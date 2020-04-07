International Paper: COVID-19 Resiliency With Long-Term ESG Thesis

International Paper (IP) is a business that investors seem to have missed in the coronavirus sell-offs. Although it has shown some price resilience, it has nonetheless traded down with many of its industrial peers. We believe that the market is making a mistake here. Supermarket stocks like Morrisons (OTCPK:MRWSF) and Kroger (KR) have been performing well, so cousin stocks like IP should be performing well too as packaged goods see high rates of turnover from supermarket shelves. We are seeing that IP is following some of the patterns that smaller European chemicals businesses are following in that they are delaying maintenance programmes and rushing out additions in production, which can only mean unprecedented demand corroborated by their confidence in paying the first quarterly dividend. In addition to the long-term thesis, these conditions make IP a buy.

For the Long Term

For the long-term, the thesis on IP is relatively well documented. People know that plastic is environmentally unsound, and paper, although harvested from trees, has environmental advantages. Although it's true that paper needs to be harvested from trees, the increasing conservation and promotion of sustainable forestry is something that it not only gaining government support but industry traction, and will support the sustainable use of paper. Agricultural commodity assets are becoming an interesting vehicle for investors, with family offices in particular eyeing the sustainable returns that one can get from properly-run sustainable forestry operations. Even paper and packaging companies like Mondi PLC (OTCPK:MONDY) are vertically integrating, producing paper only from timber harvested in their own forests. An investment in IP is essentially an investment in the capacity for paper packaging solutions to be able to replace plastic packaging, something that will become more and more incentivised as the discussion around climate change continues to rage. Indeed, the relative advantage of paper over plastic means that manufacturers like Keloggs (K) are even packaging their cereals in boxes that look overtly "papery", as now this eco-aesthetic commands clout among millenials and younger people browsing supermarket shelves.

(Source: wsj.com)

Considering that IP is ordinarily priced with little expectation of any particular growth impetus, likely a consequence of past performance hindered by office digitalisation and the fact that paper is a commodity, we think that the capital intensity of the business and the positioning that IP has makes it an exposure to a stealth growth market in the years to come.

Covid Resilience

Although the long-term ESG narrative is one we'd buy into anyway, we think that there's an especially pertinent reason to be long IP right now. It's a cousin stock to the supermarket businesses which have been outperforming the market for obvious reasons. Indeed, people are hoarding toilet paper and all sorts of cartoned and packaged goods. Likewise, these goods are being transported by the still uninterrupted supermarket supply chains in cardboard boxes. The activity of supermarkets and their supply chains, although not the entirety of IP's customer base, is providing a substantial impulse for out-performance in these challenging months. It's not difficult to imagine that other essential businesses like Amazon (AMZN) are still operating with a lot of use for paper and cardboard for shipping products as well, which is by the way another reason to bet on IP's long-term future.

Nonetheless, the market has discounted IP from highs by about $3 billion dollars, implying that is the loss in present value cash that they expect from 2020 and depressed activity beyond.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Although it's true that activity might be a little depressed in a recession, to justify the current valuation under normal CAPM assumptions you'd have to assume the business goes terminal in 2020, with no growth despite a growing population in the secular horizon and indications of substantial demand surges for 2020. Fastmarkets RISI, an analytics firm specialized in the pulp and paper industry, received reports that IP is delaying maintenance on its equipment and hurrying up its Riverdale mill initiation.

(Source: Fastmarkets RISI Twitter)

We have special insight into the significance of these industrial signals as owners of one of Europe's leading specialty chemicals businesses. In times of unprecedented demand, be it from coronavirus related supply-chain issues or anything else, companies that have to step-in or need to otherwise raise production levels will usually exercise their rights to temporarily suspend maintenance activities, and would definitely move to initiate production earlier than planned in developing facilities.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Although it's true that paper is a commodity and that despite demand surges, marginality offsets might hamper the ability for IP to see huge value creation, there is nonetheless something to be said for IP. It's an industrial stock with significant capital intensity and asset value from thei investments in high-speed paper mill technology. For investors that believe that plastic's days are numbered, which is likely unless evolution in plastic technology leads to more bio-degradable alternatives, there is a long-term ESG thesis to give you a reason to get this stock in your portfolio even if things don't pan out perfectly in 2020. Even just for the potential resilience in 2020, of which we can be quite confident, IP already qualifies as a less-risky and lower volatility buy in these markets that we would recommend to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research. We try to provide insights but do not hold any responsibility for investment decisions taken by readers.