Safety BDC Play: Investment-Grade Notes For Ares Capital And Main Street

Also discussed are recent updates provided by the company as well as insider and my recent purchases.

BDC Notes and Baby Bonds are currently yielding 7% to 11% and are an excellent place to park cash while waiting for signs of a solid and sustained rebound.

MAIN and ARCC have recently received investment-grade ratings from S&P taking into account issues related to COVID-19, oil/energy-related exposure, and lower interest rates. Please see the details below.

I often take advantage of market dislocation such as this to invest higher up in the capital structure of BDCs.

Investing in BDC Notes and Baby Bonds

I often take advantage of market dislocation such as this to invest higher up in the capital structure of Business Development Companies ("BDCs") including investment-grade Notes and Baby Bonds. S&P Global Ratings recently assigned and affirmed BBB- ratings to both Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC) taking into account issues related to COVID-19, oil/energy-related exposure and lower interest rates. Please see the details below.

S&P Global Rating for MAIN

On March 24, 2020, S&P Global Ratings lowered its issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on MAIN to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with stable outlook:

We expect the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to result in increased credit losses, increased calls on liquidity to fund commitments, and adverse financing conditions for business development companies.

In addition, Main Street Capital Corp.'s loans on non-accrual status have also risen over the past year.

As a result, we are lowering the issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will operate with total debt to adjusted total equity ("ATE") of less than 1.0x, a substantial cushion to the minimum 200% asset coverage ratio, and debt (excluding Small Business Investment Co. [SBIC] debt) to reported equity below 0.85x.

Outlook:

The stable outlook reflects MAIN's very strong capital position, long track record of good performance, and diversity of funding sources. Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to operate with total debt to ATE of less than 1.0x, a substantial cushion to the minimum 200% asset coverage ratio, and debt (excluding SBIC debt) to reported equity below 0.85x.

Stakeholder Update From MAIN

On March 18, 2020, MAIN issued a press release discussing the recent market volatility. Below are some of the highlights:

Portfolio:

One of the core philosophies and beliefs that we have always employed and practiced at Main Street is the view that a diversified portfolio can provide significant benefits to our stakeholders. When evaluating portfolio diversity, we do so in terms of diversity by industry, geography, transaction type and investment tenure. We continue to believe that the benefits of the highly diversified and mature investment portfolio will serve our stakeholders well in any environment, and particularly on a relative basis compared to other investment firms in the current environment.

Capitalization & Balance Sheet:

We believe that our permanent equity capital as a publicly-traded company provides us significant flexibility and benefits that we believe typically do not exist with other traditional private equity and private debt funds...we have also intentionally maintained what we believe is a conservative approach to leverage at Main Street, maintaining leverage levels that are well below the regulatory leverage allowed in our industry...we also maintain funding from several different debt capital sources, including our revolving credit facility, which includes a diversified group of 17 different banks, our unique relationship with the U.S. Small Business Administration through our three active Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) licenses and our existing long-term bonds. Our capital structure includes minimal amounts of near-term maturities, with only $77 million, or approximately 5%, of our total debt capacity of over $1.5 billion maturing before the end of 2021. Since the U.S. economy began to experience the impacts of Coronavirus several weeks ago, we completed a detailed evaluation of our current capital structure and overall liquidity position, and we presently believe we have ample liquidity to support our near-term capital requirements."

BDC Buzz & Insider Purchases for MAIN

At least 7 to 10 key management members purchase additional shares on a monthly basis and were actively purchasing in March:

As a management team, we continue to own a significant amount of Main Street equity and have continued to be regular purchasers of Main Street stock through our monthly dividend reinvestment program in a manner consistent with our historical practices, with the most recent purchase activity occurring on March 13, 2020. We hope our stakeholders appreciate the strong alignment of interests that exists between our management team and our shareholders and understand that we will continue to work hard for our stakeholders as we proactively work through the ongoing impacts of Coronavirus.

Along with many of my subscribers, I was actively purchasing additional shares last month including catching the recent bottom as shown below. Very happy about these purchases and now just collecting dividends and watching the rebound.

S&P Global Rating for ARCC

On March 24, 2020, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on ARCC to stable from positive and affirmed its 'BBB-' issuer credit rating and senior secured and senior unsecured issue ratings:

Overview:

We expect the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to result in increased credit losses and calls on liquidity to fund commitments, as well as adverse financing conditions for business development companies.

We are revising our outlook on Ares Capital Corp. to stable from positive.

At the same time, we are affirming our 'BBB-' issuer credit and debt ratings on ARCC.

The stable outlook reflects ARCC's very strong capital position, successful underwriting track record, and favorable funding profile. It also incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain debt to adjusted total equity less than 1.3x over the next 18-24 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, ARCC's debt to adjusted total equity ("ATE") was 1.06x and reported debt to equity was 0.95x. The company has adopted a modified asset coverage ratio of 150% and amended its covenants accordingly. With an asset coverage ratio of 204%, we estimate ARCC would have to incur a decline in investment values of close to $4.0 billion, or 27% of assets, to reach the 150% threshold. Although we expect credit losses to rise, ARCC has a strong underwriting track record, in our view, and loans on nonaccrual status were just $130 million at fair value as of Dec. 31, 2019. We believe its investment portfolio is well-diversified by issuer, industry, and geographic region. Energy and retail exposures are modest at 3.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Its largest three industry exposures are health care services (20.3%), software and services (12.9%), and commercial and professional services (8.5%).

