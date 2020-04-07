MXN: Bargain Hunting

Both implied volatility and risk reversals are diverging bullishly from USDMXN price action – a trend that has occurred prior to each significant top in the currency pair since (and including) the global financial crisis.

Despite highl levels of country-wide external debt, the government is actually a net creditor in dollar terms as central bank reserves dwarf the level of dollar-denominated public debt.

Last week we made the case that Emerging Market currencies faced very strong risk-return prospects given how much they had already sold off and the large real interest rate advantage that many EM currencies have over the U.S. dollar (see 'CEW: EM FX Deeply Undervalued'). The Mexican peso in particular is very attractive from a real yield perspective and option markets are showing signs of easing risk aversion.

Outsized Real Return Prospects

The chart below shows real bond yields in both the U.S. and Mexico, calculated using the average of 2 year, 5 year, 10 year, and 30 year nominal government bond yields and subtracting 10-year breakeven inflation expectations. Mexican bonds are currently yielding 3.4% above expected inflation while U.S. bonds are yielding 0.4% below expected inflation, with the 3.8 percentage point spread between the two the highest level on record.

Mexico Vs. U.S. Real Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

This means that investors can purchase Mexican inflation-linked bonds and receive 3.8pp per year more than their U.S. equivalents. Breaking it down, this reflects expectations for inflation to average 2.6pp higher in Mexico but interest rates to average 6.4pp higher. This means that interest rate differentials should more than offset any peso depreciation resulting from higher inflation.

Mexico Vs. U.S. Bond Yields And Inflation Expectations, %

Source: Bloomberg

In theory, such a large divergence in real interest rate expectations should do two things. Firstly, it should attract foreign investors into Mexico's local currency bond market and discourage capital flight among Mexican investors. Secondly, it should help to support an improvement in Mexico's economy by encouraging a rise in the domestic saving rates. Together these factors should provide support to the currency fostering a recovery.

External Indebtedness A Manageable Risk

One obstacle to the peso's recovery is the extent of Mexico's external debt. As a net debtor nation, the weaker the currency becomes, the greater the external debt burden rises in local currency terms. Mexico's net international investment deficit is equivalent to just over 50% of GDP, with the bulk of its liabilities in dollar form. The weakening currency has therefore seen Mexico's credit default swaps rise on growing concerns over default risk. The 5-year CDS now sits at 279bps, its highest level since 2009. While the CDS reflects the risk of default on dollar debt rather than local debt, rising default concerns still appear to be undermining investors' willingness to invest in local currency bonds.

The good news is that the Mexican government is actually a net creditor in dollar terms if one includes central bank reserves, which dwarf the level of dollar-denominated public debt. This means that while the private sector could see large-scale defaults due to currency weakness, the risk of a government default is very low.

Signs Of Thawing Risk Aversion

There are some positive signals that suggest risk sentiment is improving. Both implied volatility and risk reversals are diverging bullishly from USDMXN price action - a trend that has occurred prior to each significant top in the currency pair since (and including) the global financial crisis. Furthermore, global equities are recovering. These factors do not mean an MXN recovery is necessarily imminent, but it does mean that the risk-return profile is increasingly promising.

USDMXN Vs. 3-Month Risk Reversals and 3-Month Implied Volatility

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.