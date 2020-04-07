Finding Opportunity In The Downturn With Pinterest, Bank Of America, And Disney

With the Dow on a seemingly unstoppable march to 30,000, it was becoming increasingly difficult to find stocks that looked like decent values let alone outright bargains. However, the recent bear market caused by the global coronavirus crisis (and to some extent, exacerbated by the decimation of oil prices brought on by the Saudi/Russian price war) has now created a very unexpected opportunity to start buying stocks trading at levels we haven't seen since the beginning of the Trump presidency almost four years ago.

I know everybody is going through a difficult time right now, so I wanted to share my thoughts on some of the positions that I have added to, initiated, or placed on my watch list now with this reset of valuations. It can be painful to look at one's portfolio during times like these and see your account balance sitting at 60-70% of what it was just a few weeks ago, but these are also the best times to invest. As the old adage says, the time to buy is when there's blood in the streets. In that spirit, let's take a look at some stocks that have plummeted since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak but that look like good businesses at compelling valuations for patient investors with a long-term focus.

The various indices have bounced back from their lows from when I first started writing/researching for this article but seem to have entered a period of downward momentum again after a brief rally. I would not be surprised if we still have more volatility and more lows to come; unfortunately, I don't think we are out of the woods yet, both from a health perspective or from an economic perspective. Famed bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach, a frequent and outspoken prognosticator on the state of the markets, stated that,

"I think we are going to get something that resembles that panicky feeling again in during the month of April," and speculated that while he thinks we will eventually "get back to a better place, but it's just not going to be bounce back in a V-shape back to January of 2020."

In putting a watch list together, I decided to screen out companies in the oil patch and oilfield services (even though I own and follow several), airlines, hotels and cruise operators as these are the companies whose businesses and long-term viability have been hit the hardest and most directly by this crisis. Similarly, while I love small and microcap names and own a handful of speculative positions, I decided that this would instead be a good opportunity to invest in some bigger, more well-known blue chip/large cap names at an unexpected discount, as opportunities like that do not come along often.

One of my top recommendations is always Walmart (NYSE:WMT), a stock that I have covered extensively here on Seeking Alpha in the past, but since Walmart has actually held up fairly well during the crisis and has not seen a large hit to its valuation, it doesn't fit the theme of bargain-hunting for this article. With that being said, I would like to take a moment to give a big round of applause and a sincere thank you to the retail workers at Walmart and other big box stores, the workers at the nation's grocery stores, and the food delivery drivers out there who are in the trenches and on the front line in this battle against coronavirus, often for not much pay, making sure that shelves are stocked and that Americans have what they need to weather the storm. Doctors and nurses have deservedly gotten a lot of credit during this crisis, but let's not forget about these everyday heroes who are just trying to do their jobs and keep the country moving, often with little thanks and under very stressful circumstances.

Against this background, let's take a look at my three investment ideas for the current climate…

Pinterest (PINS)

While I have not gotten particularly into social media myself, I recognize the large role that it plays in the world today both in terms of society's collective mindshare and in terms of advertising dollars. Beaten down shares of Pinterest can be viewed as a play on the growth of online advertising (as well as the further growth of e-commerce), for a fraction of the valuation of some of the high-flying internet/tech names and social media giants like Facebook (FB).

What I really like about Pinterest is that you get exposure to a lot of the same themes as Facebook but at a lower valuation and without the government/regulatory scrutiny that Facebook, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR) attract, and also without a lot of the same negativity that has poisoned platforms like Facebook and Twitter in recent years. Facebook has certainly contributed many great things to the world like reconnecting long-lost friends or helping distant relatives stay in touch, but recently, it has gotten a more negative reputation because of things like cyberbullying, online harassment, proliferation by bad actors using the platform to disseminate fake news, and the way that users treat each other online.

