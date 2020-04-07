Intra-Cellular Therapies: This Small Cap Biotech Will Not Be Small For Long

Investment Thesis

My argument for why Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is a buy is based on three key factors. First, the company won its first approval from the FDA in December for lumateperone, branded Caplyta, for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company just launched commercialization last week. Based on clinical trials, this is a highly effective treatment without most of the dreadful side effects that plague current treatments. Caplyta should gain traction and market share over the next few quarters. Secondly, the company has a major catalyst looming mid-year as they will release data from one of two phase 3 trials of lumateperone for the treatment of bipolar disorder, a much larger market than schizophrenia. Pending the outcome of this trial, Intra-cellular plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application in the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, the recent bear market has created a great buying opportunity, as the stock currently trades at $14.40 a share. Of course, with any small cap biotech, an investment in this stock comes with significant risk.

Introduction

On December 26, 2019, the FDA approved Intra-Cellular Therapies' lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. The stock shot up from around $12 a share to an intraday high of $43, eventually settling in the mid to upper $20's. After the COVID-19 crash, the stock is now trading a little over $14 a share. I originally picked up these shares for $8.90 and exited the position at $25 on the day of the approval (only to see it spike $18 higher during the day!!). The company has a superior, novel treatment for schizophrenia and pipeline assets with upcoming catalysts. As of this writing ITCI closed at $14.40. And for those with a high risk tolerance, ITCI is a compelling buy at these levels.

Caplyta

The promise of lumateperone's potential approval to treat schizophrenia initially drew me to the stock, and now over the coming quarters, I will eagerly await to see if Caplyta gains traction and begins to gain market share. If the drug exhibits strong growth during the second and third quarter, then ITCI's subsequent earnings announcements will be an upward catalyst for the stock. I expect the stock price will run up some in anticipation of the first peek at Caplyta's sales numbers, and I will probably trade this event.

I expect Caplyta will do very well. Most of the schizophrenia drugs currently on the market carry very nasty side effects, so much so that many patients discontinue use. Throughout the lumateperone trials, side effects were minimal and similar to placebo. The most common were somalesence and dry mouth. At the same time, in a head to head comparison to a leading schizophrenia drug, risperidone, Caplyta's efficacy was equivalent, and its safety profile was considerably better.

Potential Market and Valuation

There are approximately 2.4 million patients in the US suffering from schizophrenia. Vantage estimates that Caplyta is worth around $2 billion. In addition, Intra-Cellular is also conducting additional phase 3 trials of lumateperone for the treatment of depressive episodes of people who suffer from bipolar I and II disorder. The bipolar market is much bigger than schizophrenia. There are just under 6 million US patients suffering from bipolar disorder. This indication could make ITCI worth much more than its current value. The company indicated that they will be announcing data from this study mid-year. In other words, within the next two to three months, we will have a major catalyst that could propel this stock back into the $20s. Ultimately, shares of ITCI could be worth much more. In addition, Intra-Cellular has a robust pipeline that could enhance the value of the company down the road.

Again, I am conservative when valuing small biotechnology companies. I assign the value of a company based on projected revenues. If Caplyta is projected to reach $2 billion, then ITCI should be worth at least that much. The company's market cap stands around $950 million as of this writing, or $14.40 a share. If the company is worth $2 billion, that would equate to $30 a share, which is my price target by years end. In February of this year, an Evercore analyst stated that with the bipolar approval, ITCI would be worth $52 a share. The average 12-month price target of all analysts covering the stock is $46, with $26 being the lowest and $70 being the highest. I think my $30 price target is realistic.

Institutional Ownership

I also pay attention to what some of the better-performing, biotech-centric hedge funds think about these stocks. According to the their most recent 13-F filings, both Longwood Capital Partners and Palo Alto Investors opened new positions in ITCI during the fourth quarter of 2019. Intra-Cellular is Longwood's fifth largest holding. I have tracked the holdings and performance of both of these hedge funds for years, and the fact that they've taken new positions in this stock makes me even more comfortable with my investment.

Financials

When considering the financial aspects of small biotechnology companies which have no revenue or profits, the main two metrics I value are cash on hand and the cash burn rate, or the rate at which the company is depleting their cash. My main concern is to determine whether a company has enough cash to fund its operations for the foreseeable future without having to go to the capital markets, issue more shares of their stock, and dilute the value of current shareholders' holdings. At the end of December 2019 Intra-Cellular had $224 million in cash and cash equivalents. This compares to $347.5 million at the end of 2018. The company burned through $84 million in 2019 compared to $63.7 million. While R&D expenses decreased by $43.1 million due to the winding down of the schizophrenia trials, but the increase of $34.8 million in general and administrative expenses more than offset that savings. The company attributes most of this increase to pre-commercialization activities in preparation for the launch. In January, the Intra-Cellular sold 10 million shares of common stock and netted $276.9 million. In its 10-K filed in early March, the company stated that they could adequately fund their operations for the next 12 months through March 2021. In short, the company is on solid financial footing and is liquid enough to continue clinical trials and launch Caplyta.

Risks

There are inherent risks in investing in all small cap biotech companies. These companies have no revenues, yet they tend to burn through cash, at times, at alarming rates. Intra-Cellular has been somewhat de-risked since they now have an approved product that will begin generating revenue this month. A major, immediate risk is that Caplyta will not gain traction and will fail to penetrate the schizophrenia market. The company's hope is that Caplyta will have strong sales and those revenues will help fund their operations. Intra-Cellular anticipates that it will be years before they are self-funding. As a result, they will be dependent on the capital markets for funding. There is no guarantee that the capital markets will be healthy enough to provide future funding. This is a very real risk given the current state of the markets. Of course, future funding would create another risk; dilution of current shareholders' holdings. Another major risk is that the company's pipeline could fail. The upcoming data readouts in June/July will be a major catalyst. If the data confirms that lumateperone is an effective and safe treatment for bipolar disorder, the stock should shoot up. If the data is not robust, there is a great risk that the stock price would plummet. Potential investors should proceed with caution. With that said, I think the current share price and the launch of Caplyta decrease the risk somewhat.

Conclusion

Intra-Cellular Therapies has reached a major turning point. After years of work and hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses, the company is finally marketing a drug and will begin producing revenues this month. In addition the company has a robust pipeline, and its late-stage asset to treat bipolar has the potential to be on the market by the third or fourth quarter of 2021. The company is currently well capitalized and has enough funding for the next twelve months. There are two short-term catalyst that will be coming during the summer. The company is expected to release data from a phase 3 confirmatory trial for lumateperone for the treatment of bipolar disorder. In addition, the June/July time frame will provide us with the first peeks of Caplyta sales when the company issues their second quarter report. Finally, due to the COVID-19 bear market, the stock is attractively priced at current levels. ITCI is a solid bet for those investors with a high risk tolerance.

On April 3, I reopened a small position in ITCI. If the price drops over the next few weeks, I will probably add more, and will plan to trade out of the position if the stock shoots up after the bipolar data readout.

