Why Tesla Remains A Strong Buy

Furthermore, demand is likely to rebound strongly in the second half and Tesla could produce a profit of around $8 per share this year.

Image Source - The Model Y appears to be a beautiful crossover vehicle with remarkable capabilities.

Tesla (TSLA) has been one of the hardest hit stocks throughout the recent Coronavirus driven market meltdown. In fact, Tesla lost an astounding 64% (from peak to trough) since I called the company's blow off top on February 5th at nearly $1,000. Despite the stock's recent rebound, Tesla shares remain about 43% off their all time high at roughly $555 today.

Tesla 1-Year Chart

Tesla's recently released Q1 production and deliveries numbers suggest that the company is coping relatively well with the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, the company announced that it already began producing and delivering its highly anticipated Model Y vehicles in Q1, well ahead of schedule. Additionally, Tesla is very likely to surpass analysts' EPS estimates when the company reports earnings later this month. Also, demand for Tesla vehicles is likely to bounce back swiftly once the economy returns to a post Coronavirus normal.

Overall, Tesla will still likely hit its 500,000 total vehicles delivery target in 2020, as demand should pick up sharply in the second half of the year. The company is also likely to produce a substantial profit for the year, as efficiency and the company's economies of scale continue to improve. Considering the company's profitability and market share potential, Tesla remains a strong buy.

Q1 2020 Projections

To estimate average selling prices, ASPs, let's look at Tesla's prior quarter's results. Tesla delivered 19,450 Model S/X vehicles, of which 14% were subject to lease accounting. Thus, the company sold roughly 16,727 Model S/X vehicles in Q4 2019. Going by information provided by Tesla, coupled with my prior analysis, it is likely that total revenues derived from Model S/X sales in Q4 were roughly $1.9 billion. This implies an ASP of about $113.6K for each vehicle in the Model S/X segment.

Likewise, Tesla delivered 92,550 Model 3 vehicles, of which 7% were subject to lease accounting in Q4 2019. Therefore, about 86,072 Model 3s were likely sold in the quarter. Using a similar analysis as for the Model S/X segment, we arrived at $4.243 billion in Model 3 sales, which implies an ASP of about $49.3K per Model 3 vehicle.

Using the underlying ASPs, we can estimate what Tesla's vehicle sales will likely look like in Q1 2020. In Q1 2020 Tesla delivered 12,200 Model S/X vehicles of which 16% were subject to lease accounting. This leaves us with around 10,248 Model S/X vehicle sales, and at roughly $113.6K for each vehicle Tesla likely produced about $1.164 billion in Model S/X vehicle sales for Q1.

Tesla announced that it delivered 76,200 Model 3/Y vehicles in Q1, but the company did not specify how many Model Y vehicles it delivered. All we know is that the company is ahead of schedule and that it started to make some deliveries in the U.S. in March. However, we can presume that the number of Model Y deliveries was quite limited and likely represented fewer than 1-2% of total Model 3/Y sales. Therefore, due to the absence of Model Y sales data and for the sake of keeping our estimates conservative, we'll simply apply Model 3 ASPs to all Model 3/Y models delivered in Q1.

Since Tesla delivered 76,200 Model 3/Y vehicles and 5% of total deliveries were subject to lease accounting we can deduct that Tesla sold roughly 72,390 Model 3/Y vehicles in the first quarter. If we apply the $49.3K ASP, we arrive at a revenue figure of roughly $3.57 billion for the Model 3/Y segment.

Total Sales Estimates in Q1 2020

Model S/X segment: $1.164 billion

Model 3/Y segment: $3.57 billion

Energy generation/storage: $449 million

Automotive leasing: $235 million

Services and other: $565 million

Total revenue estimate: $5.983 billion

Here is a broader breakdown of the company's projections for Q1:

My revenue projections are quite close to consensus analysts' figures which have the company's revenues coming in at roughly $6.02 billion for the quarter, just $37 million above my estimates. However, consensus EPS figures appear quite low, and are implying a loss of $0.16 in Q1. My estimates call for a profit of about $47.8 million, which would translate to a gain of about 26 cents per share.

Regardless, these estimates are quite close, and I arrived at my figure factoring in $50 million worth of ZEV income. The overall EPS estimate range amongst analysts is quite wide and ranges from about a loss of $1.70 to a gain of $1.70 for Q1. The company is likely to have a relatively flat quarter in my view, which in any case is much better than the $2.90 per share loss Tesla produced in the same quarter one year ago.

The Bottom Line: Tesla Remains a Strong Buy

The real income will start to arrive in the second half of the year, as global demand and sales should pick up substantially. 500,000 in total vehicles of which around 420,000 should be in the Model 3/Y segment and 80,000 could be in the Model S/X segment should provide significant revenues and profits.

