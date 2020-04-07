5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Buying When Things Go On Sale (Mar 2020 Review)

Lots of trades in March (invested 80% of my cash reserves) but I will keep adding if it falls again.

My -23.4% March performance was the worst of my life (and lagged the -12.4% of the S&P 500).

Musings

Shorter update this month since life is too crazy to look backwards at the moment, plus I made a ton of trades to report (so no gory graphs demonstrating the pain I am sure that your portfolio dashboard is telling you). I don’t believe that any of the posted numbers (especially in the energy patch or REIT land) have any bearing to reality. Price discovery mechanisms that work under normal circumstances are now all over the place during this liquidity crisis. I think I was ‘down’ a -23% at the end of March, but I’m not selling so it doesn’t really matter what the print number is to me. All I know is that if the government is going to backstop the economy (through even more fiscal/monetary stimulus), then my holdings are going to be fine in the next couple years. So I’m just holding my breath, like most of everyone else, until that happens.

Well, technically I am not just holding my breath…in March I bought $35,000 worth of stock (about 10% of my portfolio value) that I had been holding in cash for a downturn (and I still have another 5% left). I tried to buy each 10% down, so I (of course) did not hit the bottom on any of my trades - but I feel better than if I had been fully invested at the time of the crash.

Stocks are on sale right now, but I don’t think we’ve hit ‘clearance’ prices yet. My gut tells me that the bottom is not yet in, so I will probably sell tactically into this bear rally before the current dreams of a May opening turn into a lost summer. However, I feel that I built a portfolio for the long term and I don’t have persuasive evidence to change course at this point. I will just continue to collect my dividends (though some may get cut) and soldier on since there is not a persuasive alternative.

March 2020 Review

March 2020 will be seared into the memory banks of all investors for a LONG time. The S&P 500 posted a -12.4% which I did even worse than with a -23.4%. In 2020, I am tracking at -29.3% which is far below the S&P 500’s -19.6%. For the last 12 months, I am down -24.8% which lagged the -6.7% for the index. However, my 6.3% projected dividend yield is well above the 1.9% yield of the index. (though I expect a LOT of dividend cuts are coming across the board)

As for pure cash yield, March 2020 rewarded me with realized dividends of $1,635 (versus $1,134 in 2019…a pleasant 44% increase). For the last 12 months, my portfolio delivered$16,932 in cash to me (up 2% YoY). My realized yield for the trailing twelve months was 5.2% for my full portfolio including cash reserves. Looks like I will have to get incredibly lucky to beat my ambitious 2020 yield goal of over $18,000 for the year (an ~10% increase over 2019).

Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go, but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified high yielding holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2020

Note: new positions have their 'last month value' at the cost that I purchased them.

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Monthly Gain/Loss (%) FUNDS 4.7% $112,290 $133,666 -16.0% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 5.1% $17,220 $23,558 -26.9% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 5.9% $7,960 $10,945 -27.3% Xtrackers MSCI World ex US Div Yld Hdgd ETF (HDAW) ETF 4.5% $7,636 $9,240 -17.4% Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) ETF 3.6% $7,008 $8,508 -17.6% PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) ETF 4.8% $6,002 $7,596 -21.0% Invesco S&P SmallCap High Div Low Vol ETF (XSHD) ETF 5.6% $8,622 $7,653 12.7% FlexShares Intl Quality Dividend Defensive (IQDE) ETF 5.4% $6,354 $6,154 3.2% iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) ETF 1.5% $5,066 $5,254 -3.6% Invesco S&P Intl Devd High Div Low Vol ETF (IDHD) ETF 6.4% $4,179 $5,102 -18.1% Legg Mason Int'l Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHI) ETF 5.9% $4,136 $4,686 -11.7% Legg Mason EM Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHE) ETF 4.2% $3,904 $4,672 -16.4% SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) ETF 0.0% $3,872 $4,459 -13.2% Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) ETF 11.0% $3,854 $4,278 -9.9% Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) ETF 3.4% $3,722 $4,539 -18.0% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) ETF 4.8% $3,686 $4,376 -15.8% Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) ETF 5.1% $3,548 $3,878 -8.5% iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF (ECNS) ETF 3.4% $3,472 $3,947 -12.0% iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) ETF 6.3% $2,841 $3,836 -25.9% Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) ETF 3.9% $2,468 $3,027 -18.5% iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) ETF 3.3% $2,320 $2,547 -8.9% iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) ETF 5.8% $2,260 $3,015 -25.0% Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (CHIC) ETF 0.5% $2,161 $2,396 -9.8% COMPANIES 9.5% $117,676 $167,895 -29.9% Abbvie (ABBV) Company 6.4% $19,048 $21,428 -11.1% IBM (IBM) Company 6.2% $11,093 $12,758 -13.0% AT&T (T) Company 7.4% $8,745 $13,071 -33.1% Prudential Financial (PRU) Company 9.4% $5,214 $6,675 -21.9% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 5.5% $3,789 $4,053 -6.5% Pfizer (PFE) Company 4.8% $3,264 $3,342 -2.3% ING (ING) Company 14.9% $3,090 $5,622 -45.0% Dow (DOW) Company 10.4% $2,924 $4,041 -27.6% HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Company 10.1% $2,801 $3,357 -16.6% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 7.9% $2,561 $3,527 -27.4% LyondellBasell (LYB) Company 9.3% $2,482 $3,573 -30.5% Banco Santander (SAN) Company 11.5% $2,350 $3,660 -35.8% Canon (CAJ) Company 7.3% $2,164 $2,515 -14.0% Cemex (CX) Company 5.2% $2,120 $2,515 -15.7% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Company 14.6% $1,792 $3,164 -43.4% Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Company 4.1% $1,158 $3,274 -64.6% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 11.1% $9,520 $12,164 -21.7% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 14.6% $7,448 $12,618 -41.0% Ventas (VTR) REIT 13.8% $5,360 $10,427 -48.6% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 18.7% $3,669 $6,569 -44.1% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) REIT 11.9% $3,002 $3,300 -9.0% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 4.6% $2,575 $7,998 -67.8% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 30.6% $2,500 $5,990 -58.3% National Health Investors (NHI) REIT 10.5% $2,476 $4,250 -41.7% STORE Capital (STOR) REIT 8.6% $1,812 $2,200 -17.6% Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK) REIT 7.8% $1,811 $1,750 3.5% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,909 $4,055 -28.3% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 3.5% $26,676 $27,624 -3.4% Amer Century CA High Yield Municipal Fund (BCHYX) Mutual 3.1% $19,659 $21,112 -6.9% Goldman Sachs - Preferred D (GS+D) Pref 5.7% $3,836 $3,000 27.9% iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) ETF 3.5% $3,181 $3,512 -9.4% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $10,699 $12,653 -15.4% SHORTS TOTAL 1.6% $8,577 $9,490 -9.6% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) ETF 1.6% $5,532 $5,940 -6.9% ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) ETF 1.6% $3,045 $3,550 -14.2% TOTAL (without cash) 6.4% $275,919 $351,328 TOTAL + CASH $5,852 6.3% $281,770 $329,274 -23.4%