In contrast, Pinterest users aren't yelling at each other about politics or reposting dangerous fake news stories, they are posting about things that they knit, clothes that they want to buy, plants they are growing in their garden, and so on. People are posting about their passions and hobbies, and thus, Pinterest is a much more positive user experience. I foresee many users getting 'burned out' by the negativity and arguing on Facebook and Twitter in future years, whereas Pinterest will not suffer from this burnout. While I think that many people were surprised to find out that Pinterest has now surpassed both Twitter and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) in terms of total users, this may be just the start of the somewhat-overlooked Pinterest being viewed as on par with the other major social media players.

Most importantly, because users are posting or 'Pinning' about their hobbies and interests, this is an advertiser's dream come true as they can really hone in and target users with advertising specifically tailored to them, as opposed to making an educated guess based on demographic information. Seeking Alpha contributor Akram's Razor discussed how Pinterest is uniquely geared to advertisers on a recent episode of his excellent 'Razor's Edge' podcast, explaining that,

"Pinterest is more of an ecommerce play than social media. It's not fully fleshed out as a storefront. Pinterest is native for shopping… women get on Pinterest for ideas for stuff to buy… The revenue is obviously completely geared towards advertising… so I'm serving you ads in an environment where you're there to spend money."

I'm particularly interested in his idea of companies utilizing Pinterest as a digital storefront. I'm not 100% sure on how it would ultimately play out, but I'm envisioning a fashion brand Pinning a virtual 'lookbook' and users being able to shop for items in the lookbook and then buying them directly through Pinterest, or Home Depot Pinning nice backyards and users not only getting inspiration for their own home projects but also buying the patio sets, adirondack chairs or planters directly off of the Pin, which would obviously be more lucrative than just clicking an ad that takes you to the company's website and buying it from there.

Pinterest seems to have a very intuitive and advanced advertising platform, allowing advertisers to target users by 1) Keyword ("Show ads to people searching for specific topics. A home retailer might want to target people searching for "tabletop lamps" or "decorative rugs."), (2) Interests ("Reach people based on the types of boards they've created, the Pins they've engaged with and other things they care about. For example, a tour company could target people who seem interested in trips to Canada."), or perhaps most interestingly, a combination of both with 3) Expanded ("Once you start entering keywords and interests, we'll automatically suggest additional interests and keywords based on the content of your ad, and who you're trying to reach.")

Shares of Pinterest had already been suffering before the current bear market, with a long downward march from a 52-week high of $36.83 in late August 2019, 4 months after its IPO (priced at $19), to bouncing in a range between the high teens and low-$20s for the next few months. However, the timing of the downturn was particularly cruel to Pinterest as it seemed to be turning a corner - the company had just posted very good fourth quarter results on February 6th (with 47% year-on-year revenue growth, 26% year-on-year growth in monthly active users to 335 million, and a 15% increase in global average revenue per user to $1.22 versus a consensus estimate of $1.12), and shares were gaining momentum, rising to around $25 before falling as low as $10.10 during the depths of the current downturn. At $13.82, at time of writing, shares have rebounded from there, but investors can still get shares of this growing online advertising and ecommerce business that is picking up momentum for about 40% less than they were right after the strong earnings call, and nearly 60% less than the 52-week high.

One last point that I would like to make is that while the average revenue per user of $1.22 may not sound like much, it also means that the company still has plenty of runway ahead of it as it continues to seek new ways to monetize its growing user base. On the aforementioned Razor's Edge podcast, Akram touched on this, stating that,

"They just started rolling out ad features for advertisers six months ago… it's been a very nascent product." Echoing this sentiment, in a sell-side note following earnings, Bank of America Global Technology explained its investment rationale for the stock stating that "We think that the stock will trade at a premium to peers on price to sales given user trends, early stage of advertising momentum, and long-term e-commerce potential."

Bank of America (BAC)

Down nearly 40% from its 52-week high, shares of America's second-largest bank have suffered badly in 2020. While ever-lower interest rates that seem like they will remain low for the foreseeable future will certainly put a damper on the bank's profits, there is a lot to like here in the long term. Bank of America is helmed by the same management team (led by CEO Brian Moynihan) that navigated the company through the turbulent times of the last financial crisis and returned it to being the juggernaut that it is today. Furthermore, because of federal regulations and stress tests that were created as a direct result of the financial crisis, all of the big banks are in better shape to weather a downturn like this than they were during the Great Recession.

