Kraft Heinz: A Small, Yet Welcome Benefit

This is just a drop in the bucket for the company as all benefits are welcome with growth pressured and leverage high.

This sounds modest, yet investors were somewhat fearful that the net distraction from the Foodservice operations would result in a negative impact.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) came with a welcome update for its investors, as it is expecting a small boost to sales, yet hardly an impact to earnings from the current coronavirus. Nonetheless, this makes that it is faring far better than most other companies in this environment. Overall, the news is net positive as investors feared that the reliance on ketchup sales to the Foodservice industry would not be offset by a hoarding effect in the retail space, in part because the company has failed to break out segment reporting between channels in the latest annual report.

It now appears that the situation is stable, as Kraft Heinz is a net beneficiary of current conditions, although relatively marginal, yet that is good enough in this environment.

The Update

Kraft Heinz informed investors that the impact of the coronavirus will likely boost first quarter sales by about 3% and organic sales by about 6%. Given that the impact across the globe was only felt for a small portion of the quarter, this is quite significant.

This growth is beneficial, as the company initially guided for small declines in organic sales. A painful drop in ketchup demand is more than offset by increased demand for macaroni, cheese, soups and canned beans.

So far good news, as the company does not expect the full benefit of the increase in sales to flow through into net earnings and EBITDA as a result of additional expenses incurred in relation to this additional production, and some other strategic investments, including a $12 million food donation.

The Impact

In February of this year, Kraft Heinz reported its 2019 results. The company reported a 5% fall in full year sales to $25.0 billion. Note that the 3% organic growth in sales for the first quarter adds up to roughly $200 million, although some effect is likely seen in the second quarter results as well, depending on the developments from here.

With sales down $1.3 billion in dollar terms last year, adjusted EBITDA fell about a billion to $6.1 billion, marking a significant deleveraging. Hence, it is nice to see that instead of continued pressure, the company is at least off to a good start, something which will at least boost numbers in Q1 and the first half of the year.

That is welcome as investors are not just fearful about the growth profile of the business, yet more so about the massive leverage position. The company ended 2019 with $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and $29.2 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $27 billion. That results in a 4.5 times leverage ratio with EBITDA under pressure, amidst a lack of growth and still steep dividend not allowing for large deleveraging opportunities. In this light, all benefits to short-term earnings certainly are welcome, not just to provide more earnings power to deleverage, yet to boost EBITDA metrics as well.

Important to realize is that while this one-time boost is welcome, the actual earnings contribution and value creation contribution is very limited. Let's assume that with the continuation of the hoarding impact, Kraft Heinz might see a half a billion revenue boost to the 2020 numbers. With EBITDA numbers across the board totaling about 25% that might boost EBITDA by $125 million. Assuming that additional costs might boost earnings before taxes by $100 million and after-tax earnings by $80 million, that works out to 6-7 cents with a share count of 1.2 billion shares. That seems like the positive case as the company already warned that we have seen modest flow-through in earnings.

Where Are We Now?

Starting the year around the $30 mark, as the company saw some improvements during 2019, shares fell to $27 as the fourth quarter results for 2019 were weaker than anticipated. Shares started March around $25 as the real coronavirus crisis started to affect the financial markets, with shares trading in the $20-$25 trading range ever since. Shares have come under pressure amidst concerns about the impact of its Foodservice unit outweighing the positive impact on the retail side of the business.

That does not appear to be the case, yet investors had to swallow large swings in the share price of course, as shares have already recovered to $25. Following the upbeat comments in the first quarter, which really are not that substantial, shares rose 2% in after-hours trading to $26, as I am looking back to my February take on Kraft Heinz to get any color on the investment thesis.

Updating The Thesis

In February, I was disappointed with a 2.2% fall in organic sales in the fourth quarter of 2019, certainly as pricing actually contributed 2 points to reported sales growth, indicating that volume trends were far weaker. Adjusted earnings for the year fell from $3.51 per share to $2.85 per share and some near-term continued pressure was observed, yet at $27, the earnings multiples come in below 10 times which is very low as leverage is high, certainly in combination with falling sales. Nonetheless, there are some options to management, including divestments, a turnaround and preserving retained earnings.

Between February and today, a lot has happened as shares now trade a dollar lower amidst the general turmoil in the market, while the company has a small one-time boost to the operations as well relating to the hoarding effect. While this is welcome, it is far from a game-changer of course.

Hence, the risk-reward might have improved, but the risk-reward of the entire market has improved as the greatest buying dip in Kraft Heinz seems behind us already. Despite this observation and the modest one-time benefit from the current crisis, I still like the risk-reward enough to maintain a solid position.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.