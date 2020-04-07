Palo Alto Networks: A Decent Buy After The Sharp Fall

Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) stock price has fallen roughly 34% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil and an expected fall in operating performance. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Palo Alto has a decent operational track record with switching costs. At $162, it is undervalued by roughly 12% based on my base-case assumptions.

Palo Alto is tacking a large total addressable market while posting decent growth

The company has achieved decent revenue growth in recent years. Revenue has grown from $49M in 2010 to $3.1B in 2019, compounding above 50% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 68% to 72%.

Palo Alto believes its total addressable market for enterprise and cloud security will grow to roughly $72B in 2022. In its latest financials, Given that the latest revenue for the company was $3.1B, Palo Alto has only penetrated 4% of the market. This shows that Palo Alto still has a decent runway for growth.

Palo Alto has a strong brand with increasing switching costs

The company currently has 3 platforms with roughly 65,000 customers. As companies adopt more services using Palo Alto's platforms, they become more entrenched with time. Once Palo Alto proves that they are able to meet the security needs of companies, companies become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. With the threat landscape across data packets become increasingly complex, companies are likely to trust their existing security provider with their mission-critical workflows.

Palo Alto has also been named as a leader in network firewalls for an eight-time. This shows that its products are reliable and is likely far ahead of the competition in terms of features.

Palo Alto has a strong financial position

Based on its balance sheet, Palo Alto has roughly $3.1B of cash and short-term investments with $1.4B of convertible senior debt. This puts it in a strong position so that it does not have to raise funds to fund its growth or if it meets any operational difficulties.

Investment Risks

As Palo Alto broadens its platform to expand its total addressable market, they are likely to face increased competition from other network security providers like Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). These players have longer history working in this space with large customer bases. They also have huge resources to compete with Palo Alto. Palo Alto has to ensure that its platforms continue to delight customers and meet their needs.

Public cloud companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could also build similar multitenant security clouds if they choose to compete in this space. Although it is likelier for them to partner with companies like Palo Alto, a large enough market with attractive economics could lead to those public companies competing in this space in search of growth.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 15% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The moderate growth rates in the first five years reflect Palo Alto's track record of decent sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Palo Alto continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 25% from 2026 onwards. Software companies generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Palo Alto's gross margins have remained above 70% since 2016. Once Palo Alto scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Palo Alto has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Palo Alto will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Palo Alto has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Palo Alto having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Palo Alto is roughly $17.4B for the entire company. This represents an 11.7% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $181 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Palo Alto 5 4.8 20 -3 Fortinet 8 7 19 15 Cisco 3.2 3 1.4 28 Zscaler 21 21 48 -11

Compared to other high-growth peers, Palo Alto's pricing looks reasonable in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Although Palo Alto has negative margins, it is growing faster than Fortinet and Cisco. As such, the pricing multiples seem fair for Palo Alto's operating performance.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Palo Alto will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth and margins, the recent pullback might not make Palo Alto a buy.