Why Tesla is Likely to Outperform Going Forward

Markets are likely to remain volatile for some time due to Coronavirus shutdowns and the consequences created by the virus induced shutdowns. Therefore, Tesla will likely have a light second quarter, but I expect the company's sales to bounce back strongly in the second half of the year as pent up demand for Tesla vehicles should produce much higher sales in H2 than in H1 2020.

Furthermore, Tesla should benefit from its direct sales approach as buyers can simply configure and order their vehicles online, bypassing middlemen, dealerships, having to come in contact with sales people, etc. Thus, Tesla is not only likely to outperform other auto companies, but should remain relatively strong despite the possibility for further weakness in stock markets in general.

Back to 2020 projections

If we apply similar ASPs: $113.6K for Model S/X, $49.3K for Model 3, and apply a slightly higher $55K ASP for the Model Y (presuming about 10% of Model 3/Y segment are Model Y deliveries), we arrive at a revenue figure of roughly $9.09 billion (Model S/X segment), $18.64 billion (Model 3), and $2.3 billion (Model Y). Also, if we subtract similar lease revenues of 16% and 5% from the Model S/X segment and Model 3/Y segment we are left with revenues of $7.64 billion and $19.9 billion, for a combined automotive sales segment revenue of roughly $27.54 billion in 2020. Additionally, we can add roughly $960 million in lease revenues, about 1.8 billion in energy generation and storage revenues, as well as about $2.2 billion in services and other revenues.

2020 total revenue estimates

Automotive sales: $27.54 billion

Automotive leasing: $960 million

Energy generation and storage: $1.8 billion

Services and other: $2.2 billion

Total revenues: $32.5 billion

This is compared to around $29.5 billion projected by consensus estimate figures. Higher end estimates go up to around $36.4 billion in revenues for this year. Also, if we apply similar gross margins as I assumed for Q1 we will arrive at gross profits of:

Automotive sales: $6.11 billion

Automotive leasing: $461 million

Energy generation and storage: $252 million

Services and other: -$308 million

Total gross profit: $6.515 billion

Operating expenses/income estimates

R&D: $1.38 billion

SG&A: $2.6 billion

Total operating expenses: $3.98 billion

Operating profit: $2.535 billion

Operating margin: 7.8%

Interest expenses: $672 million

Operating margin w/interest expenses: 5.73%

Operating profit minus interest expenses/pretax income: $1.863 billion

Net income (non-GAAP): $1.47 billion

Net income margin: 4.53%

EPS: $7.97

My full year 2020 estimates call for EPS of nearly $8 per share, relative to consensus figures of just $3.72. Still, higher end estimates go all the way up to $10 in EPS for this year. However, I would also look towards 2021, as consensus estimates for next year range from $5 to $20.23 per share, with a consensus figure at $11.4.

Therefore, if Tesla is able to hit my estimates for this year, the stock is trading at around 68 times this year's earnings and if we use consensus figures for next year, Tesla is trading at just around 48 times next year's consensus EPS estimates. Whether this is expensive or not is debatable, and whether the company will achieve such results is also a subject for debate. However, I believe the company is capable of hitting my estimates for this year and is likely to surpass analysts' expectations in 2021.

Therefore, the stock could be trading below 40 times forward/2021 EPS. Furthermore, I believe that 40 or even 50 times forward earnings is relatively inexpensive for one of the most innovative companies in the world that has potential to capture enormous market share in several key industries and increase sales as well as income dramatically on a sustainable basis over the next 5-10 years.

Risks to Tesla

My bullish outlook for Tesla is based on a long-term outlook for the company. Tesla appears to be well ahead of its competition in technology, performance, infrastructure, as well as in other areas. Therefore, over the long term Tesla should continue to grow sales, improve market share, and increase earnings. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the short to intermediate term due to the Coronavirus and its detrimental effect on global economies. There is a risk that global shutdowns could continue for longer than anticipated, there could be future outbreaks, and the new normal may be much different than the "normal" prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Therefore, it is possible that consumer habits may be altered significantly going forward. There is also a probability for much higher unemployment, and thus less consumption in general. Less disposable income could cause some consumers to forego costly purchases like Model S/X vehicles, and it is possible that overall demand for Tesla vehicles could fall unexpectedly in 2020 and possibly beyond.

Thus, the stock could go through some more turbulence in 2020 and it is plausible that if the broader market declines, shares of Tesla could also decline substantially from current levels. It would not surprise me to see Tesla retest the $350 level or possibly hit a lower price level ($300-$250) before this bear market is over. Nevertheless, I expect Tesla shares to be worth substantially more than $500-$600 in several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.