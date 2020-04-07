Delta: Don't Get Lost In The Negative Headlines

The airline is burning cash at a rate of $60 million per day, but the worker-protection grants cut this total in half.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has long been seen as the best operator in the airline sector, yet the stock is down nearly 65% from the recent highs above $60. The stock started the week with some negative headlines including stock sales by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), but the market over reacted to the headlines of large daily cash burn. The airline offers some important lessons for the sector where irrational fears are permeating on every news tidbit for what is otherwise a bullish long-term investment story.

Scary Losses

After the close on Friday, Delta released that the airline was burning $60 million in cash per day. The airline saw the prior Saturday's traffic decline to only 38,000 passengers compared to a normal March level of 600,000. The honest question is how the airline even had 38,000 people flying during this pandemic crisis.

The interesting part is that Delta is only losing $60 million per day with so such limited traffic. The losses amount to $1.8 billion per month, but investors need to realize the one major catch to the bear thesis here.

These amounts are before the worker-protection grants in the CARES Act. The U.S. government plans to pay the domestic airlines up to $25 billion to cover employee costs for the six months from April 1 to September 30.

The airlines might have tough decisions on October 1, but the current plan allows for Delta to keep the workforce intact for the eventual rebound. The six-month period should allow for a steep rebound in air traffic before any tough decisions need to be made.

While the $60 million daily cash burn sounds scary, this amount is before the grant from the government to cover worker costs. The numbers aren't finalized, but Delta could obtain close to $6 billion or the equivalent of $3 billion in cash grants per quarter.

Such an amount offers about $33 million per day in expense coverage and lowers the daily cash burn by more than 50%. According to the Q2'19 earnings report, Delta had $10.4 billion in quarterly expenses. Using about 5% expense growth, the expenses level would jump to $11.0 billion.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q2'19 earnings report

The airline was spending at a rate of $117 million per day based on $10.4 billion in expenses last year and 2% growth this year. For Delta to burn $60 million per day or $5.4 billion in the quarter, the airline has likely been able to already cut costs by up to $50 million per day. Of course, some of the cash burn savings are based on limited revenues from the loyalty programs.

Source: Delta J.P. Morgan presentation

Fuel costs are down substantially and the 80% reduction in daily flights are combining to save a substantial amount of the $2.3 billion in fuel costs from last Q2. Other expenses are down considering the airline forecasts a 90% reduction in passengers while United Air Lines (UAL) pointed to nearly non-existent revenues with March revenues down over $100 million per day.

While the market wants to trash on airlines, the sector is amazingly resilient these days being able to immediately eliminate nearly 50% of costs while the government has virtually shut down travel. Most of the costs outside of the labor costs covered by the grants are variable costs.

Future Demand

The ability to cut costs allows the investment story with the airlines to turn to future air travel demand. With Hubei Province already commencing flights with load capacities above those in the U.S. now, investors shouldn't fret the eventual demand profile in the U.S.

Analysts are already cutting 2021 estimates despite no real indication that consumers will quit flying next year. The consensus EPS estimate was near $8 per share before the coronavirus outbreak while the stock is closer to $20 now. Analysts have already cut the 2021 EPS estimate below $6 per share in a sign the market is probably far too fearful on the long-term impact of a virus only hitting the vulnerable hard.

Data by YCharts

JPMorgan suggests Delta Air Lines is worth $50 based on only a 75% recovery of 2019 EBITDA numbers in 2021. Any investor expecting a larger recovery in 2021 and signs of a bigger recovery in 2022 will see $50 as a base case for the airline stock.

Delta ended 2019 with $2.9 billion in cash to survive this crisis and the airline has already borrowed $5.6 billion in additional loans. Along with $1.0 billion in secured equipment notes, the airline has total liquidity of up to $9.6 billion before any losses in the Q1 quarter.

The airline has plenty of liquidity to survive the current burn rate of below $1 billion per month. The key lesson is that Delta doesn't need dilutive financing from the federal government.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Delta Air Lines remains in a strong position to survive the coronavirus outbreak. While the headline numbers sound scary, the airline can quickly cut substantial amounts of the ongoing daily cash burn via the worker-protection grants and more cost cuts as capacity comes down further.

The airline is positioned to survive this crisis and the sector only needs a minimal snapback in demand for Delta to virtually wipe out the daily cash burn. Ultimately, the JPMorgan estimates could easily turn out to be the base case for the sector, not any overly bullish case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.