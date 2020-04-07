Why I Fear This Bear Rally

This is an expected effect. It would be a real problem if we didn't have that.

I’m writing this after market close and the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow (DJI) are up 7%-8% again. It is quite the bear rally from the lows in March. I’m watching Twitter, talking to other investors, listening to CNBC, lots of investment podcasts, and of course, reading the financial papers. I’m increasingly getting the sense investors are now closely watching the progress of SARS-COVID-2 to determine whether it is time to get back in. Perhaps, on some days, finding confirmation in sharp rallies.

This seems to me like a major mistake.

I get how important it seems to follow the latest developments. In January, February and the earlier parts of March, I’ve been obsessed with the developments of this virus. There were very few days where I’ve given my poor subscribers a day of respite from showing data (that I then complained about as nearly completely useless).

One particular piece of data that seems to attract a tremendous amount of attention is what the curve of new infections is doing, particularly the curve in the U.S. and the major European countries.

I get that the daily new infection data is looking very good. Probably because some kind of weekend effect but whatever.

There are definitely lots of cases where the rate of infections is decreasing. But this should be the case, right? Most countries with a significant number of cases are implementing public health measures that we’ve not seen in at least a hundred years in the U.S. or Europe. Maybe ever.

Airplanes empty. Trains empty. Streets empty. Supermarkets restricting access. Social distancing everywhere. Health authorities do contact tracing. There are information campaigns for the public. Infected and cured civilians engage in voluntary quarantines. So many people are doing so much to combat this virus.

The only reason I see to celebrate the flattening of these curves, and it is literally a matter of life and death that they do, is that health systems do not get overwhelmed. Which is a key factor to deal with this pandemic in an acceptable way.

That’s a huge win for sure, but it is no reason for markets to go up 7%. Let’s say we have a few days of stability and it seems the rate of infections is no longer increasing.

The next question is going to be, now what?

I’d think it makes sense to relax social distancing measures. There will be a lot of fighting around what measures to relax first. You’ll hear all kinds of arguments that there is no sense in banning X when children are back to school and that kind of thing. In general, I’d bet societies will choose to restart the more essential and less frivolous activities first. Cinemas are dead. Forget about pop festivals. Bars and clubs are dead.

A lot of things will be hard-fought. I can see politicians trying really hard to save SMEs like the local bakeries, bicycle repair shops, butcher shops, etc. Businesses with some net societal benefits like fitness clubs may be higher in line. I expect hair salons, massage parlors and malls (especially high-street fashion) don’t re-open as long as schools aren’t reopened with ICUs at a stable utilization level. Casinos? Cruise ships? Really?

How everything unfolds exactly will unfold in a very complex and largely unpredictable manner. Governmental policies and societal preferences will have an impact. Extremely well-prepared businesses in sectors that are shut down for a relatively limited amount of time will get through in shape. The sweet spot for a business is when its competitors do go down in the coming recession. It is an opportunity to take market share.

I’ll go on a short tangent to cover possible therapies. I don’t know much about biotechnology. I’m not an MD. Actually, I didn’t take much biology in high school even. I just think that as an investor sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves and make the most sense you can out of things you are confronted with. For weeks I’ve read and learned about various therapies (even when this was a China-only affair). A fast medical solution would be a gamechanger. In my opinion, that’s just not going to be available.

I’m increasingly of the opinion a vaccine may ultimately be of “limited use” and mostly given to at-risk groups. Vaccines will be like diplomatic envoys arriving on the battlefield after the cavalry has already charged. I could be wrong about its usefulness in terms of saving lives, but I’m fairly sure it will be too late to avert most of the economic damage we’re going to suffer because of SARS-COVID-2.

For a while, I’ve had my hopes on Remdesivir (full disclosure: my subscribers and investors may be investing in Gilead Sciences (GILD), but this weekend I learned that the level of production that can be achieved towards year-end will definitely have a huge positive humanitarian impact) but fall short of saving the economy. There just won’t be enough supply of it to start milling about freely again. That is, if this antiviral is effective at all of course (currently in stage 3 trial, results expected soon).

Convalescence plasma likely does some work. I think it will be challenging to scale it up, but it is likely a nice addition to other available therapies. I’m of the opinion we’ll need everything we can get. That is if it works.

There’s also a lot of excitement around Hydroxychloroquine, but I think I agree with the way Dr. Joyeeta Basu puts it:

"If it truly has a dramatic effect on the clinical course of Covid-19 we would already have evidence for that. We don't, which tells us that hydroxychloroquine, if it even works at all, will likely be shown to have modest effects at best,"

This is a rather ubiquitous treatment. It could be even worse, though. Maybe it does help quite a bit. Maybe it was used a lot in China. Maybe it is one of the things that has kept the mortality rate down. On top of that, India is now hoarding it. Although, after Trump threatened Modi, they are back to supplying “particularly hard-hit countries”. Which is just saying that they are supplying the U.S. without looking weak. In any case, the hoarding does not imply the level of supply is quite where I want it to be.

Then there’s Avigan, by Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIF), which may have some effect. But I don’t think its effectiveness combined with supply will stop SARS-COVID-2 in its tracks or even slow it down much.

The point of this tangent into treatments is that there is no medical solution to the economic black hole that we’ve already been drawn into. I don’t know what’s on the other side either. Unlike the market, unfortunately, I’m afraid it won’t be a fantasyland with unicorns and elves.

I’ve recently posted a public strategy article; where to go from here. But to expand on that; every day this market keeps running back up, without great fundamental news, I’m looking (1) to expand short positions, (2) sell down shares I’ve picked up in opportunistic fashion, and (3) keep diversifying into idiosyncratic investments.

There’s never been a greater environment to short vulnerable companies with vulnerable balance sheets and crashing revenue like NIO (NIO) and to a lesser extent Tesla (TSLA). Think of idiosyncratic investments as assets that have a risk profile that can be significantly reduced through diversification. For example, there are still a few attractive M&A opportunities like Allergan (AGN) at a 3.47% spread with one or two months to go. There's also a fairly attractive tradeable contingent value right in BMY-RT.

As most investors are aware of, in crisis, correlations often go to one (i.e. Everything sells off). Special situations can sometimes escape that fate, although often not completely.

