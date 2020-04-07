U.S. Bonds Are A Tactical Short

Fundamentally the high degree of foreign ownership suggests that the Fed will not have the same success as the BoJ has in pinning bond yield down.

With the short-term downtrend giving way in recent trading, 10-year yields look set to once again recouple with their fundamental drivers and head higher.

U.S. 10-year bond yields are facing upside risks as global risk aversion fades and inflation expectations rise. Several developed market bond yields have posted higher lows in recent weeks and the U.S. looks set to do the same. Fundamentally, we see strong arguments on both the bullish and the bullish side but see the bearish case as more compelling given the high degree of foreign ownership. We hold a tactical short position on the IEF - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF.

We wrote on March 19 that we expected U.S. inflation-linked bond yields to head lower due to a combination of higher inflation expectations and lower nominal bond yields. Since then we have seen both of these factors play out resulting in real 10-year yields dropping in excess of 100bps. While we still believe that real yields will trend lower over the coming months and years for reasons outlined in the previous article, nominal yields look set to rise in the near term as inflation expectations recover.

U.S. 10-Year Government Bond Yield, %

Source: Bloomberg

Bearish Divergences

U.S. 10-year yields hit all-time lows on March 9 in response to the collapse in oil and equity prices, which saw inflation expectations collapse supporting bond prices. However, yields failed to follow the path of oil, stocks, and breakevens to lower lows over the following week. Since then we have seen a recovery in risk appetite which has lifted oil, stocks, and breakevens but bond yields have remained near their lows. With the short-term downtrend giving way in recent trading, 10-year yields look set to once again recouple with their fundamental drivers and head higher.

U.S. 10-Year Government Bond Yield Vs. Brent Crude Oil, Breakevens, and SPX

Source: Bloomberg

Overseas developed market bonds yields have already begun to see upside pressure. Both Swiss and Japanese 10-year yields have posed higher lower and higher highs and now trade at levels last seen 12 months ago. The fact that these traditional safe-haven assets are trending higher amid the unprecedented nature of the global economic shock is a strong signal that yields want to go higher.

Swiss And Japanese 10-Year Government Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Leaning Bearish On The Fundamentals

Fundamentally, the bearish argument for bonds is well known. In the absence of a rise quantitative easing the sheer volume of new bond supply resulting from current and future fiscal deficits would send bond yields significantly higher. The bullish argument on the other hand is that the Fed faces few restraints on its bond purchases and can pin yields down indefinitely. The multi-year decline in Japanese yields despite the country's huge fiscal deficits is testament to this.

Our view is that risks to U.S. yields are tilted to the upside. Despite the Fed's ability and willingness to pin down yields for now there is one major difference between the U.S. and Japan. As the world's largest creditor nation Japan's huge external surplus acts as a major deflationary force. In contrast the U.S. position is much less tenable given the foreign ownership of its bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.