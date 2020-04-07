Introduction and Thesis

In this article, I examine Sysco Corporation (SYY), whose Dividend King status may not be safe due to the impact of the coronavirus. I like Dividend Kings with 50+ years of dividend increases. Their status as dividend growth stocks is largely proven. Most do not drop off the list except due to mergers or acquisitions, such as Vectren and Connecticut Water Service. Other such as Winn-Dixie (WINN) dropped off the list due to loss of market share and leverage. Yet others just such as Diebold (OTCPK:DBD) had years of inconsistent operating results, which led to a freeze in the dividend.

But the possibility exists that ‘Black Swan’ events could place a dividend at risk. Well we are in the midst of a ‘Black Swan’ event now. Sysco raised the regular dividend for fiscal 2020 and entered the Dividend King club. But the effect of coronavirus, oil price wars, and transportation restrictions will seemingly have an outsize effect on the company. Many restaurants, hotels, schools, colleges, etc. are closed. These are customers of Sysco. The market has largely recognized the risks to the top and bottom lines. The stock price collapsed to a 52-week low of $26.00 per share, which was a whopping 70% decline from the 52-week high at the end of 2019. The stock price has recovered and is trading near $40 per share as of this writing. The dividend yield is about 4.5% so it is decent. However, I am largely negative on the stock at this point. I think that fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 will be challenging ones for Sysco. Further, I am concerned that the Sysco’s Dividend King status may not be safe.

Source: Sysco

Overview of Sysco

Sysco was founded in 1969. The company is one of the largest food and related item distributors in the world. The company has operations in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, and other locations. Customers are primarily the food service industry including restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, etc. Sysco operates in three business segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. Revenue in fiscal 2019 was $60.1 billion. About 80% of revenue is from the U.S., 8% from Canada, 5% from UK, 3%$ from France, and the rest from other geographic locations. In terms of customers, 62% of revenue is from restaurants, 9% from travel, leisure, and retail, 9% from government buildings, 8% from healthcare facilities, and 12% from the remainder.

Impact of Coronavirus on Sysco

The coronavirus-induced economic downturn will greatly affect Sysco. Sysco’s customers are predominantly in food service as seen by the partial list above. One only needs to read the news headlines the past couple of weeks to realize that many large venues with food service are closed. Public school and almost all college and universities are closed. Most sports leagues and tournaments have been canceled. For instance, the NCAA has canceled March Madness. In another example, Major League Baseball has delayed their start. Even Disney (DIS) is suspending operations for a period of time. Restaurants are mostly operating with reduced hours and only takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup. Some are even closed. I casually asked a normally very busy local restaurant about business, and the owner indicated that it was down a whopping 70%. A drop of this magnitude is not sustainable for most small business restaurants over a longer duration. Most restaurants will not fully reopen in April or even May. In some cases, for sports leagues and colleges, it will be Summer or Fall before operations resume in full. Sysco is supplier to many of these businesses. The bottom line is that the top line and thus bottom line will suffer significantly.

Granted, Sysco has taken measures to improve liquidity and reduce operational expenses. On March 20th the company withdrew its FY18-FY20 three-year plan guidance. The company drew down $1.5 billion from its revolving credit facility. This action boosted cash on hand to $2 billion. This is good but it did point to the low level of cash the company typically maintains. On a positive note, Sysco has no debt maturities for the next six months, which means the company will not have to negotiate new debt from a weakened position. On the expense front, Sysco has in its own words:

The Company is taking aggressive action to further strengthen liquidity by reducing variable expenses in response to reduced customer demand, aligning inventory to current sales trends, reducing capital expenditures to only urgent projects, and tightly managing receivables.

Notably, Sysco has also furloughed workers. Similarly, on the new revenue and growth side the company taken some initiatives including:

Providing logistics services to retail grocery customers; becoming a supplier of product to retail grocery customers; enabling small restaurants to stand up home delivery operations and online order pick-up service; and distributing cleaning supplies to keep kitchens safe and virus free.

Will the Recovery in Customer Spending Be Quick?

The question remains how quickly, Sysco’s customers will return to full operations. There are some who are hopeful believe that the recovery in consumer spending will be a V-shaped one and rapid. However, I am more pessimistic. I think that the recovery will be slow for Sysco’s customers. The more likely scenario is that employers bring back furloughed employees slowly and customer demand recovers slowly. It is not realistic to assume a V-shaped recovery, especially if the restrictions on gatherings and the shutdowns are extended. One has to only look at the China’ recovery. It took about two months before business reopened. The U.S. is only about one-month in for our shutdowns in some states. Other states are further behind. In any case, even after restaurants in China reopened, customers did not return immediately, and business was subdued and not normal. I expect a similar parallel here in the US and elsewhere around the globe. This means that Sysco will face a longer road to return to normal business operations than expected. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the top line will return to the revenue peak in 2019, and earnings per share return to their recent highs in the foreseeable future.

