AutoZone: Becoming More Constructive On Valuation

We believe that AutoZone has taken its valuation medicine, and we are ready to become constructive on the stock and upgrade our rating from Neutral to Buy.

We were uneasy about AZO shares at the end of the last year, way before the coronavirus pressures, when on December 11 we reaffirmed our Neutral position. The title of that article was "Meaningful Tailwinds, Yet Remain Neutral Largely On Valuation". Since then, AZO shares have declined ~31%, meaningfully underperforming the S&P 500 index (down ~16%). At present, we believe that AutoZone has taken its valuation medicine, and we are ready to become constructive on the stock and upgrade our rating from Neutral to Buy.

Recall that AZO is a distributor of car replacement parts and accessories, operating in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Much of the sales traction comes through ALLDATA, which focuses on e-commerce, as well as diagnostic and repair information software.

Valuation

Ordinarily, when we upgrade stocks, we increase the P/E multiple on the company's shares, which leads us to take the target price higher. In this particular case, we reduce our previous 19x multiple by ~3.5x, mainly on coronavirus concerns. We also reduce our 2020 EPS estimate by $3.27, to reflect some coronavirus softness. When we apply our new PE multiple of ~15.5x to our new 2020 EPS estimate of $64.97, we get the target price of $1,006, which represents approximately 16% premium from the closing price on April 6.

Tailwinds Remain Solid

Estimate commercial sales growth at 4.5% Y/Y in 2020: We are now projecting approximately 80 bps in revenue growth deceleration of commercial sales per store. Recall that AZO had about $9,400 in weekly commercial sales per program during the previous quarter. We are estimating flat growth in 2Q, which should be followed by a pickup in the second half of the year, assuming that AutoZone could be back in business by early June.

Second quarter is seasonally weak anyway: If there was a quarter that we would pick for negative pressures, it might as well be the second quarter: "second quarter is always our most volatile quarter from a sales perspective", in the words of management. There is a lot of volatility in the first place, with a coronavirus-driven pause in revenues obviously making things worse. While it is difficult for us envision a perfect V-shape recovery for the company, we do anticipate it will make up more than 85% of lost revenue.

Stores to remain on track: We estimate the store count to increase anywhere between 1.5% and 2.2% in 2020, driven mostly by the US activity. We also note that Mexico and Brazil are not as affected by the virus at present (this is actually a strong hedge), which should contribute as much as 40 bps in store count growth. As we noted in our prior note, at this point, we are more concerned about maintaining the international presence rather than massively expanding US stores. Coronavirus can be a crisis of confidence but AZO's platform is strong enough to withstand it.

Astute SG&A management remains key: We believe that $3.27 of coronavirus-related EPS impact would be greater by at least 80 cents, if it weren't for consistent improvements around payroll expenses, largely around the schedule of employee paychecks. With temporary layoffs likely at present, we expect the company to retain much of the workforce, yet save on payroll expense during at least some period of the lockdown. At the same time, we are not expecting any savings or breaks on real estate expenses.

Retail growth remains the focus: As we note before, improvement of parts coverage, greater inventory efficiency, and training/retention should remain at the forefront of retail growth, though all these initiatives are expected to take a backseat for now, until the second half of the year.

Update on Tariffs: Management does not expect any further tariffs on China-imported goods. Furthermore, we expect AZO to get relief on tariffs via its application to the U.S. customs office. Overall, the company did well with tariff management, as any tariff-resulting increase in prices or headwinds to revenue remain fairly negligible (we did not model any in 2019 and don't plan on doing it at present).

What we continue to watch for in the coming 6-9 months: 1) margin traction is crucial, particularly given some lukewarm performance this time around and the overall noise around termination and pension expenses.; 2) inventory improvements across various stores and geographic locations; 3) overall omnichannel efforts and incremental impact on the top-line and in-store system improvements 4) online presence and the targeting of new customers, as opposed to cannibalization of old ones.

Risks to the Thesis

Coronavirus risks: We believe that AZO shares have taken their medicine from the coronavirus impact, but there are always new macro risks from another wave or unforeseen pressures on the economy.

Technological risks: Failure along any step in the supply chain can lead not only to business slowdown, but to a branding risk, from which AZO may struggle to recover.

Weather risks: Inclement weather may reduce the flow of AZO's customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.