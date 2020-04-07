Zoom: Significantly Overvalued

Zoom has surged in demand for its video conferencing platform and its stock price has moved up substantially since the beginning of the year.

In the current COVID-19 pandemic, half of the world's population is currently in lockdown, with 3.9 billion people are staying at home. The demand for video calls and teleconferencing spikes significantly. Thus, while the global stock market is experiencing massive sell-off, the stock of a video conference service company has surged significantly. It is Zoom Video Communications (ZM). Its share price has moved up by 90% within four months. However, we do not believe this sudden rise in its stock price is sustainable.

Huge user growth in a short period of time

Since the beginning of 2020, while the S&P 500 has suffered nearly 23% losses, Zoom has massively outperformed the overall market, increasing from $68 to $128 at the time of writing. The more Zoom's share price is going up, the more money investors pour money in, driving up the price further.

The surge in video conference usage to have meetings online really increase Zoom's demand. The total daily number of users, both free and paid, has risen from 10 million in December 2019 to 200 million in March 2020. However, the company does not classify free and paid users so we do not know how many users are using Zoom free and how many users are paid users. Zoom's CFO Kelly Steckelberg mentioned that there was a lot of free users in the recent growth, so it was still early for us to tell whether the company can convert them into the paid users. Thus, the recent surge in Zoom's demand for video calls and the number of users would not lead to the similar growth in revenue, but the cost to maintain the video quality is definitely increasing, putting much pressures on the company's financial performance.

Zoom's security flaws

Furthermore, security experts have warned of Zoom's security issues, with the vulnerabilities which hackers can infiltrate video calls. Zoom did not have end-to-end encryption and had posted a blog to apologize for the "confusion". There were also two bugs that hackers can take advantage to run malware or spyware without users noticing, and take control of Zoom's users' Mac, including webcams and microphones. In response to Zoom's security flaws, many institutions and companies including New York City's schools, NASA, Apple (AAPL) and SpaceX, have decided not to use Zoom anymore and prevented employees from using it.

Too much overvalued

Zoom estimated it would deliver $905-$915 million in revenue, with EPS staying in the range of $0.42-$0.45. At $128 per share, Zoom is worth as much as $35.8 billion in the market. Thus, Zoom is trading at ridiculously high valuation, at 39x FY2021 Price-to-Sales ratio. Compared to other booming technology businesses including Slack (WORK) and Teladoc (TDOC), which facilitate online working environment, Zoom is clearly overvalued.

Teladoc, the tele-health platform, which offers on-demand healthcare online, also see its share price surged from $83 to $156 from the beginning of the year. However, it is currently trading at only 20x sales, less than half of Zoom's current valuation. Slack, the team communication tool for online collaboration, is the least expensive among the three, at 19x P/S. If Zoom is trading at Teladoc's valuation, Zoom should be worth only $18.3 billion, or $65.6 per share.

However, with the recent security issues, users begin to lose trust on this video conference platform. If Zoom does not fix the security quickly and have end-to-end encryption, it will lose users and revenue rapidly. If we assume Zoom lose around 20% of its FY2021 estimate, its revenue would be around $730 million. A 20x revenue valuation would put Zoom's share price at around $52 per share.

However, we do not think Zoom's fair value is worth 20x its sales. In comparison, let's look at Microsoft's (MSFT) deal to buy Skype. In 2011, Microsoft bought Skype for $8.5 billion. As Skype had generated $860 million in sales in 2010, Microsoft valued Skype at nearly 10x P/S. If we apply the similar valuation to Zoom at 10x sales, Zoom is worth at only $26 per share, only 20% of the current trading price.

Conclusion

With security flaws in its main products and significant overvaluation, we think that Zoom's stock is under great pressure, leading to potential stock price decline in the near future.

