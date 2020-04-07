The Stock Market Rally Can't Be Trusted

The good news is that if you think you missed it, you will likely get another chance.

The markets are constantly sending signals, and the current message says that this recent rally can't be trusted and isn't likely to last. There are still several hurdles for the equity market to get over, and to this point, there is no sign of confirmation from other "markets," such as global equity, commodity, options, or bonds.

Bond Market

In recent days, despite the optimism in the equity market of an improving scenario around the coronavirus, and its potential impact on the global economy, the 10-year Treasury is not confirming the rally. 10-Year Treasury yields have remained relatively unchanged since the end of March in a range of 60 to 75 basis points. One would think in an environment where the economy could be on the mend in a 6 to 9 month period; yields would be rising. The reason yields should rise is because an improving economy should spur more growth, and inflation, thus raising rates.

Commodity Markets

Other critical global growth proxies, such as copper, is now trading at roughly its lowest levels since the summer of 2016, during the last global growth scare. While copper prices have rebounded some off their lows of around $2, copper has risen by roughly 13% and is facing a severe level of technical resistance around $2.25. This compares to an S&P 500, which has jumped by almost 24% from its lows on March 23. Again, it would seem that the equity market has become overly-exuberant in this recent move higher, much more so than a critical global growth proxy.

Options Market

Options traders have made many bets that this stock market rally fades in the weeks to come. For example, on April 7, the open interest for the 2,350 August 21 puts saw their open interest level jump by 13,500 contracts. The puts traded on the ASK for around $125 per contract, and that is a bet that the S&P 500 will fall to approximately 2,225 by the expiration date. However, the trader can likely profit if there is a swift move lower in the S&P 500 over the next couple of weeks. The wager is massive, with the trader paying a premium of roughly $169 million.

Additionally, traders have been making bearish bets on the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). The open interest for the $250 puts for expiration on April 17 saw their open interest rise by around 20,000 on April 7. These puts also traded on the ASK and were bought for about $5 per contract. This is a bet that the ETF will decline to around $245 over the next two weeks. Again, this was another big wager, with the total premium paid around $10 million.

Global Weakness

But we aren't finished yet; global equity markets are also showing signs of fatigue. Italy is one place that has seen its stock market hit a significant level of resistance, and to this point has failed to break out. It could suggest that a reversal is coming to the stock market in Italy.

Germany has also seen its equity market hit a critical level of resistance and is now showing signs of fatigue too, which could indicate a reversal is coming.

South Korea has hit a significant level of technical resistance and a downtrend. Also, a potentially significant turning point for the KOSPI index.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 itself has hit a significant inflection point, with a big downtrend, that to this point, the index has failed at around 2,760.

Fundamentals

At this point, the S&P 500 has rallied by as much as 26% off the lows, and it feels like the rally has been missed. By any number of measures, as noted above, the recent rally that has taken place is likely not to last, and potentially reverse significantly lower as fundamentals catch up to the reality of the situation that has taken place.

Even from a fundamental standpoint, earnings estimates continue to collapse. The latest data from S&P Dow Jones is now forecasting S&P 500 earnings for 2020 of $151.52, which is down from estimates of $157.90 at the end of March. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have fallen to roughly $177.70, from $183.37, as of April 3. Earnings for 2020 are now forecast to be less than they were in 2019.

Those estimates are likely to fall even more in the weeks ahead, as companies report results, and analysts can begin to assess the actual damage to each company that has been caused by the shutdown of the US economy due to the virus.

Additionally, I am modeling in an even steeper decline in earnings. My earnings forecast reflects a base case of $147.14 in 2020 and $172.86 in 2021. But I am also forecasting a worst-case scenario of $127.99 for 2020 and $153.80 for 2021. Those estimates are likely to continue to fall as well, as more data comes in regarding earnings over the next few weeks.

Historically, recessionary periods have seen earnings decline by roughly 30%. If a recession happens in 2020, I am targeting earnings of $110, and with a modest rebound in earnings of 20% in 2021 to $132. It means that the S&P 500 is trading at roughly 20.5 times one-year forward earnings, which is a very expensive level and well above the historical norm of about 17. Factor in a risk-off environment P/E ratio of 16, the S&P could be worth as little as 2,132. It isn't to say that is where the S&P 500 will fall, too, because technically, the chart suggests the S&P 500 falls to around 2,270, where a technical gap awaits.

Risks

Overall, it seems hard to get bullish on this market, especially at its current levels. Considering more than 10 million people have lost their jobs, and the US economy is getting hit from all sides, it seems unfathomable to think that we can continue to push higher. However, the markets can continue to act in irrational ways for some time. Should the S&P 500 rise above resistance at the downtrend, it seems that the market can rally back to 2,990, that is where the next technical gap would be waiting.

Additionally, if the economic impacts prove to be much less severe than initially thought, it would undoubtedly support the recent stock market rally. It would also mean that the damage to earnings in 2020 would likely not be nearly as severe either.

Bottom line, if you feel like you missed it, you probably haven't, not yet at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.