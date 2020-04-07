Vertex Pharmaceuticals And BioMarin Pharmaceutical: 2 Safe Biotech Picks To Buy During This Bear Market

The S&P 500 recovered by 7.03% on April 6, but the worst is far from over. Just a day before, the US surgeon general, Jerome Adams, warned the country of a "Pearl Harbor moment" in the next week, with a huge anticipated spike in coronavirus deaths. These opinions were confirmed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's foremost infectious diseases expert as well as by President Trump in a White House briefing on April 5.

As the global economy continues to reel under the pressures of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, biotech stocks focusing on other life-threatening conditions can offer refuge to shareholders. The companies should necessarily be profitable and also in no urgent need of external capital infusion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) satisfy these criteria and can be good picks in these dire times.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex has emerged as the darling of the biotech sector since November 2019 and not without reason. The stock is already up 16.60% YTD (year-to-date), while the S&P 500 is down by 17.55%. The company is the undisputed leader in CF (cystic fibrosis) segment. CF is a life-threatening genetic condition that results in the buildup of thick and sticky mucus in the lungs and obstruction of the pancreas. This condition has a global prevalence of around 75,000 patients.

Previously, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had three FDA approved drugs namely Kalydeco, Orkambi, and Symdeko, targeting around 44,000 CF patients. In October 2019, the company secured FDA approval for Trikafta, which has expanded its addressable patient population to 69,000. Trikafta clocked in revenues close to $420 million in the fourth quarter.

Prior to FDA approval, Evaluate Pharma had called out Trikafta as the "most valuable project in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline". The peak sales of the drug are estimated to be $4.27 billion, while its NPV (net present value) is estimated to be close to $20.0 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals now awaits for European approval of Trikafta. The company has already managed to secure multiple reimbursement deals for its CF drugs in international markets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now trying to reduce its over-reliance on CF. The company is currently developing a gene-editing therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease in collaboration with Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP). In November 2019, the companies announced positive, interim data from the first two patients with severe hemoglobinopathies treated with the investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy CTX001 in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also studying VX-814 in a phase 2 trial for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Finally, the company has multiple promising preclinical and early-stage clinical assets for genetic conditions in its pipeline.

In September 2019, Vertex acquired Semma Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering the use of stem cell-derived human islets as a potentially curative treatment for type 1 diabetes, for $950 million in cash.

The company's revenues and profitability will continue to rise at a double-digit rate in 2020, similar to the trend seen in 2019. In 2019, Vertex reported product revenues of $4.16 billion, a YoY rise of 37%. The company's adjusted EPS (earnings per share) also rose YoY by 31% to $5.33.

I do not see the COVID-19 pandemic having any dramatic negative impact on the company's guidance, except possible reduction in R&D expenses. On March 27, the company confirmed its 2020 business outlook and the continuity of the supply chain for its approved CF medicines. The company, however, announced plans to temporarily pause enrollment in certain studies and delay some new study starts.

At the end of 2019, the company had cash worth $3.8 billion. The robust revenue trajectory and the solid cash balance is not only sufficient to sustain Vertex's operations but also provides the company flexibility for additional long-term investments.

The current median analyst price target on VRTX is $267.91 a share, only 4.94% above the last closing of the stock. I feel that this is a conservative estimate considering the exceptional value proposition offered by this stock. Instead, Piper Sandler analyst, Edward Tenthoff's target price of $300 seems to better reflect the growth potential in this relatively COVID-19 resilient stock. Jefferies has highlighted Vertex as one of the defensive large-cap biotech picks for 2020.

Lofty valuations with P/E (price-to-earnings) of 56.65x and a forward P/E of 25.06 is a major risk for the company. The stock can face significant downward volatility in the face of any unfavorable news or earnings miss. Supply disruptions and clinical trial delays are the short-term challenges for the company.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

The next company is another orphan disease player, BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This company is focused on treating rare genetic diseases such as Phenylketonuria, hemophilia A, achondroplasia, and DISS (dominantly inherited short stature). The company is also on track to report a full year of profitability in 2020.

BioMarin is awaiting FDA approval and subsequent U.S. launch of potential blockbuster therapy, Valrox, as first gene therapy in hemophilia A indication. FDA has already granted priority review for Valrox application, with PDUFA (prescription drug user fee act) date set as August 21, 2020. The company is also getting ready to submit marketing applications across the world for the second potential blockbuster therapy, Vosoritide, in achondroplasia indication in 2020. In December 2019, the company reported positive final results from the Phase 3 trial for Vosoritide in achondroplasia indication. I have already explained the clinical data of these drugs in greater detail here.

In 2019, BioMarin reported revenues of $1.7 billion, a YoY rise of 14%. The company's GAAP net loss has also reduced from $77.2 million in 2018 to $23.8 million in 2019. BioMarin finally became a profitable company in the third quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter, the company's revenues rose YoY 29% to $436.6 million, which missed the consensus by $4.76 million. However, the company's net income per share was $0.08, a significant improvement considering the loss of $0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At the end of 2019, BioMarin had cash worth $1.17 billion on its balance sheet. The company's improving topline and bottomline has translated into increasing operating cash flows and overall rising cash asset levels. The company is in no urgent need to raise funds.

The company has guided for revenues of $1.95 billion - $2.05 billion, GAAP net income of $20 million - $80 million, and non-GAAP net income of $260 million - $310 million, for fiscal 2020. I do not see the COVID-19 disruptions having any dramatic negative impact on the company's guidance.

The current median analyst price target on BMRN is $117.64 a share, 42.13% above the last closing level of the stock. Wedbush has added BioMarin to its Best Ideas List and has given the company an Outperform rating and $164 price target. Citi analyst, Mohit Bansal, has rated the stock as Buy with a target price of $105. I believe that the target price of $117.64 is an achievable 12-month target price for BioMarin, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Zeposia, BioMarin Pharmaceutical may require to delay the launch of Valrox even after it secures FDA approval. Luckily, the company's fiscal 2020 guidance is not reliant on Valrox's sales.

The escalating COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt supply chains as well as impact awareness efforts by the company. Further, regulatory agencies may find it difficult to process applications for new drugs such as Vosoritide, as they get overburdened with the need to evaluate investigational COVID-19 therapies and vaccines.

Finally, the company's valuations with a forward P/E of 66.86x and P/S (price-to-sales) of 8.93x are definitely now low. Any unanticipated pressure on topline or bottomline can have a detrimental impact on the company's share price.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that these two stocks can be safe bets. However, I will only recommend retail investors with above-average risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least a year to consider investing in these biotech stocks in April 2020.

