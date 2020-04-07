Maybe We Can Climb The Great Wall Of Worry

Healthcare, consumer goods, and financials are the best sectors in large cap, mid cap, and small cap respectively.

A $2 trillion emergency relief package, plus a merging of Federal Reserve and Treasury functions to allow for significant quantitative easing and repo activity, is putting a floor under stocks, potentially enabling them to climb a steepening wall of worry.

On March 27, I wrote an extremely oversold market favors short-term and long-term buyers, but that a murky mid-term makes it smart to avoid chasing what could be a short-lived sugar high. My advice remains unchanged: Avoid margin, proactively plan your entries, and keep an eye out for shifting sector and industry leadership. After all, bottoming is typically a process, rather than a "V-shaped" recovery to new highs.

Regardless, we remain deeply oversold and that should mean there's plenty of volatility to buy great stocks at the price you want to pay, rather than chase stock prices up or down.

Only 6.2% of the stocks in our 1,500 stock universe are trading over 5% above their 200-day moving average (DMA), up from 3.9% last week and 2.19% on March 26. Nearly 85% of stocks in our coverage are trading over 5% below their 200 DMA. That's an improvement from the 93% last week, but it's still an extreme reading.

The best and worst sectors now

Our methodology is explained more here, but scores incorporate forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we've scored every stock in our 1,500 stock database, we aggregate those scores by sector, so we can see what sectors are worth over- or under-weighting.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, utilities, services, consumer goods, and technology. The top mid-cap sectors are consumer goods, utilities, and technology, while the best small-cap sectors are financials, healthcare, and REITs.

Generally, uncertainty over whether we climb the wall of worry has more than offset a fear of a retest, as evidenced by significant short covering across our universe last month. As of mid-March, the average stock had 3.93 days to cover held short, down from 5 days to cover at the end of February. Defensive sectors, including healthcare and consumer, saw significant short covering as stocks were falling in March, but the greatest short covering occurred because of profit-taking in services and REITs.

The short covering isn't too surprising, though, given the significant sell-off in the final month of the quarter made it wise for hedge funds to lock in gains.

The best stocks to buy now

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring stocks in our research are an excellent source of ideas.

The following table highlights the top scoring names in this week's research by sector. As you navigate this month's volatility, it may be best to:

Pick your spots in long-term portfolios, rather than chase daily returns.

Dollar-cost average into favorite stocks, rather than heroically trying to pick tops or bottoms.

BEST 4/2/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE CONSUMER GOODS The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 78.75 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 95 82.5 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 76.25 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 75 72.5 FINANCIALS eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 70 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 80 76.25 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 75 67.5 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 75 63.75 Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 75 80 HEALTHCARE DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 81.25 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 85 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 72.5 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 95 90 Luminex Corporation (LMNX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 73.75 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 90 75 Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 85 83.75 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL 85 76.25 Alector Inc. (ALEC) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 85 61.25 Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC 85 70 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL 80 77.5 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL 80 82.5 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 80 78.75 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 80 78.75 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 80 92.5 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 80 68.75 Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) HEALTHCARE HOME HEALTH CARE 80 81.25 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 80 61.25 INDUSTRIALS Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 95 77.5 TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 80 68.75 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) INDUSTRIALS CONSULTING SERVICES 80 82.5 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 75 78.75 REITs Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITs REIT-DIVERSIFIED 95 85 SERVICES Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 91.25 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 90 66.25 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 85 86.25 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 80 58.75 TECHNOLOGY Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 78.75 RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 66.25 Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 71.25 Clarivate Analytics (CCC) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 85 72.5 Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 85 70 Five9, Inc. (FIVN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 85 82.5 Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 80 78.75 Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 80 71.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, VRTX, TDOC, NFLX, AMZN, TEAM, FIVN, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.