Sysco’s Dividend King Status May Not Be Safe

Sysco has paid a growing dividend for 50 years. The stock is one of the newest entrants to the Dividend King club. In normal times the dividend is very safe from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. The forward dividend is $1.80 per share and consensus 2020 forward earnings per share were $11.66. This gives a payout ratio of ~53.2%. This is a very good value and below my threshold of 65%.

Even on a free cash flow basis the dividend was very safe. In fiscal 2019 (ends June 2019), operating cash flow was $2,411 million and capital expenditures were $692 millions giving free cash flow of $1,719 million. The dividend required only $775 million. This means that the dividend-to-FCF ratio was roughly 45%. This is an excellent value and below my threshold of 70%.

The dividend was also safe from the perspective of debt. Cash, equivalents, and short-term investments were only $525 million at end of fiscal 2019. Despite this low level, Sysco had little short-term debt at $6 million. However, long-term debt has been rising and was more than triple at end of fiscal 2015 and stood recently at $8,055 million. But interest coverage was over 7X and the leverage ratio was ~2.3X.

Notwithstanding the normally safe dividend, these are atypical times. Sysco’s earnings will likely take a hit in fiscal 2020 and will likely not fully recover in fiscal 2021. Let’s first take a look at three stress test scenarios modeling a decline in earnings in fiscal 2020.

Slightly Bearish Bearish Strongly Bearish Fiscal 2019 earnings per share (diluted GAAP) $3.20 $3.20 $3.20 Fiscal 2020 decline (20%) (30%) (40%) Estimated fiscal 2020 earnings per share (diluted GAAP) $2.56 $2.24 $1.92 Forward dividend $1.80 $1.80 $1.80 Forward payout ratio 70% 80% 94%

Source: Dividend Power based on data from TIKR.com and Seeking Alpha

Note that fiscal 2020 ends in June 2020. So, the majority of the impact of COVID-19 will be in Q3 FY20 (not yet reported) and Q4 FY 2020. Earnings in the first half were already $1.61 before the full impact of the coronavirus hit the US economy. Clearly, at this point it is the magnitude of decline in earnings for fiscal 2020 that is at question. I believe that most likely scenario is the bearish one with about a 30% cut in earnings in fiscal 2020. In this case the dividend is safe from the context earnings, but the payout ratio is above my threshold of 65%. However, if earnings per share drop more than modeled then the dividend may not be safe.

Earnings are likely to remain depressed in fiscal 2021 as well. Restaurant traffic, which constitutes the majority of earnings, will simply not return to normal levels in July or August in a V-shaped recovery. A recent poll said 94% of Americans are staying away from large groups. COVID-19 may subside or the infection rate declines, but this is seemingly due to ‘social distancing’. So, this will probably continue after the peak as people remain fearful of large crowds. In addition, some restaurants will close. It is unlikely that Sysco’s growth efforts will fully replace revenue and earnings in the near-term. Hence, arguably, earnings could be worse in fiscal 2021 than in 2020. However, a forecast at this point is challenging since the situation with COVID-19 is fluid. But let’s argue that the best-case scenario in fiscal 2020 is the bearish case and the dividend increases by $0.01 per share on order to maintain Dividend King status. Then we are looking at a payout ratio of approximately 82%. However, if fiscal 2021 earnings are worse than expected than the payout ratio is clearly higher, which is of course more risk for the dividend.

We can also model three stress test scenarios for free cash flow in fiscal 2020. We assume that capital expenditures are reduced to roughly the same level as 2016.

(in millions) Slightly Bearish Bearish Strongly Bearish Fiscal 2019 operating cash flow $2,411 $2,411 $2,411 Fiscal 2020 decline (20%) (30%) (40%) Estimated fiscal 2020 operating cash flow $1,929 $1,688 $1447 Fiscal 2020 capital expenditures $530 $530 $530 Estimated fiscal 2020 free cash flow $1,399 $1,158 $917 Dividend cash ($1.80 at 510M shares) $918 $918 $918 Dividend-to-FCF Ratio 65% 79% 100%

Source: Dividend Power based on data from TIKR.com

We can see that at a roughly 40% decline in operating cash flow even after accounting for an aggressive reduction in capital expenditures means that the dividend is barely covered by free cash flow. A lower level magnitude decline in cash flow is something the company could weather for a short time, but the ratio is near or higher than my threshold of 70%. Further, if fiscal 2021 also has reduced cash flow then the dividend is more at risk.

Final Thoughts on Sysco

Sysco is a Dividend King. The current COVID-19 crisis will likely have a material impact on the company’s revenue, cash flow, and earnings. Sysco has taken actions to shore up liquidity and is pursuing new revenue and growth opportunities. But it may not be enough if the ‘social distancing’ phenomenon continues for an extended duration. The dividend is likely safe in fiscal 2020. But if earnings or free cash flow are reduced more than anticipated or for a protracted period into fiscal 2021, then Sysco’s Dividend King status may not be safe.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.