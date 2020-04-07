Ford's Value Has Tanked: Recovery Looks Poor

Ford’s (F) recent struggles have been deepened by coronavirus, with the car manufacturer shuttering European operations until May 4 at the earliest, and witnessing sales declines in all segments in the US for Q1 2020. Tesla’s rapid ascension and capture of the EV market has left Ford playing catch-up in EV, although for the quarter Model 3 sales eclipsed sales for Ford’s typical top selling Fusion.

Q1 Sales

Prior to its Q1 earnings report, Ford has released data on US vehicle sales by type for the quarter. Q1 sales for 2020 declined 12.5% from Q1 2019, with car sales comprising a majority of the losses (36% YoY). Lincoln total sales increased 2.3% led by the new Aviator. Mustang and GT sales increased as well, yet the Explorer remains Ford’s top mid-size SUV. Truck sales decreased a modest 5.4% YoY for the quarter, with SUV sales falling 11%. Ford has witnessed a very tough quarter for sales, and will face another very tough quarter ahead.

Current Risks

US sales have fallen significantly for Ford already, with Q2 off to a rocky start, continuing a decline in sales with the country shutting down for the most part. European and China sales data for Q1 have yet to be released, and most likely will reflect similar declines in sales. As the virus continues to impact Europe and the US, sales should continue to fall, putting Ford at high risk of another ten to twenty percentage point quarterly decline in sales and revenue.

Ford’s cash flows are substantially affected by sharp declines in sales, similar to what has been released for the US Q1. Fixed costs are a high proportion of revenues, and margins on sales are thin – negative impacts to sales in double digit declines will cut deep into revenues, earnings, and cash flows. Two bad quarters in a row could seriously dent Ford’s EPS for the year, and contract its free cash flow by a large margin.

A Long Recovery

Estimating the damage done to Ford could be difficult as the length of the outbreak will continue to affect operations and sales, and cases in the US have not yet peaked. Ford’s Q1 and Q2 are already seeing large negative impacts, and Q3 and Q4 could be affected as well, given a continuation of the current situation longer than the summer. Assuming that Ford’s decline in sales end at Q2, and Q3 shows marginal improvement, Q4 is a make-or-break quarter for Ford’s recovery

Using a DCF model based on unlevered free cash flow, we can estimate a future share value by 2021 Q2. This model relies on quarterly revenues rebounding in 2020 Q4, and remaining just below that level for the first half of 2021. The model’s assumptions are as follows:

2020 Q1 revenue -12.2% from 2019 Q4; -1.1% and 1.1% for Q2 and Q3 QoQ; 14.2% QoQ to Q4; and -1.8% and -1% for 2021 Q1 and Q2 EBITDA falling between 5.9% to 7.9% of revenues (lower margin used in Q1 through Q3, higher through the remaining quarters) D&A continuing to fall by ~$30million per year CAPEX constant at $1,910 million Fluctuation trend continuing with NWC, with negative NWC in the three worst expected quarters Discount rate of quarterly dividend yield minus 2 year note yield EBITDA multiple remaining 12x by 2021 Q2

Data taken from SeekingAlpha

With these assumptions, the total equity value attributable to shares is $25,938 million, giving an estimated share price of $6.48. Any small fluctuations in revenue did not have any significant effect on the estimated share price, giving a variance of $0.01 to $0.04. Ford’s estimated unlevered free cash flow is not predicted to be positive until revenues reflect 2019 Q4 again, as risks to declines in sales volumes outlined above will damage cash flows.

Using different EBITDA multiples for 2021 Q2 gives a large variance in prices – from $5.41 to $7.56. The likelihood of Ford trading at a 14x multiple seem low, as EBITDA is expected to shrink by 2020 Q3, and estimates for 2021 Q2 could vary as well. Before Q4’s decline in EBITDA margin (5.95% compared to 8.10% in Q3), Ford’s EV/EBITDA hovered around 11. Given that, and assuming recovery of revenues does occur, Ford’s estimated price seems more likely to fall between $5.95 and $6.48.

At a share price of $4.24, this represent potential upside of 52.83%; this is only a modeled forecast, and actual variances in sales and revenues could keep Ford’s share price near current levels, especially if shares fall below $4 during Q2. Ford still trades down 54.99% YTD, and has been trading in a long-term negative channel since Q2 2013. Short-term recovery is highly dependent on an end of the coronavirus outbreak, and a sharp increase in auto sales around Q4 to account for the double-digit declines in sales for Q1 and possibly Q2.

Conclusion

Ford’s precarious situation has been worsened extensively in Q1, with all types of vehicle sales declining in the US, and European and China sales most likely similar. Production in Europe remains halted, and sales for Q2 will suffer as well. A recovery in sales is highly dependent on a strong Q4, although Tesla’s uptick in orders threatens Ford’s sales in Fusion and related eco-friendly models. Using a DCF model based on unlevered free cash flows points Ford to a possible $6.48 share price by Q2 2021, yet that price relies on strong 2020 Q4 and flat 2021 revenues relative to 2020 Q4. Given the model, and Ford’s expected damage to revenue, EPS and cash flow, a short term recovery does not look to be in Ford’s cards yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.