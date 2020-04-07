We Like PepsiCo But Not At Recent Prices

The results of doing a reverse DCF analysis shows us that at a price of $124, the market is discounting 45 years of future expected cash flows.

Comparing PEP valuation metrics to the industry median, we find that on average, they are trading at a 30% premium on a FCF, EBIT, and EBITDA basis.

We continue with our search, looking for opportunities to buy shares in excellent companies at cheap valuations, amid the market sell-off.

In a very volatile market, prices can bounce around a lot, so the idea is to build a watchlist of interesting companies, each with an estimate of what we believe their intrinsic value is, so we could be prepared to act when the opportunity comes.

Our valuation analysis is very simple and consists of requiring a rate of return of 10% minimum plus a margin of safety. We think valuation matters a lot, especially in this type of market. Paying a high price can hurt our future returns, which means we don’t want to pay too much for growth. How would we know how much growth is already baked in the current share price? By performing a reverser DCF analysis. This will help us understand how much of the expected future cash flows are already been discounted by the market.

In this article, our focus is going to be PepsiCo (PEP), a stock that can benefit from this Coronavirus pandemic. They have the advantage of being diversified in products that have high probabilities of seeing an uptick in consumer demand as more people stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

For income investors, an investment in PEP might seem attractive, since they pay a nice dividend in a world of 0% yields and for growth investors, PEP might also look tempting if one looks at their historical results of top-line and bottom-line growth.

For us, however, even with a drop in price from its 52-week high of $147 just a few weeks ago to a current price of $124, PEP is overvalued and out of our comfort zone. We estimate PEP’s intrinsic value at $85 per share.

Recent Trends

PEP have been enjoying top line-growth for quite a while now. In 2019 they reported total revenues of $67.2B, growing 3.9% compared to 2018. Sales started to pick up in 2016 and since then, they have grown their top-line consecutively.

There was also growth in operating profits, from $10.1B in 2018 to $10.3B in 2019, or a 2% growth rate. However, operating margins have been under some pressure as the company has been ramping up spending in marketing and advertising, and had some restructuring costs as they bring in more productivity savings. The higher spending in marketing and advertisings is paying dividends as it contributes to sales growth. All in, margins decreased by 30 basis points to 15.3% in 2019 from 15.6% in 2018.

The company has made several acquisitions in the last couple of years and have a few in their pipeline just waiting to be closed. Acquisitions include SodaStream, CytoSport (maker of muscle milk) and BFY Brands (a premium snack manufacturer). Deals waiting to be closed include Pioneer Foods, Be & Cheery, and most recently they signed an agreement to acquire Rockstar for $3.9B

Quick Financial Overview

From a capital structure point of view, IBM has a debt to market equity ratio of 18.7%, with total debt (which includes financial debt, operating leases, and pension obligations) of $32.6B. As of this writing, IBM’s market cap stood at $173.7B and its enterprise value at $200.5B.

IBM’s debt to EBITDA ratio stands at a comfortable level of 2.5 times with interest coverage of 8.5 times. The company has a very low cost of debt at 3.3%.

As of this writing, the dividend yield stands at 3%. PEP has been growing its dividend at a rate of 8.5% for the last 10-years. In 2010, they had a dividend per share of $1.89 per share and now that dividend stands at $3.82 per share. Management has also returned capital to shareholders via share buybacks by purchasing on average around 1.2% of their shares outstanding. Investors in PEP can expect a cash return on their investment of 4 to 4.5% annually in dividends and buybacks alone.

PEP generates a lot of FCF. In the last 10 years, they have generated a total of 65.4B in FCF or 38% of their current market cap. Out of the 65.4B, they have paid cumulative dividends of $53.9B during the same time period, for a total payout ratio of 82%.

More impressive have been their management of working capital:

Source: company filings

From the table above we can observe the effectiveness of their working capital management. The company has been able to reduce its cash conversion cycle from 51 days to just 5 days. They have also reduced their working capital requirements as a percentage of sales, effectively reducing the amount of capital needed to run their operations. As a result, PEP’s return on invested capital has seen marginal improvement going from a low of 10.4% in 2014 to a current return of 12.5%.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and operating margins:

Source: unhedged.com

In the table above we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $74.3B by 2022 from $67.2B in 2019. That would be an average growth rate of 3.5% per year. We also note an expansion of operating margins from a current 15.8% to 16.7% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 7.3%, reflecting the drop in yields in the 10-year treasury notes to 0.6% and an equity risk premium of 6.62%. The tax rate is set at 22%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: author estimates

The results of doing a reverse DCF analysis shows us that at a price of $124, the market is discounting 45 years of future expected cash flows. This means that by purchasing shares of PEP at $124, we are paying for 45 years of future cash flows growing at a compounding rate of 3.5%. Also, to justify its current share price, PEP would have to be making sales of $315B, 4.5 times higher than what they currently are.

Valuation

Even after prices selling off, PEP is trading at historically rich valuation levels:

Source: seekingalpha.com

Comparing PEP valuation metrics to the industry median, we find that on average, they are trading at a 30% premium on a FCF, EBIT, and EBITDA basis. PEP is also trading slightly above their 5-year average multiples.

We estimate PEP’s intrinsic value to be around $85 per share. To get to our intrinsic value estimate, we use a 10-year average EPS amount of $4.48 adjusted for non-recurring charges. We also assume a growth rate of 4.5% and use our required rate of return of 10%. With prices trading in the 120’s range, we believe shares in PEP are overvalued.

We are keeping this company on our watchlist. PEP is an excellent business, but current valuations are too rich for us. At a price below $85, PEP could definitely become a buy candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.