Portfolio Moves in March 2020

New Positions

SHARE BUY– Prudential Financial (PRU): Bought 100 shares of this financial firm at $73.50/$60.00 on Mar 5/9.

SHARE BUY– Cemex (CX): Bought 1,000 shares of this Mexican construction materials company at $3.00 on Mar 6.

SHARE BUY– National Health Investors (NHI): Bought 50 shares of this healthcare REIT at $85.00 on Mar 6.

SHARE BUY– Invesco S&P SmallCap High Div Low Vol ETF (XSHD): Bought 400 shares of this small cap ETF at $21.00, $20.00, $17.00 on Mar 6/9/12.

SHARE BUY– National Health Investors (NHI): Bought 50 shares of this healthcare REIT at $85.00 on Mar 6.

SHARE BUY– Legg Mason Int'l Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHI): Bought an additional 100 shares of this international ETF at $22.00 on Mar 9.

SHARE BUY– ProShares Short S&P500 (SH): Bought 200 shares of this short ETF at $29.70 on Mar 12.

SHARE BUY– KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF): Bought 200 shares of this REIT at $16.50 on Mar 12.

SHARE BUY– STORE Capital (STOR): Bought 100 shares of this REIT at $22.00 on Mar 16.

SHARE BUY– Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK): Bought 50 shares of this REIT at $35.00 on Mar 16.

SHARE BUY– Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT): Bought 100 shares of this REIT at $18.00 on Mar 18.

SHARE BUY– Goldman Sachs - Preferred D (GS+D): Bought 200 shares of this bank preferred stock at $15.00 on Mar 19.

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE– iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH): Sold 200 shares (50% of my stake) in this healthcare ETF at $24.13 on Mar 17.

Final Thoughts

This was the worst month of my life from a stock market perspective. The speed, severity, and scope of this move truly took my breath away (I actually started writing this update last week, but I had to declare a mental health pause since it was so painful). I think that assets will be eventually repriced in an appropriate way (however, those with woes before the virus will still have woes afterwards…I’m looking at you energy sector). Liquidity is the top goal at the moment, and I felt like I would be ready for this moment and have not had to panic sell anything. For those out there with leverage or in liquidity traps, remember that the market can stay irrational for a VERY long time.

Take care of yourselves (financially, physically, and emotionally)…this is gonna suck for a while and I’m not sure that we have seen true capitulation yet.

With a hat tip to Jeff Miller at NewArc Investments, whose ‘Weighing the Week Ahead’ is the single most valuable thing I read every week, I will separate my thoughts into two buckets: ‘Likely Signal’ for front of mind topics and ‘Probably Noise’ for things in the press that don’t bother me much at this point with regards to how it might impact equity markets.

Likely Signal:

Liquidity-driven failures caused by virus lockdown (this is mostly main street at the moment, but the infection will spread to larger firms as this lockdown continues)

U.S. ‘earnings recession’ (soon to be a depression) continues as businesses continue low reinvestment rates amidst Coronavirus, trade wars, and other fears

Yield curve inversions (I suppose the prior debate on the predictive value is over for now)

Probably Noise:

Anything 2020 U.S. politics

Comments encouraged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL POSITIONS AS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is an amateur who has a history of getting calls both right and wrong with zero predictive power. Trade at your own risk and never rely solely on this author's opinion. Also, as I have no knowledge of your circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.