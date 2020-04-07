Waste Management: This Stock Has Been Dumped, And I Like It
About: Waste Management, Inc. (WM)
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Waste Management was added to my All-Equities SRG portfolio for some of the same reasons that attract me to the utilities sector.
Despite short-term headwinds, the company should continue to benefit over time from revenues that are largely recurring.
I believe WM is a buy due to the resilience of the company's business model and a sharp stock price drop from its February all-time peak.
I have recently written about NextEra Energy (NEE), one of the most recent additions to my All-Equities SRG portfolio. Supporting my bullish view on that stock is the historically loose correlations between the