Outlook:

The stable outlook reflects ARCC's very strong capital position, successful underwriting track record, and favorable funding profile. Over the next 12 months, we expect the company will maintain debt to ATE of less than 1.3x, a substantial cushion to the 150% modified asset coverage ratio, and sufficient liquidity to meet draws by portfolio companies against revolvers and delayed draw term loans.

Stakeholder Update From ARCC

On March 23, 2020, ARCC issued a press release discussing the recent market volatility. Below are some of the highlights:

Portfolio:

"our largest industry concentrations are in defensive sectors, including healthcare services, software & services and commercial & professional services. We are underweight sectors that have been traditionally cyclical, including energy, retail and transportation. We believe that our industry focus on less cyclical, more resilient companies has been a major contributor to our success as a public company since 2004. Approximately 85% of our portfolio companies are backed by established private equity firms with robust resources and capabilities to support the liquidity needs of these portfolio companies.

Capitalization & Balance Sheet:

"As of March 15, 2020, our company had approximately $2.7 billion of available liquidity from cash and existing secured credit facilities. We believe that this liquidity position provides us significant capital to meet both the contractual commitments to our existing portfolio companies and to make incremental investments to support their financing needs during these difficult times. Ares Capital has liquidity that is supported by diverse and long-dated financing. The earliest maturity date for any of our bank credit facilities is March 2024 and we do not have any unsecured term notes maturing until 2022. Furthermore, as of March 15, 2020, 57% of our funded debt capital was in unsecured term notes, which gives us significant unencumbered assets and provides meaningful overcollateralization of our secured credit facilities. The increased flexibility provided by the recently adopted Small Business Credit Availability Act (SBCAA) is also helpful in navigating the environment we are facing today. The changes provide us with much greater cushion to potential depreciation from credit write-downs and declining asset prices compared to the more restrictive limits we were operating under during the Great Recession of 2008-09. The leverage covenants in our bank credit facilities were also expanded to be in line with the increased leverage permitted by the SBCAA.

It is important to note that "57% of our funded debt capital was in unsecured term notes, which gives us significant unencumbered assets" and I will be discussing in upcoming articles.

BDC Buzz & Insider Purchases for ARCC

ARCC has had fewer insider purchases as compared to most BDCs and I will discuss in upcoming articles:

Source: Gurufocus

Along with many of my subscribers, I was actively purchasing additional shares last month including catching the recent bottom as shown below. Very happy about these purchases and now just collecting dividends and watching the rebound.

Trading BDC Notes & Baby Bonds

Opportunity: "Recent extreme market conditions have resulted in a lack of liquidity, wide spreads (the difference between the price a customer can buy and sell a bond), large swings in prices, and substantial increases in pressure on trading systems. This can make it very difficult to determine fair and reasonable pricing on bonds."

Main Street Capital Notes (56035LAC8 and 56035LAD6):

Keep in mind that each BDC Note/Bond is $1,000 and please use limit orders prices can swing quite a bit during the day. As shown below, the range in yields yesterday was between 7.6% and 8.8% depending on pricing which is excellent for patient investors. I believe that these notes are an excellent place to park cash until the economy shows signs of a solid and sustained rebound.

Ares Capital Corp Notes (04010LAR4, 04010LAU7, 04010LAV5, 04010LAX1, and 04010LAY9):

Assessing Risk For BDC Notes & Baby Bonds

Three of the primary risks for Baby Bondholders are pricing, "Potential Baby Bond Redemptions" and potential default. There are plenty of metrics used to analyze the safety of a debt position such as the "Interest Expense Coverage" ratio which measures the ability to pay current borrowing expenses. Another measure used is "Asset Coverage" ratios which is a test that determines a company's ability to cover debt obligations with its assets after all liabilities have been satisfied. It's by lenders, investors, and analysts as a measure of the financial solvency of a firm.

The following BDCs have tradable Notes, Baby Bonds & Preferreds that I will discuss in upcoming articles along with relative risk:

ARCC, CPTA, CSWC, FDUS, FSK, GAIN, GECC, GLAD, GSBD, HTGC, MAIN, MCC, NEWT, NMFC, ORCC, PNNT, PSEC, TCPC, TCRD, TPVG, and TSLX.

Projected Q1 2020 BDC Reporting Dates

As shown below, BDCs will begin reporting in 3 to 4 weeks so please be prepared for changes hopefully including some positive news such as forgivable SBA financing for portfolio companies and/or less-than-expected impact to portfolio companies. Most BDCs are likely using capital provided through repayments to support other portfolio investments and/or reduce leverage building available capital to redeploy in safer investments likely at higher yields to support dividends.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points for each BDC

and buying points for each BDC Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

and worst-case scenarios Updated rankings and risk profiles

Preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.