Bank of America is very well-diversified across a wide array of business lines and has the scale to take market share and seize opportunities in a downturn where the strong often survive and become stronger and the weaker names disappear or are gobbled up by the strong. To this point, in a recent analyst note, Morningstar Research wrote that…

"Bank of America is the second-largest U.S. money center bank by assets and tends to have leading share and operations in many of the areas in which it competes. Bank of America is one of the top deposit gatherers in the United States, has top two share in retail mortgages, HELOCs, and small business lending as well as one of the top corporate franchises in the United States. The bank also has one of the largest online retail brokerages in Merrill Edge and one of the largest advisor forces through Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. The bank is a top five global investment bank, one of the largest U.S. issuers of credit and debit cards, one of the top four U.S.-based merchant acquirers, and a top-five fee earner for FICC products globally."

The analyst goes on to reason that scale and scope will only grow more important as technology continues to become a bigger part of banking, and given its clear scale and its investment in digital platforms, Bank of America stands to be a key beneficiary of this trend. (Bank of America has a tech budget of nearly $10 Billion per year). While local and regional banks can often be great businesses and great investments, they just don't have the same scale or resources to invest in the type of technological infrastructure that Bank of America is consistently investing in and building.

Peter Lynch famously said, "Invest in what you know," and on a personal note, I have been a Bank of America customer for over a decade now and have nothing but good things to say about the level of service I have received from the bank and its employees when needed. I've found that, in the rare situation where there was fraudulent activity or a mistaken/disputed charge, they have gone out of their way to quickly do the right thing and rectify the situation, and I have always found their representatives to be courteous and helpful.

In addition to consumer banking and credit cards, I am also a longtime user of Bank of America's Merrill Edge online brokerage, and I find their platform to be comprehensive, intuitive, and easy to navigate. Morningstar noted that,

"We believe the bank's key advantage comes from its scale and fixed cost, fixed platform businesses, and the breadth of products it can offer to clients. This contributes to economies of scale and economies of scope, and can create switching costs for customers as they use Bank of America for more and more products."

As you can see from my aforementioned personal experience, this does seem to create an advantage for the bank, as once customers begin using Bank of America for one type of account, it is convenient to then start using them for others as well.

Outside of the immediate coronavirus and macroeconomic/recessionary risks, an additional risk to Bank of America is potential disruption by newer fintech players, but since the company is investing $10 billion in technology per year, and I find their digital platforms to be more than satisfactory, I believe that Bank of America is fairly well insulated against these threats.

Shares of Bank of America now trade just above $20 at $20.03 at time of writing, trading at just 7X trailing earnings and about 0.7 times book value (whereas normally it has traded around 1.25x book value recently) and sport a dividend yield of 3.5% At these levels, and especially when the shares trade below $20, I think that Bank of America is a solid buy for turbulent times with some good upside exposure further down the road as things get back to normal.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

While the magic certainly seems to have faded in the Magic Kingdom since the downturn, it is hard to bet against what is almost certainly one of America's most beloved companies in the long term. Like a beleaguered heavyweight towards the end of a title fight, Disney is taking hits from all sides right now, between coronavirus shutting down its theme parks both in the U.S. and internationally, movie theatres closing down, and virtually all professional and college sporting events (and the lucrative advertising dollars that come with them for Disney's ESPN) being cancelled with no end in sight. As if that weren't enough for the company to contend with, highly respected long-time CEO Bob Iger unexpectedly announced that he will be stepping down from his role to focus on the creative endeavors of the company and handing the reins to Bob Chapek.

The obvious macro headwinds combined with this unexpected company-specific concern has understandably caused shares to tank from almost $150 at the beginning of 2020 to just $93.88 at time of writing.

