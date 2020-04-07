Waste Management: This Stock Has Been Dumped, And I Like It

I believe WM is a buy due to the resilience of the company's business model and a sharp stock price drop from its February all-time peak.

Waste Management was added to my All-Equities SRG portfolio for some of the same reasons that attract me to the utilities sector.

I have recently written about NextEra Energy (NEE), one of the most recent additions to my All-Equities SRG portfolio. Supporting my bullish view on that stock is the historically loose correlations between the utilities sector and the broad market, along with the company's strong balance sheet and its ability to deliver smooth financial results over the years.

Along the same lines, I have also included in the portfolio shares of Waste Management (WM). For some of the same reasons, I believe this stock can be a valuable addition to a diversified stock portfolio.

Source: Waste Management's investor presentation

Resilient business model

Waste Management resembles a utilities company in a few ways. First, it provides an essential service to households and businesses, one that is unlikely to suffer from lower demand even in periods of economic distress. Second, its revenue source is primarily recurring, as there tend to be fairly high barriers to canceling or switching services (which, by the way, are secured by three-year contracts in many cases).

One way in which Waste Management and an electric company usually differ is in geographic reach. As the map below depicts, the Houston-based company serves nearly all states in the US and Canada. As a result, operational and financial performance is usually not tied to the economies or other external factors associated with one single or a few select locations. The combination of utilities-like services and geographic diversification is compelling to me, and likely a good feature to add to a stock portfolio.

Source: company's investor presentation

To be fair, Waste Management's collection revenues, representing 54% of the total, are more heavily dependent on the commercial and industrial verticals, at a combined share of 70% of collection sales (see chart on the right below). As a result, the company will likely not be immune from short-term headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Jim Fish has recently announced that Waste Management will offer contract flexibility to commercial accounts during the crisis, and that smaller businesses may even be serviced for free in the near term.

But again, some perspective is needed. Virtually all companies around the world will be impacted by the current events, some more than others. On the top of my list of concerns is certainly not a sharp reduction in demand for trash and recyclables handling, at least not one that would be long-lasting. Aside from the risk of widespread bankruptcies that would hurt Waste Management's customer base for a longer period of time, I believe most other headwinds faced by the company will be temporary.

Source: company's investor presentation

Logically, the benefits of running a diversified, largely recurring revenue business should take the form of financial results stability. To test the hypothesis, I looked at Waste Management's trailing twelve months of revenues, operating income and cash from operations over the past ten year. I then compared these metrics against those of NextEra, the largest utilities company in the US.

See graph below, and notice how Waste Management's financial performance has remained very steady over the years.

Data by YCharts

A word on the stock price

Lastly, stock price performance is another factor that I have considered. From a valuation perspective, WM trades at a trailing P/E ratio of 22.7x and dividend yield of 2.3% that is largely consistent with the average of the past five years. While these numbers may not point at a bargain, it is worth noting that shares have corrected even more sharply from the top than the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2020. It currently sits at a trough of 30% below February all-time highs.

However, more importantly to me regarding price action is the longer-term relationship between WM and the broad equities market. Once again, keep in mind that buying a stock like WM is not about anticipating gains in the short term, but about increasing diversification as well as expected risk-adjusted returns over time.

The graph and table below show how WM has not been very tightly correlated with the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, at a coefficient of 0.57 - which is a good thing. Volatility has been higher, as should be expected of a single stock compared to a large basket of them. But if blended together, a WM plus SPY portfolio would have historically produced higher returns on comparable levels of risk, likely with less severe drawdowns than those endured by the S&P 500.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Due to a combination of (1) relatively low market correlations, (2) the resilience of the company's business model and (3) a sharp stock price drop from its all-time peak, I believe WM's shares are worth owning today.

