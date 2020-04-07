This Is Massive-Scale Money Printing But Without Inflation

If the economy then normalizes, these liquidity injections can have an inflationary effect. Of course, central banks believe that they could skim off this liquidity again, but they have shown in the last cycle that this remained a pious wish.

As the world recovers, economies will emerge significantly more indebted, and thus, the velocity of money is not only likely to fall, but rather accelerate to the downside.

If the Fed just “printed” an absolute flood of new “money”, TIPS markets (and curves) would be all over it. But they aren’t.

It has been so much so quickly, the greatest “monetary” effort in US history.

Over the last five weeks, the Federal Reserve has been in crisis mode. As a consequence of all its balance sheet expansions, the expansive alphabet soup of programs, along with QE infinity, the level of bank reserves has risen by just over $1.5 trillion. In the three weeks since the Fed's effort to limit the economic damage from the outbreak kicked into overdrive, the central bank's balance sheet has mushroomed. It is now the equivalent of a quarter or more of the size of the U.S. economy before the crisis struck, and will certainly grow larger in the weeks ahead as the Fed keeps piling on assets and the economy likely shrinks.

Most people still call this money printing.

Powell has outdone him by an additional 50% in half the time. It has been so much so quickly, the greatest "monetary" effort in US history.

Just in five weeks, it blows away anything the central bank did during GFC1. From the week of AIG/Lehman until the middle of November 2008, a span of 10 weeks, Ben Bernanke's FOMC increased the level of bank reserves from practically nothing to more than $600 billion.

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

The year-over-year growth rate of U.S. broad money supply is now over 12%. This annualized rate of money supply growth is roughly at four-decade historical records.

Money Supply YoY growth rate:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

But here's the thing: if this is massive-scale money printing, where's the inflation?

I don't mean right now; it would take a little bit of time for that to show up in the CPI or PCE Deflator. Rather, there are very deep, sophisticated markets where all they think about is future inflation. Any chance the Federal Reserve's overheating printing press creates that spark of price acceleration is going to show up right here, right now.

Therefore, if the Fed just "printed" an absolute flood of new "money", TIPS markets (and curves) would be all over it. But they aren't. Inflation expectations are actually going the other way.

Inflation Expectation Rate:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

Raoul Pal (Global Macro Investor) said:

With one of the largest deflationary waves in modern history underway, the chances of negative CPI is very high. That might mean the Fed will do the unthinkable in the coming months and go to negative rates or if not, monetary conditions will be tightening into a crisis. I don't see how they can steepen the curve and also ease economic conditions without it. It feels like it's a matter of time. Trust me, -0.5% bond yields could look like the only way not to destroy capital faster, in due course. 0.5% cost of security maybe isn't so bad?

TIPS:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

Even though expectations have come back a little from the recent bottom, that's more about oil prices stabilizing than the Fed printing.

What's worse is long-term inflation expectations. After having sunk to crisis depths up to the mid-March calendar bottleneck, the 5-year/5-year forward inflation rate remains very close to…crisis depths. Rarely in the history of TIPS have inflation expectations been, and remained this low.

In other words, the market doesn't see any inflation in the short run as a consequence of such irresponsible "money printing", nor is it pricing the slimmest chance of even regular inflation (let alone runaway inflation) coming back any time soon. That's right, the entire market is positioned for another lengthy period of the Fed grossly undershooting its target.

As the public and private debt levels increase, income is diverted to repay debt rather than higher velocity uses of capital. Thus an inflationary spiral will not take hold if the velocity of money continues to crash. As the world recovers, economies will emerge significantly more indebted, and thus, the velocity of money is not only likely to fall, but rather accelerate to the downside.

Money times (*) velocity is equal to aggregate output or nominal GDP.

So, Velocity is GDP divided by M2. Projected GDP in Q2 should be down like -10% or more. If M2 is up and GDP is down, velocity will be down more.

Velocity of Money:

Chart Source: St. Louis Fed

BofA covered the drop in real GDP they're expecting in a note last week:

"We think that total stimulus will likely equal between 15% to 25% of GDP, in total. We could see additional spending in short order. This will leave growth down a cumulative 10.4% in this recession, exceeding the prior post WWII record of 4% in 2008. This translates into a roughly $2tn annualized decline in GDP (Chart 2). The shock is unlike anything we have experienced before with part of the economy effectively put into an induced coma."

Source: BofA Global Research

Money Velocity is very low right now, and the dollar shortage pushes up dollar strength and money is not getting spent.

When that balance gets to rising quickly, you, and the labor market, know what's coming. It adds up instead to monetary deflation and those devastating effects on the economy, without even a smidge of inflation no matter how many hundreds of billions Jay Powell "prints."

Given the alternative, devastating deflation, Fed officials right now don't care if you think this is overdoing it. John Maynard Keynes was right about that much; deflation is, by far, the worse of the two monetary evils.

Why?

Because it goes straight to the workforce, devastating the labor markets. Businesses aren't spared, obviously, but like anything else they pass along the negative consequences to their cost structure - meaning workers.

Thus, in the depths of a deflationary crisis it won't matter if the central bank goes a little crazy. In fact, from the policy perspective, the crazier it seems the better off we all are.

The world is demanding effective money, and these people do not deliver. It explains 2008 perfectly. It explained the decade in between. And now, I'm afraid, it will explain not just what happened in March but what's setting up right before us.

And as Jim Bianco said: "If the world Central Banks by printing money get those balance sheets up at new record highs and we don't have inflation, then we can delete the word from the dictionary, because if this doesn't produce inflation, nothing will."

Once the money starts moving with this larger supply, we can expect inflation to really pick up most specially when we know the supply will keep growing and the Fed will probably get the money indirectly into the hands of the people (It could take a few years, and it depends on how much of the money finds its way into the hands of the people, which is a Congressional decision). If not much, then lower inflation but more risk of social unrest. If a lot, then higher CPI inflation is likely.

The gigantic amounts that central banks are pumping into the system have to be imagined as follows: They plug the huge deflationary hole that the COVID-19 crisis has torn open, and they prevent the meltdown of our financial system. In that sense, that's the right policy to follow. If the economy then normalizes, these liquidity injections can have an inflationary effect. Of course, central banks believe that they could skim off this liquidity again, but they have shown in the last cycle that this remained a pious wish.