While in the short term, Disney's parks are closed, and fear of crowds may quell demand for some time even when they reopen, parks are only one part of Disney's business, and coronavirus should have no adverse impact on the company's streaming business, Disney+. In fact, with work and school closed for many Americans, and live sporting events cancelled leaving a large void in passive entertainment, it's easy to picture Disney+ picking up even more subscribers as people look for new avenues of entertainment and additional ways to keep their kids busy. On the first quarter conference call, Bob Iger stated that,

"The brand studies that we've seen or the brand research that we've seen in the United States suggests that interest and affinity in the Disney brand has actually risen nicely thanks to Disney+, particularly among young people."

Additional affinity for the Disney brand accrued by Disney+ should lead to more demand for Disney merchandise and more demand for trips to Disney parks when the current crisis is over.

In the current environment, I believe that there is a difference between purchases that will be delayed and purchases that will never happen, which may shield Disney from some of the loss of revenue that other consumer discretionary companies will suffer. This isn't an exact science, but for example, if someone can't make it to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) because of quarantine or stay at home orders, they aren't going to make up for it by retroactively buying more cups of coffee in the future to make up for the ones that they missed. However, for a big-ticket item like a trip to Disney World, which may be a once in a lifetime trip or close to it for many families anyway, if they can't go to Disney World this year, maybe they will go next year instead, leading to pent up, delayed demand and revenue that is just displaced towards the future as opposed to revenue that is lost forever.

The lack of live sports will certainly hurt, but as a content company, Disney has other levers it can pull to try to at least mitigate some of the downside. For example, ESPN just moved up the highly-anticipated 10-part documentary 'The Last Dance', which reflects on the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty through the lens of Michael Jordan's final season. It was originally scheduled to air this summer after the NBA Finals ended, but it seems like a smart move by ESPN to move it up to April, when basketball fans would normally be enjoying the Final Four and gearing up for the NBA playoffs. While not quite the same, I would imagine many of them (including myself) will tune in to 'The Last Dance' to at least partially satisfy their basketball fix.

Similarly, while the box office numbers for Pixar's film Onward sputtered because it was released as COVID-19 fears began gripping the nation and shutting down theatres, Disney is instead taking the film and releasing it to streaming services early to monetize it further and potentially drive more eyeballs to Disney+. As both the content generator and distributor, Disney has the optionality to adapt to changes like this.

Lastly, while the departure of a well-regarded CEO like Iger always leads to investor uncertainty and consternation, change is not always a bad thing. While acknowledging there are obviously uncertainties and you never know how a new CEO will perform until they have time to develop a track record, there is something to be said for going with a long-time company veteran and a seasoned hand to lead the company going forward. In a recent note to clients on the transition, Bank of America Securities opined that

"... We believe Mr. Chapek brings unmatched internal leadership experience spanning a large portion of the company during three transformational decades - including stewardship of DIS' complex consumer-facing and widely successful global theme parks business."

Furthermore, the analysts note the benefit of Iger staying on board and being able to help guide Chapek during the transition, stating that,

"We believe DIS shareholders will continue to benefit from Mr. Iger's leadership and creative strategy through the end of 2021."

DIS shares now trade at $93.88, approximately 15.8x trailing earnings (it is admittedly difficult to say what 2020 earnings will look like given the high level of uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, but on forward earnings, Disney had traded at or above 30x earnings for much of the past year) and yield almost 2%, which obviously is not as compelling as the higher and inflated yields offered by some other beaten-down companies, but is a nice bonus for a growth story like Disney. Furthermore, while the next several quarters of earnings will obviously be underwhelming, this means that Disney will have some easy comps to beat further down the line.

Conclusion

I hope that you and your families all stay safe and healthy during this turbulent time as that is what is most important, and remember that it is often darkest before the sun rises. America will get through this from both an economic perspective and a health/societal perspective and bounce back stronger than ever. In the meantime, it is always good to adhere to the old adage of 'being greedy when others are fearful' and using this unexpected downturn to buy shares of companies that you already liked and believe in for the long term that are trading at much lower levels now than they were just a month ago. I believe that Pinterest, Bank of America, and Disney are three such businesses that investors will be happy to have bought at these levels over the next several years. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,

"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

Thank you for reading and I wish you and your families the best during these challenging times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.