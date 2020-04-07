Why Moderna's Prospects Still Look Great

Two benefits arising from the Fed cutting rates to 0 basis points and $4 trillion to businesses are a massive rally in stocks and minimizing bankruptcies. So, as money flows into other stocks, companies benefiting from COVID-19 spread prevention fall. Moderna (MRNA) tends to fare worse when the S&P 500 (SPY) is rising. Though casualties from the virus in Italy, Spain, and France are falling, the world still needs a viable treatment for the coronavirus.

If Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is ready in 12-18 months, its revenue could surge over the next few quarters.

Below: MRNA stock fell as the S&P 500 recorded a nearly 10% gain the last two days. Further below, I explain how Moderna's partnership could give its cash levels a lift.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) doubled in value in 2020 after partnering with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). GSK invested $250 million in Vir.

Phase 1 Study Progress

On Apr. 14, Moderna will host a virtual vaccines day for analysts. The company will further educate Wall Street on the merits of mRNA vaccines. By discussing the value of prophylactic vaccines, analysts may deduce that the medical community will endorse Moderna's treatment as an anti-viral treatment. User NDHT commented on my last article that "if someone can come up with an effective treatment vaccine, it may act like an anti-viral, that can alleviate patients' symptoms and reduce the suffering time. For these types of vaccines, there is no need to wait until November when people usually get their flu (maybe + COVID-19) shots for prevention."

Last month, Moderna launched Phase 1 of the mRNA-based vaccine, mRNA-1273. The study involves the immunization of four people. MRNA stock is up sharply because the clinical drug reached clinical testing 63 days after Chinese scientists sequenced the virus' genetic code. The company planned for 45 subjects enrolling in the study. Although it paused enrollment for its cytomegalovirus study due to the coronavirus, it is unlikely to do the same for the mRNA-1273 study.

Investors should note Dr. Anthony Fauci's view that Moderna will have a vaccine in around one year. After testing three different dose levels, the company may decide on the maximum amount used on a subject that is well-tolerated.

Deep Pipeline

With around $2 billion in cash and potential grants, Moderna has enough liquidity to develop its pipeline. The company held $1.26 billion in cash at the end of 2019 and added $500 million from its financing in February 2020. The grants add another $185 million in additional funding.

In its pipeline, it has 7 vaccine programs, with its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine getting the most investor attention. Still, successfully preventing a second pandemic later this year and early next year has positive implications for its platform. It would suggest that it will report favorable results for its other vaccine projects, such as the CMV, Zika, and Respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccines.

Potential Takeover Target

At a market capitalization of $11 billion, a mature drug company may want to acquire Moderna to deepen its pipeline. Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) bought Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion to acquire Juno's cancer immunotherapy treatments. Moderna has two clinical trials in the cancer vaccine space, both of which are led by Merck (MRK).

Merck had $10.4 billion in cash at the end of 2019. Operating cash flow held steady in the last two years at around $13.5 billion, while its net debt stood at $15.9 billion.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

According to SimplyWall.St, Moderna will not report profits in the foreseeable future:

This forecast should change if the company ramps up sales of a coronavirus vaccine. Similarly, 8 analysts have an average price target of $32.86 (per Tipranks), suggesting little additional upside on MRNA stock.

After a tremendous run in the last month, Moderna may not rise by much in the near term. But if markets dip again, investors seeking growth sectors may accumulate MRNA stock in anticipation of its strong prospects ahead.

