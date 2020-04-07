Taiwan Semiconductor: Visibility May Be Limited In The Near-Term, But Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Favorable

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (“TSMC”) (TSM) delivered an impressive Q4 2019 thanks to strong demand for its higher margin 7nm manufacturing process. The company will likely face revenue decline in Q2 2020 due to weak smartphone sales caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. However, we think its long-term growth outlook remains intact as semiconductor content is expected to increase in automotive, smartphone and many IoT applications. The company currently pays a 3.3%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a total return of 26%. While visibility is limited in the near-term and things may get worse before it gets better, we think this is a stock worth considering for investors with a long-term investment horizon as it offers investors both the opportunity of capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

TSMC reported a solid Q4 2019 with net revenue of US$ 10.39 billion exceeding the high end of its guidance. Its gross and operating margin also exceeded the high end of its guidance thanks to strong revenue growth in its high-end 7nm technology manufacturing process. As can be seen from the table below, its gross margin and operating margin expanded to 50.2% and 39.2%, respectively.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Smartphone sales may decline in Q2 2020

Revenues from smartphone represent about 53% of TSMC’s total revenue in Q4 2019. While TSMC provided optimistic forecast for its result in Q1 2020, global smartphone shipments have dropped 38% annually in February. We expect this decline to continue in March. If COVID-19 cannot be contained quickly, we may see at least several months of weak global smartphone sales in 2020. In this environment, many smartphone vendors may experience higher inventory and will inevitably reduce their orders. This may cause a significant decline in TSMC’s revenue in Q2 2020. Besides declining smartphone revenue, its automotive revenue will likely decline as many auto manufacturers halted their production lines due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

TSMC is well-positioned to weather this storm with a low breakeven utilization rate

Historically, TSMC’s utilization rate has been usually in the 90%-100% range (unless there is an economic recession). While it is difficult to gauge what TSMC’s revenue will be like in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we think it may be helpful for readers to understand what it was like to TSMC back in the previous two recessions. In the trough of the financial crisis (Q1 2009), TSMC’s utilization rate fell to 40% from nearly full capacity a year ago. Even with this low utilization rate, the company still delivered EPS of NT$0.06 per share (US$0.002 per share). Therefore, we know that its breakeven point was roughly about 40% of utilization back in 2009. Management also disclosed that its breakeven utilization rate was about 45% back in 2001. Although we do not know about TSMC’s breakeven utilization rate today, the breakeven utilization may be lower than 40% because of its business scale today. Therefore, even if COVID-19 cannot be contained quickly, the possibility of the company remaining profitable is still very high in Q2 2020, especially given its leading position in 7nm and 5nm manufacturing processes.

Long-term growth outlook remains intact

While TSMC may be facing near-term headwinds, we think TSMC’s long-term growth outlook remains intact. Not only is TSMC the leading semiconductor foundry in the world with the largest market share, there are several catalysts that will continue to drive its growth in the near term and long term.

In the near term, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant increase in demand for laptops and servers as many people work remotely. Therefore, we expect that the decline in smartphone sales will be partially offset by an increase in demand for high performance computing devices.

In the long term, we expect the semiconductor industry to grow rapidly thanks to increasing semiconductor contents in different applications such as automotive, 5G, artificial intelligence, etc. As can be seen from the chart below, the global semiconductor market is expected to grow from $481 billion in 2018 to $575 billion in 2022. Therefore, we think TSMC will continue to benefit from the secular semiconductor growth trend in the long term.

Source: PwC

Risks and Challenges

Reliance on a few key customers

Although TSMC does not disclose any information regarding its customers, Apple (AAPL) is currently TSMC’s largest customer. Revenue from Apple may account for about one-fifth of its revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In addition to a reliance on Apple, as technology advances, there are fewer companies that are able to use TSMC’s advanced technology nodes. This means that TSMC will increasingly rely on fewer customers in its advanced technology nodes.

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Although TSMC should benefit from several future industry trends such as Internet of Things, 5G and artificial intelligence, the entire semiconductor industry is still highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, demand can quickly diminish and its utilization rate may drop.

Possible bottlenecks in new technology nodes

As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, expenses in research and development will increase significantly. Any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC’s competitors to close the gap.

Valuation Analysis

It is difficult to project TSMC’s earnings in 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. At this point, we think TSMC’s 2020 EPS will likely decline by 10% from 2019 due to diminishing demand for semiconductor components. Therefore, we think its EPS will likely be only about NT$12 per share. Once COVID-19 is behind us, we think its EPS should jump to NT$18 per share thanks to higher utilization rate. We noted that TSMC has historically been trading at a forward 5-year average P/E ratio of 24.1x. Using a conservative P/E ratio of 20x, we derive our target price to be NT$360 per share (or US$60 per ADR). Together with its dividend, we have a total return of about 26%.

Moving from annual to quarterly dividend in 2020

TSMC has shifted from annual dividend payment to quarterly dividend payment starting in the fall of 2019. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend equivalent to about US$0.417 per ADR. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.3%. TSMC has increased its dividend every year since 2014 and is committed to distribute about 70% of its free cash flow back to its shareholders through dividends. We are not sure whether TSMC will increase its dividend this year due to COVID-19. However, once the outbreak of COVID-19 is behind us and demand for semiconductor resumes, the likelihood of TSMC increasing its dividend is high.

Investor Takeaway

TSMC is a well-managed global semiconductor foundry with leading market share. Like many other companies, the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused some near-term headwinds for TSMC. However, once COVID-19 is behind us, TSMC has the potential to deliver a total return of 26% by the end of 2021. Therefore, we think this is a company worth considering for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.