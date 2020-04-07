Eramet To Benefit From South Africa's 21-Day Lock-Down

Each additional dollar in the price of manganese ore adds around €150m ($168 million) in annual EBITDA for Eramet.

Eramet operates the Moanda manganese mine in Gabon, which is set to produce 5 Mt of ore in 2020.

This will deplete manganese ore stockpiles and fuel fears about a possible shortage, thus driving up prices.

Investment Thesis

South Africa has been in a 21-day lock-down since midnight of March 27, which is set to remove two-fifths of manganese ore supply from the market. The lock-down will significantly decrease manganese ore stockpiles and fears about a possible shortage are likely to lead to a meaningful increase in manganese ore prices.

One company which will gain from this change in the market is France's Eramet (OTC:ERMAF; OTCPK:ERMAY), as manganese ore accounted for almost half of its revenues in 2019.

Eramet's manganese ore operations

Eramet has been operating in Gabon since 1953 through Compagnie minière de l'Ogooué (Comilog), which owns the Moanda manganese ore mine.

As you can see, Moanda is among the largest manganese ore mines in the world. It produced 4.8Mt of ore in 2019 and its target for 2020 is for more than 5 Mt.

Eramet is using a modular approach for brownfield expansion at the mine. The first phase of the expansion includes the opening of the new Okouma plateau, which will cost around €150m ($168 million) in capex over two years and boost capacity to around 6 Mt.

According to Eramet, mine reserves at Moanda allow a manganese ore production capacity of around7 Mt in 2023.This would make Moanda the largest manganese mine in the world. The mine hold around a quarter of the world's known manganese reserves and its mine life is around a century.

What's more, Moanda is among the lowest cost manganese mines in the world at the moment.

As I mentioned, manganese accounted for 48% of Eramet's sales in 2019. It also accounted for almost 90% of the group's EBITDA last year.

As you can see, the other operations of the company are close to EBITDA neutral. Eramet also has a significant lithium project in Argentina, but it was put on hold earlier this year due to low metal prices and regulatory uncertainty. The lithium project was supposed to shift the group's focus toward electric vehicle minerals, but it seems the bet will be on manganese in the foreseeable future.

Impact from the lock-down in South Africa

South Africa currently accounts for around 40% of global manganese ore supply, which means that the 21-day lock-down will remove around 1.2 Mt from the market.

Over the past year, the market was oversupplied, which boosted stockpiles and put a downward pressure on manganese ore prices.

According to data from SMM, as of March 24, inventories of South African manganese ore, including semi-carbonate and high-iron ore, across Chinese ports stood at 2.06 mt.

Seeing as lock-downs in Europe are being extended, I wouldn't be surprised if the one in South Africa lasted for around two months. This would remove around 3.5 mt of manganese ore from the market, thus almost eliminating stockpiles and pushing prices up.

Manganese is mainly used in the manufacturing of steel and the main consumer is China. The latter has been ramping up infrastructure projects in a bid to soften the blow from the coronavirus on its economy. On March 21, officials with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told the press 11,000 schemes were restarted, including 98% of 533 transportation projects supervised by the NDRC. This year China plans to invest a record $125 billion in rail alone. A total of 1.848 trillion yuan ($260.5 billion) of local government bonds have been front-loaded so far in 2020, including 1.29 trillion yuan ($182 billion) of special bonds. The latter are used by local governments to finance infrastructure development.

Looking at manganese ore prices, we can already see the effects from the lock-down in South Africa.

Still, prices are still very low compared to the highs reached in 2016 and in 2018.

Looking at the effect on Eramet, each additional dollar in the price of manganese ore adds around €150m ($168 million) in annual EBITDA.

Eramet had a net debt of €1,207 million ($1,352 million) at the end of 2019 and is currently valued at 3.2 times EV/EBITDA. If prices for the ore at Moanda increase by $2/dmtu, this would add around €150m ($336 million) to the company's annual EBITDA. If we keep the ratio at 3.2 times EV/EBITDA, the company's share price would need to increase by 125%.

Conclusion

The coronavirus is shutting down a significant part of the global manganese ore supply while China is investing heavily into infrastructure to boost its economy. If the lock-down in South Africa is increased to two months, this would exhaust almost all stockpiles of manganese ore and could trigger a supply deficit.

Manganese ore prices are already going up and the main beneficiary is Eramet, as its Moanda mine in Gabon is still open. Each additional dollar in the price of manganese ore adds around €150m ($168 million) in annual EBITDA, which means that an increase of more than $4/dmtu can double the company's EBITDA.

Note that the main listing of Eramet is on Euronext and that the volumes on the OTC in the USA are light.

