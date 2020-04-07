For a couple of weeks, I have been looking for a couple of utilities or utilities-like stocks to add to my All-Equities SRG portfolio. While Dominion (NYSE:D) did not make it to the top of my list, the company and stock caught my attention for a few reasons that I will discuss in this article.

Before moving forward, however, it may help to lay out why I decided to nibble at a space that I have been largely unfamiliar with in the past.

The strategy behind it

First, the utilities sector tends to provide diversification to an all-equity investment since the space is considered one of the most defensive and cycle-agnostic. This hasn't been quite the case during the 2020 bear, primarily due to the vicious risk-off attitude in the markets that shifted capital largely to cash. However, the correlation between the S&P 500 and utilities stock has been quite low over the past 20 years, at a factor of only 0.40 (zero means uncorrelated, while one suggests tight and positive correlation).

Second, I believe it may help to source a bit more of a growth portfolio's returns from dividends, considering that the rock-bottom interest rate environment could push income-seeking investors more closely towards utilities stocks. The sector tends to pay some of the best dividends in the market, and Dominion's yield is the highest among key peers.

What drew me to Dominion

The first thing that caught my attention about Dominion was the "diversification within diversification" factor.

Dominion can be best characterized as a multi-utilities company. As the chart below depicts, less than half of the company's current-year operating earnings are expected to come from the more traditional and well-known of its business divisions: Virginia (and North Carolina, to a much lesser extent) electric. Another 35% to 45% of earnings will be produced by gas transmission, storage, and distribution, while South Carolina and contracted generation add up to another 20% to 25%.

The table above also gives an idea of geographic diversification. While a good chunk of Dominion's financial results is dependent on its Virginia operations, the company is also present in states across the South Atlantic, Midwest, and New York, as well as a few of the mountain states. Perhaps the business model and geographic diversification help to explain why Dominion's revenue growth has been the smoothest among utilities companies over the past five years, as the chart below illustrates.

On the dividend side, the yield of nearly 5% is the best among the top five utilities stocks and is hovering near a 10-year high. While the payout ratio is at the high end of the spectrum among peers, at 87%, the number is projected to come down to the low 70s over time (see chart below), even though dividend growth is expected to keep increasing modestly.

It helps that management's original EPS growth guidance of 6% to 8% per year starting in 2017 has been easily met so far. Should the company continue to deliver bottom-line growth of 5% as predicted, dividend coverage should improve slowly in the next few years.

A word on debt

One of the key risks that I see with an investment in D is the debt load relative to the company's earnings. As the second chart below depicts, Dominion is not necessarily a highly leveraged company by common standards. The debt to equity ratio of 1.2x is almost as low as NextEra's (NEE), the best-ranked name in this particular metric.

But in what pertains to the bottom line, Dominion's balance sheet causes a significant drag to financial performance. The company's times interest earned ratio (i.e. interest coverage ratio, or EBIT relative to interest expenses) of less than 2.0x is by far the lowest in the space. As a result, income to shareholders could fluctuate more widely than the sector's average in the event of P&L headwinds.

That said, I still find D a decent name to hold within a diversified strategy. While I do not have a particular opinion on the direction of the stock in the foreseeable future, I am fairly confident that shares will help to balance out other positions in the portfolio, and at least help to smooth out returns over time.