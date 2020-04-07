'(Real) Breaking News': It's Not COVID-19 Data We Focus On And Remain Mostly Concerned About

Here are "just" about a dozen of other things we look at (there are more) that keep (and will keep) us very cautious about stocks, for a while longer.

Since day 1 we've said that the negative implications on the economy will be felt way after we stop counting the dead.

This is good news, but is this a reason for the market to trade at 2700? We say, as loud as we possibly can, no!

Stocks are soaring because the numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases and/or new hospitalized persons are heading down.

Beware: If too many balloons pop-up, there's going to be a hard landing!

Up, Up, and Away

The Dow Jones Industrial average (DIA) was up 7.73% yesterday (March 6th).

That was the 19th largest daily gain in the history of the index, going back to 1896.

Moreover, that was the 7th date that the past five weeks have contributed to the list of the DJIA 100-largest daily gains.

As we write this, S&P 500 (SPY) futures are up another >3% which means that unless things change dramatically before the market opens today (April 7th), we will move over the 2700 level easily.

The reason behind this sharp move up is that the curves are flattening and the numbers of the daily new confirmed/hospitalization cases are going down in many countries/areas.

This is good news, and I apologize for being a party-popper, but is this "news"? I mean, isn't this exactly what all the lockdowns are supposed to do?

I'm sorry, but there's nothing new about this whatsoever. This was as expected as a certainty can be. True, perhaps it's coming earlier than people thought - after all, nobody knew how compliant people will be and/or how quickly these lockdowns turn efficient, but principally there wasn't a doubt that these numbers will go down.

What do you expect when people are staying at home, behind closed doors? That's neither news, nor a surprise, and the fact that the market is cheering the obvious, in our view, quite narrow-minded.

The economy is still shut down, and although it's now pretty obvious that it will re-open, at least gradually, no later than May, here's a series of five burning questions:

1) Is a reduction in the numbers while almost everybody is under a lockdown justifying a market rally of 25%!?

2) Can the numbers keep going down once people are being let back into the streets?

3) Since when stocks care more about health-related numbers than they pay attention to market-related data?

4) Can earnings go up as quickly as COVID-19 numbers go down?

5) Is there anyone on this planet that can say that COVID-19 is going to be under sufficient control within a week, a month, or even three months?

These are open questions that we will let each one of you answer on his/her own. Truth is, there's no "right" or "wrong" in here, just a genuine attempt to put a mirror into the face of this market, and ask:

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall (Street), Can this Market (soon enough) be (again) the Fairest of Them All?

The COVID-19 numbers are important, very important. However, their importance is mostly coming from the humanistic/emotional side in us. We don't want people to die, and we wish that as fewer as possible will be affected.

Nonetheless, investing is mostly related to the realistic/logical side in us, and we can't help out thinking that as encouraging as the heath data might be (Btw, we still have our doubts, but that's an article for another "guesthouse"), the main negative economical and financial implications are very much alive.

Not only are these implications still on the rise (and will remain so for a while), but anyone who thinks that most of those are going away anytime soon (say, inside 2020) is fooling himself.

Here are a dozen of market-related pieces of data that any investor must have in mind, and the last thing we can say about those is that we're encouraged.

Earnings

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 15.3x, which is below the 5-year average of 16.7x, but above the 10-year average of 15.0x.

This means that at 2731 (where SPX futures are right now), the market is expecting S&P 500 EPS for 2020, or even 2021 (let's be generous), to be (based on a 15.3x multiple) $178.5.

Even Goldman Sachs doesn't expect corporate earnings to fully recover (back to 2019 levels) before 2023.

Let's be optimistic and say this is possible (although we don't really believe it is...) and assume $178.5 and a 15.3x multiple that allegedly justify the current market valuation.

What's next? Why would the market keep going higher? Since when a 15.3x is such an attractive one? More than anything, keep in mind that analysts working on Wall Street are paid to be optimistic.

The independent ones see much lower EPS estimates. For example:

If 2021 (again, going far out) is coming at $150, and even if we apply a not-so-cheap (still more generous than the market is currently using) 16x multiple, S&P 500 valuation should be 2400.

And again, just to be clear: That would be a fair (at best) valuation, not the starting-attractive (in 2020) point for further massive gains (in 2021).

Recession (Length)

True, stocks are always recovering before the economy, no doubt about that. But in this case, stocks have already recovered while the recession hasn't yet officially even started...

Taking into consideration that it's hardly ever ending quickly, and it's hardly ever or as severe as the one we're at, can we really expect stocks to rise further from here?

