Madrigal: A Stellar Stock For This Coronavirus Bear Market

As you can see, the bear market is your golden opportunity to invest. You can pick up the same company at a fraction of the cost.

"Don’t panic. The time to sell is before the crash, not after." - Sir John Templeton

Have you been selling during the 2020 coronavirus bear market? If you answered, "Yes," you're following conventional wisdom, which is almost always wrong. As such, your decision is driven by market fear. What made this bear market most frightening is that fear hits closest to home. No matter where you are in the world, your family is fearful of the coronavirus pandemic. For me, I'm sick of hearing my family talk of coronavirus. As of April 07, 2020, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Situation Report stated that coronavirus infected 1.2M people worldwide. Of this figure, there were 67.5K deaths.

Amid this background, stocks are tumbling faster than the number of new coronavirus cases. If you don't believe in conventional wisdom, a bear market is your golden opportunity to average down on fundamentally strong growth equities. After all, these bio-stocks will rebound most vigorously at the upturn of the next market cycle. And, you can potentially make far more money than your current temporary paper loss. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of the next candidate, i.e., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL).

Figure 1: Madrigal chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the next section. Operating out of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Madrigal is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to deliver hopes for patients with heart and liver diseases.

Instead of brewing a diverse pipeline, Madrigal focuses on reaping the most value out of MGL-3196 (i.e. resmetirom) and MGL-3745. If you've been reading my work, you know that I prefer a vast pipeline. Having such a broad pipeline enables you to spread out the risks of clinical trial failure. Notwithstanding, a focused pipeline can be a lucrative investment. That is, if, and only if, its drug delivers stellar data. Moreover, it has to capture a mega-blockbuster market.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Madrigal)

NASH

Shifting gears, you should focus on the crown jewel of the pipeline. That's resmetirom for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (i.e., NASH). As an advanced spectrum of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), NASH is featured with prominent liver fat and fibrosis. It's also commonly associated with diabetes and obesity. Putting it another way, your chances of getting NASH is much higher when you're obese and have diabetes.

If you recall, Madrigal posted the robust Phase 2 trial results for resmetirom back in May 2018. Specifically, the MRI-PDFF imaging showed ≥30% fat reduction in resmetirom treated patients at Week 12. Interestingly, the NASH histologic response improvement was observed at Week 36. It includes a 39% NASH resolution compared to the placebo. In a nutshell, more patients treated with resmetirom compared with the control achieved NASH resolution on biopsy.

Figure 3: Phase 2 trial 36-week results (Source: Madrigal).

Clinical Progress for Resmetirom

In my view, Madrigal's stock would have traded much better if the company quickly advance resmetirom into a Phase 3 study. As you know, investors hate any delay. Notably, this pushback occurred after the extremely robust Phase 2 data. Hence, it created a sense of confusion among investors. As it turned out, Madrigal simply took its time. That's because the company is trying to cover the full spectrum of NAFLD.

By capturing the earlier spectrum of NASH, Madrigal substantially increased the market shares for resmetirom. That highly strategic corporate move is not apparent at first. As I reflect on it now, it made much more sense.

Since it tries to kill two birds with one stone, Madrigal started the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH clinical study in 1Q 2020. Moreover, the company launched another Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 trial in 4Q 2019. Thrilled with recent fundamental developments, the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Becky Taub) enthused,

"Both Phase 3 studies are on track to complete enrollment this year for the 52-week readout by the end of 2021. In addition, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 includes an open label active treatment arm that will provide data on lipids and non-invasive NASH biomarkers in 2020. We were also pleased with the publication of our successful Phase 2 NASH study in The Lancet in 2019. We continue to believe resmetirom has the potential to resolve NASH and reduce liver fibrosis while decreasing cardiovascular risk, through reduction of levels of multiple atherogenic lipids including LDL-C and triglycerides, and through the reduction of inflammatory fat in the liver. Realization of this potential could provide an important new therapy that delivers benefit to patients across the spectrum of early and late-stage NASH."

What can you expect going forward? Well, you'll get the 52-week data readout by the end of 2021. It's also likely that Madrigal will publish the interim data later this year. A positive interim report can rally the stock by at least one fold. If you remember, Madrigal gapped up 147% with the strong interim Phase 2 results back in 2017.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Highlight

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 4Q 2019 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

As Madrigal is still a developmental stage biopharma, the company has yet to generate any revenues. Therefore, let's analyze other meaningful metrics. Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods came in at $24.9M compared to $8.8M for the same period last year.

Notably, the higher R&D spending is related to the Phase 3 MAESTRO trials. As you know, I view the 182.9% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Furthermore, there was $27.7M ($1.80 per share) net loss compared to $11.4M ($0.75 per share) decline for the same comparison. The wider net loss is due to more spending to advance resmetirom. Hence, I'm not concerned. If this is a mature blue chip equity that is posting an increasing net loss, I'd drop it in a heartbeat. About the balance sheet, there was $439.0M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $29.9 quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2Q 2024.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Madrigal)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Madrigal is if resmetirom will post positive MAESTRO data. A negative data report can cause the stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa. In sizing up this risk, I see that you have a 25% chance of clinical failure. In my forecasting system, this is a low risk. That's because I strongly believe resmetirom will generate robust clinical outcomes.

The other concern is that Madrigal might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into potential cash flow constraints. Nonetheless, the company has ample cash to cushion its runway for multiple years.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Madrigal with the five out of five stars rating. In the wake of the coronavirus bear market, the NASH sector is thriving. With its momentum, the NASH market will reach $60.6B by 2028. Early comers will enjoy the most outsized profits. Aside from the first mover, i.e., Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), I firmly believe that Madrigal will carve a niche in this lucrative market. As you can see, leading companies tend to do exceptionally well in normalized times (i.e., a bull market). On the contrary, a firm with "me-too" drugs usually don't do quite as well.

As usual, the choice of buying, selling, or holding is always yours to make. Right now, I bet that you're fearful. While hearing about the coronavirus daily, it can be easy for you to sell out of good stocks like Madrigal. Some of you will quit investing altogether because of this pain. But if you tame your fear and average down over the coming months, you'll be handsomely rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.