: Strong Enough To Weather This Crisis

I take the view that the company will be able to weather the crisis over the longer-term for these reasons.

The company's revenue in the Americas before the crisis has continued to be robust and reward program subscription in the Americas and China is growing.

Investment Thesis: Starbucks (SBUX) likely has further room to fall as a result of market contagion due to COVID-19. However, I see the company as having a strong online presence and sufficient brand loyalty to rebound after the crisis has passed.

Starbucks (SBUX) has seen a drop back to levels reached at the beginning of 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis:

Source: investing.com

However, when looking at performance since 2019, the extent of the drop has been slightly less than that of the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

This company’s business has invariably been affected by the recent crisis, with the company expected to report a sharp drop in revenue in its next earnings report.

However, I am not particularly worried about the future of Starbucks for one primary reason – this company has been investing heavily in its digital infrastructure and remote delivery services in order to thrive going forward.

While COVID-19 has led to a very substantial drop in traditional brick-and-mortar sales, online sales have been seeing sharp rises in demand.

In this regard, the future of sales has always been shifting to online platforms – this crisis will simply accelerate this trend.

Before the onset of COVID-19, Starbucks demonstrated strong results for Q1 2020. In particular, revenues were up by 9% for the Americas, in comparison to 4% across the International segment.

Source: Q1 FY 2020 Earnings Release.

Strong Online Capabilities and Brand Loyalty

Moreover, while in-store cafes themselves remain closed at the present time, grocery and drive-thru locations remain open. Additionally, Starbucks has fortified its online strategy well before the onset of COVID-19, with Starbucks having recorded a third of its sales as originating from its app or online as early as 2017. More recently, the company added a record of 1.4 million customers in the United States to the 90-day active Starbucks Rewards member base in Q1, marking a 16% increase from the previous year, along with Mobile Order & Pay transactions growing to 17%. With the evidence suggesting that customers who join Rewards programs tend to increase their total spend, this is an encouraging sign for the company.

As regards the Chinese market, mobile orders have accounted for 15% of total revenue, with 90-day active Starbucks Rewards membership growing by 40% from the previous year to 10.2 million in Q1. Additionally, Starbucks has been one of the few foreign companies to succeed in becoming a dominant force in the Chinese online marketplace, with the company recognized as a top brand on the WeChat social gifting platform and occupying the number one card position on Tmall.

Additionally, with signs that China starting to lift lockdown restrictions in certain cities – most notably Wuhan where the virus originated – there is a possibility that stores in China may start to reopen before that of the Americas and EMEA. Given that Starbucks has invested in creating a strong presence in China, such geographical diversification may help to mitigate the effects of the current crisis somewhat. While Luckin Coffee (LK) has proven a formidable competitor to Starbucks – even in the face of the current scandal where the company is still seeing strong demand for its offerings – Starbucks has a very strong brand in China and this is not likely to go away.

Needless to say, an investment in Starbucks (or indeed any stock) is particularly risky at this time.

Primary Risk

While Starbucks has curated a large online presence, the fact remains that the company has made very large investments in its brick and mortar stores over the years. Should we see a shift in buying habits with online and remote delivery now being the default, then Starbucks will incur large sunk costs in relation to these brick and mortar stores – which stands to substantially affect the company’s profitability.

The longer the COVID-19 crisis continues, then the more likely this is to become a possibility – it is a risk that the company’s online capabilities have not developed sufficiently enough to mitigate the fallout from less sales from actual brick and mortar stores. This is a significant test for Starbucks, but I take the view that if the company can use this crisis to further develop its home delivery and online offerings, then we could see a strong bounce back once market contagion has subsided.

Conclusion

To conclude, I take the view that Starbucks will be able to weather this crisis in spite of the present difficulties and in fact may even emerge a stronger company as it is forced to adapt to an almost exclusively online landscape. The stock likely has further to fall at the present time due to market contagion, but as an investor I may well look to add more shares once the current crisis has died down.

Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.