Deutsche Bank warns that this recession will be deeper than the GFC of 2008/2009.

Reminder: Stocks were down over 50% back then. Just saying...

GDP Growth

Here's Bank of America:

And here's JPMorgan:

Last but not least, here's Goldman Sachs:

The first two quarters of 2020 are going to be the worst ones since WWII, and the S&P 500 is trading only 20% below its all-time high, when estimates were for GDP growth to be >2% and for SPX EPS to come at > $200.

Perhaps I have a problem with my math, but the numbers don't add up.

Dividends

Even if you're very bullish on earnings, you can't be as bullish on dividends.

There's no way that S&P 500 DPS* growth will be anywhere near the expected EPS growth.

*Dividend Per share

Dividends are not going back to where they were in the foreseeable future, and that's at least a few years from now.

And here's the scary part of it:

Default Rates / Bankruptcies

$1 trillion in US asset backed securities are made up of car loans, credit cards and other consumer lending.

Default rates on these types of loans are highly correlated with unemployment rate, which is about to surge.

Many people and businesses are going to get hurt, and that's the harsh reality, not a forecast!

HY Energy (XLE) market represents $174bn of face value of debt (which is 13.8% of the HY index debt)

80% of HY Energy is currently trading at distressed levels.

Bank of America estimates that default rates on those could exceed 40% over the next couple of years.

This is only the beginning of a very ugly wave. Unfortunately, we're now even at first base.

US Debt / Deficit

The US fiscal deficit is about to explode after massive fiscal stimulus.

For a long time this meant that interest rates were going up massively as well, but that's not the case anymore.

To put things into perspective, the Federal Reserve is now buying bonds at a pace of over $1m per SECOND!

The new, 'New Normal'. Does anyone seriously expect this monetary debauchery to ever stop having witnessed the events of the past decade?

Unemployment

If this wasn't scary enough for you:

Perhaps this will do the job better:

According to Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, US unemployment could rise as high as 15%.

Consumer Sentiment

If there was a reason to be bullish (at least less bearish) - the below chart, compiled by the New York Fed regarding consumer expectations, has killed it.

Since when do bear markets end on record optimism?

Consumer and Business Sentiment (fell sharply between February and April) are telling the true (though perhaps not complete) story.

The (San Francisco) Fed is not sure where the wind blows anymore...

Buybacks

Corporate buybacks have been the largest source of demand the last few years. 75% of announced buyback programs have been cancelled. So who is the incremental buyer with Boomers retiring in droves who hold the majority of wealth?

Companies in the S&P 500 re-purchased $5.3 trillion of their own shares from 2010 through 2019, creating a massive buying pressure that has now basically evaporated:

Goldman Warns Of A "Significant" Adverse Impact On Stocks As 2020 Buybacks Are Cut In Half.

History

The S&P has bounced 18% off the lows exactly like 1929.

In 1929 stocks bounced 18% then dropped 30%.

Will history repeat itself?

Furthermore, in 1929 stocks haven't been able to get anywhere close to their previous highs.

This time is different?

COVID-19

Last but not least, let's go back to the main driver behind the markets these days - the virus.

To put things into the right (health) perspective, this is where the world is on the "Coronavirus Curve" at this point in time.

So yes, some of the most infected countries - Italy (EWI), Spain (EWP), Germany (EWG), France (EWQ) - are now at (and perhaps beyond) the peak. However, many countries are still way behind, and that's under lockdowns.

Italy and Spain's daily death tolls are plateauing, but in the UK and US every day brings more new deaths than the last.

There are enough experts out there who say that this is still way too early to even consider reopening the economy.

(Source)

And once the economy starts re-opening, it's not going to be anywhere near a full scale for months. The economy is going to continue suffering way after phase one (out of many) of the official "grand-reopening" is going to start.

Bottom Line

It's party time, right?

The so-called "Smart Money" traders had already moved back in aggressively. They were clearly followed by the mass yesterday (even though trading volume was far from impressive).

Talking heads quickly adjusting to the "worst of the virus passing" equating to the "worst of downdraft in stocks" also being behind us.

We claim that a lot of the (so-called) "smart money" doesn't understand two things:

1) COVID-19 impact is about the economy being shut down, not the number of cases or deaths. That (no restriction, fully open, economy) has no end to it in sight.

2) This isn't - and never been - really about COVID-19 per-se. It's about too much debt, too much buybacks, and too little growth. COVID-19 just exposed that. COVID-19 is the messenger, not the message!

In this case, we do need to kill the messenger, but we mustn't ignore the message, that will remain as valid as it was six weeks ago, long after COVID-19 will no longer be with us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.